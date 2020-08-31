Returns To Private Equity Investments Of Pension Plans

While these investments are in fact illiquid, they do not appear to earn an illiquidity premium, as demonstrated by the passive liquid replicating portfolios having similarly high mean returns.

Cliffwater LLC recently published the results of their study of state pension performance, covering fiscal years July 2001 to June 2019. Their data was provided in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports published by 94 state pension systems. They selected this data source because, unlike commonly used commercial universes, it is a closed group with no selection biases and represents actual results achieved by large institutional investors. They narrowed the list of 94 to 65 state systems that use the same June 30 fiscal year-end date to achieve consistent performance measurement periods. The list was further reduced to the 53 state systems that reported private equity returns for all or part of the study period. Twenty of the 53 state systems operated private equity portfolios for all 19 fiscal years. On June 30, 2019, the reported total value of all private equity in their study equaled $282 billion, representing 10.2 percent of $2.8 trillion in total assets held by the 53 state systems.

Cliffwater created a “public equity benchmark” by calculating a weighted average of the Russell 3000 Index (70 percent) and the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index (30 percent), rebalanced annually. The 70 percent and 30 percent weights are, in their judgment, reflective of the typical mix of U.S. and non-U.S. private equity investments in large diversified portfolios.

Cliffwater found that “private equity allocations produced a net 9.6% annualized return over the 19-year study period, or 4.0% above the 5.6% annualized return earned by a public equity benchmark.” This led them to conclude: “Contrary to recent industry narrative, our study finds no convergence between private and public equity performance.”

Before accepting Cliffwater’s conclusions, we need to consider if their comparisons are appropriate. In other words, are they measuring the returns of similarly risky investments? We’ll begin with a review of the 2017 study, “Replicating Private Equity with Value Investing, Homemade Leverage, and Hold-to-Maturity Accounting” by Erik Stafford of the Harvard Business School. Using a database that covers the period 1984 through 2014, Stafford investigated whether an outside investor could replicate the risks and returns of a diversified private equity allocation with passive investments in public equities using similar investment selection, holding periods, leverage and the calculation of portfolio net asset value under a hold-to-maturity accounting scheme. He began by noting that “the pre-fee private equity return series [of the Cambridge Associates Private Equity Index] represents highly attractive investments compared to a portfolio that is invested in the aggregate U.S. stock market and levered two times to mimic the typical leverage of private equity investments.” However, net-of-fee returns were comparable. In other words, just as economic theory suggests, the “alpha” went to the scarce resource — the fund sponsors, not investors.

Making matters worse, however, is that sophisticated investors understand that the U.S. aggregate market is an inappropriate benchmark because it is an unlevered investment that offers daily liquidity and is dominated by less risky large companies. Returns should be adjusted for incremental risks. The following is a summary of Stafford’s findings:

Private equity funds tend to select small firms with low EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) multiples (value stocks) and low equity issuance (repurchasers, as opposed to issuers). Public equities with these characteristics have high risk-adjusted returns after controlling for common factors. For example, portfolios comprised of stocks most similar to private equity-selected (PE-selected) stocks have high excess returns, averaging 18 percent per year for the equal-weight portfolio and 14 percent for the value-weight portfolio, while portfolios comprised of the high-multiple stocks have average excess returns of 7.1 percent and 7.6 percent for equal and value weight, respectively. The equal-weighted portfolio of stocks most similar to the PE-selected stocks has a Sharpe ratio of 0.90. A passive portfolio of small, low-EBITDA multiple stocks with modest leverage and hold-to-maturity accounting produces an unconditional return distribution that is highly consistent with that of the pre-fee aggregate private equity index. The passive replicating strategy represents an economically large improvement in risk- and liquidity-adjusted returns over direct allocations to private equity funds, which charge estimated fees of 3.5 percent to 5 percent annually.

Stafford concluded: “Regressions suggest that the EBITDA multiple is a powerful variable for sourcing a value premium in stocks during this sample period, and that several of the most reliable stock characteristics of the PE-selection strategy have tended to be associated with high subsequent excess returns.” Thus, without even considering the illiquidity of private equity (for which there should be a large premium), the returns could be replicated with public securities. That makes public securities a superior alternative.

Importantly, Stafford noted that the reported volatility of the PE indexes is considerably lower (about half) than those of the aggregate market (about 9 percent versus 17 percent) and the replicating portfolio of levered selected stocks (21-22 percent). That is due to the lack of daily mark-to-market accounting, long holding periods and the considerable flexibility PE has in determining valuations. In other words, return smoothing creates the illusion of less risk.

