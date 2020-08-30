Image source

Home improvement retailers have been a hugely profitable group to own since the bottom earlier this year. The sector, as you can see below, has greatly outperformed even the huge rally we’ve seen in the broader market during that time frame. However, not all stocks in this powerful sector are created equal.

One such stock that I’m quite cautious on is regional furniture retailer Haverty’s (HVT). The stock has more than doubled off of its April low in a very volatile rally, and at $21, I see it as fully priced at best, and expensive at worst.

The best way I’ve found to beat the market is to buy the best stocks in the best sectors. Home improvement has no doubt been hot, but Haverty’s has missed the mark in terms of relative strength to its peer group, which you can see in the panel second from the top above. This lack of relative strength, in addition to what I see as an overcooked valuation, make me cautious on Haverty’s. As a result, if you want to own it, I think you have to wait for a larger pullback.

Lack of long-term growth

Haverty’s has been a very stable business for a long time. While stability is generally respected in the capital markets, during the biggest bull run in history, stability equates to a lack of growth, which is exactly what we see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has been around $800 million annually for many years, with this year coming in light against that number due to store closures. Still, it appears Haverty’s is holding up relatively well considering the circumstances, which is certainly better than it could be.

However, keep in mind that Haverty’s has a very clear ceiling at $800 million in revenue annually – more or less – and with revenue expected to bump right up against that once again next year, one wonders where the growth that I believe the share price is pricing in will come from.

Stores are back open, and that’s great, assuming some or all don’t get closed again due to another round of stay-at-home orders in the states where Haverty’s operates. But apart from that, the company’s disappointing history with comparable sales, seen below, gives me great pause with the stock near its highs.

Source: TIKR.com

Haverty’s comparable revenue this year – indexed to 2016 levels – is just 89% or so of 2016 levels. This is the result of the very weak comparable sales figures you see above, with the only positive result in the period of 2017 to 2020 a token 0.3% gain in 2018. There should be a rebound next year, but at just 2.7%, that is hardly going to solve the ~11% cumulative decline that will have taken place in the period of 2017 to 2020. That means, in essence, I’m not sure where these sales gains would be coming from, and with a growth history that essentially just doesn’t exist, color me skeptical when it comes to seeing Haverty’s move meaningfully beyond $800 million in revenue.

That’s not the only problem, however. Below, we’ve got the year-over-year change in revenue in blue with the company’s EBIT margin in black, which is simply one way to measure operating earnings.

Source: TIKR.com

The relationship between these two is quite clear as Haverty’s needs the leverage from revenue to move operating margins. That further implies that gains on gross margins or lower SG&A costs essentially don’t exist, so unless Haverty’s comes up with a completely different way to run its business after all these years, EBIT margins will be capped in the area of 5% or so of revenue, or perhaps lower depending upon how revenue behaves. This, in turn, creates another headwind for earnings growth because margin expansion cannot be reasonably expected.

The bottom line

All of this means that Haverty’s, near its highs, is pricing in growth that I do not believe is coming. The evidence presented above shows me that while home improvement has been a great category this year, Haverty’s is being brought along with the group without good cause. In other words, it doesn’t appear to be a beneficiary of the pandemic, but is being priced like it is.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS is slated to decline meaningfully this year due to the loss of revenue, but see a swift rebound into next year. What’s really interesting is that we saw the relationship between revenue and margins above, and we also saw that revenue isn’t set to recover the losses of this year in 2021, as comparable sales are expected to rise less than 3%. However, EPS estimates are right back where they were for 2019 actuals, which I find to be overly optimistic.

Even so, even if we take those estimates at face value, the stock trades for 18.6 times the current estimate of $1.14 per share in EPS for 2021, which I think is pricing in too much growth. Haverty’s has a history of failing to grow revenue at any sort of meaningful pace, and while I believe it will recover from its nadir in 2020, I also think there is a strong difference between recovery and growth.

Haverty’s is being priced like it will grow out of this pandemic, but I see no evidence of that being the case. It relies heavily upon physical store operations, which is not the sort of business that has been winning in this crisis, or, in my view, will win as we emerge from the crisis. Haverty’s represents the old way to buy furniture, and with so many strong online options, I have absolutely no faith in the long-term growth prospects of this company.

With shares at 18.6 times forward earnings – earnings that I believe are too optimistic – I think Haverty’s needs to come down a bunch. I’d feel better about the stock at $14 or so, which is around the area where it began its most recent rally. In excess of that price, I see Haverty’s as expensive, and I’m rating it a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.