I discuss why I decided to go against my rules and why I see the current share price to be opportunity to add or start a contrarian position.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the women's health industry and TherapeuticsMD experienced a major disruption in their commercial activities. As a result, their Q2 numbers were disappointing.

TherapeuticsMD has been a blemish on my speculative biotech/pharma portfolio for over a year. I went against my rules for trading a premium-priced bio and paid for it.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) has been a blight in my speculative portfolio for nearly two years as the share price continues to deteriorate and investor sentiment hits rock bottom. At first, I was willing to pay a premium and was confident that the company’s impressive product portfolio and commercial progress were going to justify the price. Now, I am kicking myself for trusting the market to see the pending value in TXMD; I was foolish. I should have stuck to my methodical approach to premium speculative investments, which would have had me dipping my toe in now. Obviously, I cannot go back in time and redo my investment; however, I am looking at TXMD with a fresh perspective. The company had a rough time with the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe it is primed to make a strong resurgence as the country opens up and the women's health industry returns to normal operations. Consequently, I believe TXMD is still worthy of speculative investment at these prices.

I intend to recap my original investment thesis and why I decided to break my own rules to jump on TXMD too early. In addition, I discuss why I would be looking to take a contrarian position at this point. Finally, I reveal my plans to manage my misallocated TXMD position.

The Thesis

At first, I was apprehensive about establishing a position in TXMD, but I was willing to take a chance at trading the ticker as they approached several potent catalysts. At that time, TherapeuticsMD looked like it was ready to quickly grow into a leading women’s health company/brand due to its comprehensive pipeline that covered a patient throughout their adult life (Figure 1).

Figure 1: TherapeuticsMD Product Portfolio (Source: TXMD)

In addition, the company’s products have an impressive total addressable market that totals roughly $50 billion (Figure 2). Not only did TherapeuticsMD’s products have a big market, but their products were also unique enough to grab a substantial portion of those markets.

Figure 2: TXMD TAM (Source: Old TXMD Investor Presentation) (Note: TX-001HR is BIJUVA)

What is more, the company already had a sales force in place that was pushing their prenatal vitamin line in target offices. So, the sales force already had a relationship with their target prescribers for their FDA approved products.

I thought the combination of a comprehensive product portfolio, a large total addressable market, and an established sales force would justify the premium share price. So, it was easy to hold onto the majority of my shares and wait for the company's first big earnings to cash in a big profit on position and let the rest ride.

My Mistake

Instead of accumulating a position through profitable short-term trades and options, I decided to keep the majority of my position and added after key fundamental catalysts. Typically, I trade premium-priced biotech/pharma stocks and keep a portion of my profits in the name for a long-term investment. This way, I have pocketed some cash and still had some skin in the game. In addition, it allows me to take a sock drawer approach to allow the company time to mature.

Indeed, I might be looking in the rearview, but I believe the writing was on the wall and I was overly confident in the market’s demand for a women’s health company. I should have stuck to my strategy of accumulating through profitable trades, rather than committing to accumulating through fundamental buys.

The Opportunity

After assessing my mistakes, I realized that the current state of the company and the stock presents a great opportunity for a contrarian investment. TherapeuticsMD recently reported a weak quarter and the market punished the stock for the company falling short of expectations. However, the women’s health industry was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including both the birth control and VVA classes, so it wasn’t exactly the company’s fault for falling short.

TherapeuticsMD had to pause their full commercial launch of ANNOVERA in March and finally resumed it on July 1st, so the pandemic has had a major impact on the company’s commercial progress. However, TherapeuticsMD reported that they are already seeing strong growth in the marketplace.

Figure 3: ANNOVERA TRx Trajectory (Source: TXMD)

With an adjudication rate of 99%, ANNOVERA could quickly grow to approximately 700K prescriptions annually, pulling in over $1B in annual revenue (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ANNOVERA Revenue at % of Market Share (Source: TXMD)

In terms of IMVEXXY, TherapeuticsMD is seeing eight straight weeks of new prescription growth leading up to their earnings report. In Q2, BIJUVA had about 4.2K prescribers writing roughly 27K total prescriptions despite the company’s decision to deemphasize the product at this point in time.

In addition, the company was able to work with Sixth Street to amend the company’s revenue covenants for their loan agreement. The minimum revenue covenant is $20M in Q4, $25M in Q1, $37.5M Q2, $47.5M in Q3, and $57.5M in Q4 (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Sixth Street Covenants (Source: TXMD)

If I did things right, I would be looking to enter TXMD now, as investor sentiment is bottoming out despite the company having three FDA approved products with huge market potential. What is more, TherapeuticsMD is on track to meet or exceed their minimum revenue covenants and has a goal of quarterly EBITDA breakeven in 2021.

In addition, the charts are starting to show signs of seller exhaustion with the stock starting to pull off the bottom following a strong capitulation (Figure 6).

Figure 6: TXMD Daily (Source: Trendspider)

This is where I would look to initiate a contrarian investment that can take advantage of the rock bottom share price and sentiment. Of course, things could get worse for the company and ticker, but I see more positive events on the horizon that could buck the shorts and reinvigorate the bullish outlook. Admittedly, I don’t expect a rapid resurgence in the share price and the shorts conceding their position, but I feel as if most of the downside risks are out on the table and are essentially priced-in.

My Plan

Previously, I disclosed that I planned to hold off on adding to my overloaded TXMD position and was looking to manage the position with options. So far, I have made a few moves with call options once the stock pulled off the bottom. Now, I am planning on sitting on my hands until I see the biotech sector (XBI) cool-off or the share price retests $1.00 per share. At that time, I will toss a few more lots on top of my overloaded TXMD position in anticipation that the company’s commercial numbers quickly improve and they are able to easily clear their revenue covenants. For the long term, I am still going to hold a full-sized position for at least 5 more years. However, if the company fails to hit one of their loan covenants, I will liquidate my position and will revisit the ticker once the company has addressed the issue with Sixth Street.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.