Plymouth Industrial is a fast-growing REIT in the right business line, industrial properties, but has just cut its dividend from $1.50 per year to 80 cents and has some opaque finances with regard to its Series B preferred stock. While its price per funds from operations looks enticing, it has badly under-performed other REITs in a similar business. These factors trigger a number of sell signals or, at least, a demand for a closer look.

Stock P/FFO Momentum 1 Year Plymouth Industrial 6.49 (31.85%) Stag Industrial 17.59 +12.13% First Industrial 23.72 +10.27% Lexington 15.52 +10.29%

I purposely avoided making a comparison to a flagship REIT such as Prologis, which would have shown even more dramatic differences between itself an PLYM. Instead, I chose industrial REITs that had similar strategies and footprints: Stag Industrial (STAG), First Industrial (FR), and Lexington (LXP). The differences to PLYM were still quite remarkable as can be seen above. In spite of its low valuation, PLYM stock price tanked. In fact, its IPO price was $19 per share back in 2017 and it now sells for around $13 per share. The questions become why the drop in price and what does the disparity with similar REITs bode for the future? I believe the answers are found in looking at its leverage, the relationship of its leverage to its preferred stock, its increases in common stock shares outstanding.

How important are the preferred shares to PLYM's capital structure?

Plymouth is a highly leveraged REIT. In the 2019 Annual Report, on the consolidated balance sheets, it shows $319 million of secured debt and $79 million of borrowings under its line of credit. This is against $115 million recorded total equity. This leaves one with a debt to equity ratio of 3.46. In PLYM’s most recent investor presentation, it shows its debt maturity schedule and that the debt is funded at reasonable rates. It shows $81 million in 2020, almost nothing in 2021 and 2022, $189 million in 2023, and only $21 million in 2024. Keep these numbers and dates in mind because, as will be shown below, is there is tsunami of costly preferred stock that will most likely or at least should be liquidated in 2024.

PLYM has two series of preferred stocks. The Series A 7.50% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is straightforward. It has a liquidation preference of $25 per share, redeemable at the issuer’s option on or after 12/31/2022. It does have one feature that requires close attention. On and after 12/31/2024, the issuer will pay cumulative cash dividends on each then outstanding share of Series A Preferred Stock at an annual rate equal to the Initial Rate plus an additional 1.5% liquidation preference per annum, which will increase by an additional 1.5% of the liquidation preference per annum on each subsequent 12/31 thereafter, subject to a maximum annual dividend rate of 11.5% while the stock remains outstanding. In short, the stock gets decided more expensive to PLYM after 12/31/2024. There is a forcing function that encourages liquidation. There were 2,040,000 shares issued, which makes its liquidation preference $51 million. If one looks at the actual cash proceeds from the sale of this stock, $48,868,000, one can see that an offering of a preferred stock incurs a significant fiscal drag.

Series B was an offering of 4,411,764 shares at a purchase price of $17.00 for an aggregate consideration of $75 million or $71.8 million net of the issuance cost. Series B is not nearly so straightforward to understand as Series A. It was a private placement to Medallion International rather than a public offering as was the case with Series A, which made the Series B exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. It is a convertible redeemable preferred stock and can be liquidated in common shares or cash. It is convertible at the option of the investor from an after 01/01/2022. It could also be converted at the option of the issuer after that date if the 20-day average weighted price per share of the common were equal to or exceeded $26.35. After 12/31/2024 Series B is subject to automatic conversion. There are a number of other features of the Series B that are important to grapple with. The return to the investor is not stated as a yield but as a 12% annual internal rate of return. This makes the return to the investor a discounted cash flow calculation. Another is that the dividends paid to the investor gradually increase, with dividends that are lower than what is required by an internal rate of return calculation being deferred until liquidation. The Series B starts with a low current pay of 3.25% and then escalates as shown below.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Rate 3.25% 3.50% 3.75% 4.00% 6.50% 12.00% 15.00%

The combination of a deferred payment and a return stated in terms of an internal rate of return creates an interesting financial dynamic as well as some interesting accounting. The simplest way to think about the financial dynamic is that Series B requires PLYM upon liquidation to not pay just the amount of the principal plus any deferred payments but also an additional of interest on the accumulated deferred payments such that Medallion will receive a 12% annual internal rate of return. One can see this playing out in the 2019 annual report where the combination of accretion value ($7,601,000) and cash dividends declared ($2,440,000) turns out to be 13.4% of the purchase price. This is expensive capital.