Stafford also compared the returns of the replicating portfolio to that of the returns to Yale’s endowment on its buyout fund investments. Consistent with the perception that Yale’s buyout portfolio has performed well, it realized a mean annual return of 18.5 percent with measured volatility of 19 percent, producing a Sharpe ratio of 0.78. Stafford found that the replicating portfolios had highly similar returns in terms of mean, standard deviation and Sharpe ratio.

Stafford reached the following conclusion: “After paying fees, which are estimated to be 3.5% to 5% per year, investors who agree that the risk-match between the private equity index and the two replicating portfolios is appropriate are considerably underperforming the feasible alternative of investing in similar passive replicating portfolios.” He added: “There are two claimed benefits of the private equity investment process that outside investors commonly promote that appear to be incorrect. These are (1) the long-term corporate debt used to increase leverage at portfolio companies provides the outside equity investors access to an advantaged form of leverage that allows them to avoid the economic costs associated with margin calls; and (2) holding illiquid assets allows long horizon outside equity investors to earn an illiquidity premium. The key challenge to both of these views is that they should show up in returns, but do not.” And finally, he noted: “While these investments are in fact illiquid, they do not appear to earn an illiquidity premium, as demonstrated by the passive liquid replicating portfolios having similarly high mean returns.”

Stafford’s findings are consistent with those from prior research. For example, Jeff Hooke and Ken Yook, authors of “The Grand Experiment: The State and Municipal Pension Fund Diversification into Alternative Assets,” studied the performance of state pension plans from 1997 through 2016 to determine if the fees to hedge funds and private equity were justified by superior performance. They concluded: “Public pension plans, in the aggregate, had lower returns and similar volatility when evaluated against several public-security-oriented index portfolios.”

Perhaps because of the widely publicized success of the Yale endowment, Berk Sensoy, Yingdi Wang and Michael Weisbach, authors of the 2013 paper, “Limited Partner Performance and the Maturing of the Private Equity Industry,” studied the performance of endowments investing in private equity. They analyzed their most recent sample of PE funds raised between 1999 and 2006 and found no evidence that endowments outperform other limited partner types or display any superior skill at selecting general partners. They concluded: “The disappearing endowment advantage is consistent with other secular trends in the industry, particularly the decline in VC [venture capital] performance since the late 1990s and the decline in performance persistence in BO [buyout] firms.”

There’s even more bad news for private equity investing. While the industry has not delivered excess risk-adjusted returns, perhaps there is persistence among the top performers, allowing you to identify in advance funds that can deliver after-fee alpha. Unfortunately, Reiner Braun, Tim Jenkinson and Ingo Stoff, authors of the 2017 paper, “How Persistent is Private Equity Performance? Evidence from Deal-Level Data,” studied the performance of private equity funds over the period 1974 to 2012 and concluded: “Overall, the evidence we present suggests that performance persistence has largely disappeared as the PE market has matured and become more competitive.” They added: “Those Limited Partners (LPs) who were early investors in PE — such as endowments — established relationships with successful GPs [general partners] which were valuable when the market was developing. However, those relationships, and access to funds — at least on the buyout side — are now much less valuable and are no longer a source of LP out-performance.” For investors, this research has an important implication: If past performance provides little guidance on the choice of GPs, how can one identify the future top performers?

A Better Risk-Adjusted Benchmark

Instead of comparing the returns of private equity to market-like indexes, as Cliffwater did, we can compare their returns to that of a portfolio of mutual funds with more similar risk characteristics (small value funds). To match the 70 percent U.S./30 percent international ratio Cliffwater used, we can examine the returns of a portfolio that was 70 percent Dimensional U.S. Small Cap Value Fund (DFSVX) and 30 percent Dimensional International Small Cap Value Fund (DISVX). Using public funds instead of indexes allows us to take into account implementation costs.

Using the backtest portfolio tool at Portfolio Visualizer, over the period July 2001 through June 2019, while Cliffwater’s public benchmark returned 5.6 percent, DFSVX returned 8.9 percent and DSIVX returned 9.5 percent. The annually rebalanced portfolio would have returned 9.2 percent, or just 0.4 percent below that of the private equity investments Cliffwater studied. That 0.4 percent higher return of private equity investments doesn’t seem like much compensation for the extra risks: Private equity investors forgo the benefits of liquidity, transparency, broad diversification and access to daily pricing that mutual fund and ETF investors enjoy; private equity typically entails long lockout periods, during which investors cannot access their capital; and private equity not only has a high standard deviation of returns, it also exhibits extreme positive skewness (the median return of private equity is much lower than the mean return, so the high average return reflects the small possibility of a truly outstanding return combined with the much larger probability of a more modest or negative return). In addition, it conflicts with Cliffwater’s conclusion that “contrary to recent industry narrative, our study finds no convergence between private and public equity performance.”

The bottom line is, unless you place a high value on being a member of “the club,” limit your investments to publicly available securities.

