Ted Baker has been one of the UK's most fascinating shares with a great rise and fall in share price over the last decade.

Ted Baker (OTCPK:TBAKF) has had one of the most extensive free falls in its share price since early 2018. The share price now stands down over 95% over that period. The company recently unveiled a turnaround plan to combat the heavy headwinds that the company is experiencing as a predominantly ‘bricks and mortar’ retail store. Things were bad for Ted Baker before COVID-19 and they got worse as the pandemic took its toll on the high street. Even though this new, revamped plan should offer greater optimism for investors as it gives the company more of a purpose, I am wary that it may be ‘too little, too late’ for Ted Baker. For that reason I am holding off shares for now until greater signs of a turnaround are seen, even if that means paying a higher price in the future.

Source: chargedretail.co.uk

History and last year results

For a substantial period Ted Baker was one of the UK’s stock market darlings. From its original listing back in 1997 Ted Baker shares rose by 2,500%, peaking at £29 a share in November 2015. Since then the shares have been on more of a rocky ride, eventually falling off a cliff in 2018. The shares stand at just over £1 a share today.

Over the past year Ted Baker has seen many newly formed leadership teams ready to take on the turnaround challenge but all of them have failed to turn around the entity. Following the high-profile departure of founder Ray Kelvin in March 2019, the Board turned to veteran CFO Lindsay Page who was promoted to CEO after 20 years with the company. In December 2019, just 8 months later, he resigned from the role amid an increasingly challenging environment and poor interim results. To make matters worse Ted Baker admitted that it had overstated £58 million worth of inventory in its accounts, a troubling mistake for a company that may have signaled that they were on a slippery slope. This ‘inventory error’ was accompanied by a slashed dividend, however for now the dividend should definitely not be investors' main focus.

New CEO Rachel Osborne was hired as company CFO in November 2019 and just a month later she was promoted to the role of acting CEO, a switch that has now been made permanent. The company’s priorities now must be to shore up the balance sheet, mitigate the effects of the virus and hopefully begin to start delivering some profitability again.

The plans to achieve this were recently detailed in June in the company's Final Results for the FY ended January 2020. Revenues actually only fell by 1.4% on the year but poor operating margins meant that Ted Baker’s gross profit fell by 15%. Weak consumer spending is part of the struggle that Ted Baker continues to face, similar to that of Superdry (OTCPK:SEPGF), where large discount pricing and fierce competition on the high street has pushed down retail prices and therefore margins. This has worsened in 2020 with the impact of COVID-19 on UK high street customer traffic and has led to several high profile retailers going into administration including Monsoon, Oasis, Quiz and the UK division of Victoria’s Secret.

The company itself commented in its annual report:

The external Retail market has, and continues, to present unprecedented trading conditions; digital disruption, changing customer behavior and demand, and intense pressures on physical retailing. All of this has led to a dramatic increase in promotional activity and the most intense level of discounting seen in well over a decade. As mentioned above, in 2019 these pressures were exacerbated in the UK by the significant impact on consumer sentiment and spending from Brexit and political uncertainty.

Ted Baker fell to a large pre-tax loss in the year end January 2020 of over £70 million, primarily down to downwards adjustment for inventory size - Ted Baker said £45.8 million of the charges were related to inventory. This means that Ted baker has too much stock it can’t sell and it is reducing the value of that stock on its balance sheet. The excess inventory is my greatest concern for Ted Baker. It leads to large costs in order to finance and hold this inventory. Generally retail stores want to hold sufficient inventory to meet demand but weaker consumer demand has left Ted Baker holding far too much inventory, a position that will almost certainly have worsened during this pandemic.

It is also worth considering what makes up this overstock. It is highly likely that a good proportion of the overstock is seasonal and simply cannot be sold out of season. Try selling winter coats on a summer’s day, for example. Ted Baker is also strong informal and occasion wear, sales of which have suffered hugely during the lockdown as sales of t-shirts and casual wear have seen the greatest growth boosting online fashion companies such as Boohoo. Ted Baker highlighted this issue in its annual report:

Several of the Group’s distribution channels have witnessed declining sales, whilst a number of important product segments namely formalwear and women’s occasion wear have experienced falling demand.

Ted Baker, in line with the whole of the high street, is trying to shift towards eCommerce in order to adapt to weaker physical store sales and an improving eCommerce environment. However Ted Baker is struggling to achieve this and its online retail sales of £119m in the full year represent about 10% of total turnover. This is a poor performance in a UK market where about 20% of all fashion sales are now online, a number which reached nearly 50% in April and May 2020 under lockdown. Ted Baker’s online sales actually fell 2.5% from the previous year, which indicates some of the challenges they face here. This continuing shift to online will make or break many retail plays in an increasingly competitive environment where fast fashion such as Asos and Boohoo have flourished through strong target marketing and dynamic range changes.

Ted Baker is also going to look to take a tight control of operating costs and slash their sizable inventory levels to increase the viability and agility of the business making it more resilient than before. More specifically the board outlined some longer term targets set for 2023:

EBITDA margin of 7% to 10% in FY 2023

Free cash flow generation, after Capex, of at least £30m by FY 2023

Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x or less by FY 2023

Of course if Ted Baker is able to achieve these targets significant shareholder value will be unlocked, however this remains a big 'if'.

More recent update

Ted Baker provided a more recent AGM trading update which outlined their results from early May to mid July - a period with significant disruption. Although the board called the results 'resilient' it was not unexpected to see that revenue fell by 55% in comparison to the prior year. On a more positive note the company did see a surge of online sales by 35% year on year and online sales represented over 50% of all company sales during this period. This growth was driven by better social media and cross category marketing. These results show that Ted Baker does have the ability to transition more of its physical store customers online and that it can maintain traction among consumers. However total online sales still only stood at £35 million and did little to mitigate the 79% fall in sales at Ted Baker branded stores which delivered just £16m in the period. The company should now start to see a pick up in physical store sales as more stores reopen. However I expect there will still be sluggish in-store sales due to the fact that UK consumers now have to wear face masks in stores, which is putting customers off shopping.

Liquidity injection

Ted Baker's large share price decline was also fueled by a consistently heavy dilution of the number of shares in issue and this trend continued as the pandemic gripped the economy. Ted Baker was already facing significant headwinds prior to this point in keeping up with changing consumer trends as the brand was falling out of favor with high-street consumers. The company fell to a sizable loss for FY2020 and has therefore entered cash burn territory.

In response the Board acted to cut costs and raise cash:

In March 2020 we entered into a Sale & Leaseback Arrangement with regards to our Head Office, realising a premium valuation for the building. We also entered into additional borrowing of £13.5m with our lenders, which was announced at the same time.

With cash burn accelerating due to lockdown and a weak pick up in consumer demand, Ted Baker raised an additional £95 million back in June 2020 at 75p a share. This represented a discount of more than 40% to the closing share price of 130p on 1st June. Shares did not fall too heavily after the announcement as the raise was signaled as part of the turnaround plan. Ted Baker intends to use the proceeds to drive eCommerce sales and make reductions in its inventory.

Conclusion

Ted Baker is still facing headwinds on numerous fronts as the company has tried to take greater control of costs and reduce its debt level. The pandemic came at an already difficult time for the company and has added unwelcome fuel to the fire. The company made the shrewd decision to look to the market for additional capital rather than take on significant additional debt. This capital injection does offer shareholders some increased optimism as the company attempts to steer the ship around. However, I believe that Ted Baker still has a long way to go in order to adapt to changing consumer trends and make a greater move online in a very competitive environment. I doubt the company's ability to achieve this and am therefore steering clear of shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.