The interesting accounting treatment is that this situation allows PLYM to treat the total deferred payment as a preferred stock accretion to redemption value rather than as a cash outflow. This is a very different thing from a non-cash charge for depreciation, where the cash has already been spent on an asset and a liability does not have to be accrued and liquidated. The accretion feature of Series B is a future cash liability. In computing FFO and AFFO, PLYM does not subtract the accretion amount. As FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP metrics, this is perfectly permissible. However, if a key intent of the metric is to give investors a picture of the financial health of the company, I believe not subtracting the accreted amount misses the point.

Subtracting the accretion from the FFO and AFFO calculation would have significantly reduced these metrics, by 39.6% and 47.7% respectively, dragging them below what it took to pay the common dividend—a very important point to those investors who were focused on yield and income. These facts account somewhat for the dividend cut. While the 2019 dividend of $1.50 per share seemed to be covered when looking at the reported FFO and AFFO numbers, $1.98 per share and $1.64 per share respectively, the full picture was different.

So what are the longer term effects of the preferred stocks. As mentioned above, it would be desirable to liquidate the Series A before 12/31/2024 as the liquidation preference goes up 1.5% per annum after that date. However, it would seem that the Series B get liquidated as a priority. As the yield required to maintain it after 12/31/2024 becomes a mind-numbing 15%.

So how much would it take to liquidate the preferred shares. Series A is straightforward: $51 million. Series B requires some calculation. Based on deferred cash due at liquidation, my back of the envelope calculation comes out around $117 million (purchase price, plus deferred yield, plus cash required to meet the internal rate of return requirement). Someone who is better at this than I am, please feel free to provide a better number—but the real point is the number is a big one. (The liquidation amount, $96,689,000, shown in the annual report appears to be tied to a minimum redemption price guaranteed to Medallion if the shares were redeemed early, rather than the more probable liquidation at the end of 2024.) If one adds the preferred liquidations to the $21 million of debt maturing, one arrives at refinancing needs of $189 million in 2024, which follows $189 million of debt maturity in 2023. These are high hurdles that will probably require significant further dilution of common shares.

What is the impact of the recent addition of common shares?

On August 21, 2020 PLYM closed on a public offering of 7.5 million common shares at $12.85/share. This resulted in net proceeds of around $91.1 million, which will be used to fund acquisitions, for working capital, and other general purposes. This undoubtedly will improve PLYM’s debt to equity posture and its desirability to lenders. It is, however, significantly dilutive to common shareholders. If one takes the reported AFFO per share for 2019 of $1.64 and divides it into the reported AFFO of 15,935,000 one comes out with 9,716,463 shares dividing up the AFFO. An additional 7.5 million shares increases this number by 77.2%. One has to question whether PLYM’s high cost of capital will not destroy value for existing shareholders.

What to do?

I obviously can’t answer this question for anyone but myself and will not even try. If one is a BULL on PLYM, they believe that it is in the right real estate space that will support dramatic e-commerce growth out into the future. They also believe that what I described above are growing pains and that PLYM will grow its way out them, having bought some time to get its financials in better shape through deferred/accreted cash payments. If one is a BEAR, they believe the hurdles are too high and that Medallion or its follow on, not common shareholders, are getting or will get the prime cuts of meat at the table. After all Medallion is receiving twice the yield of common shareholders, has some significant protections, and is higher in the capital stack than the common shares. Although I had earlier bought into the positive narrative, when I looked at the facts, I just could not sustain enthusiasm for the stock. This was especially true since there are good alternatives to invest in the same space. I sold all my shares on August 24 and redeployed the proceeds.

