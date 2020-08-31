Why REITs Will Fail You

REITs investors keep failing because of investment biases and poor selection processes. We share our thoughts on how you can better navigate this space.

However, I don't know many investors who really achieve such strong results.

REITs have earned 15% per year on average over the past 20 years according to benchmarks.

In a recent article entitled “Why Tech Stocks Will Fail You,” I explain that most tech stocks have become overpriced and risky. This does not mean that you should stay away from tech, but it's not our favorite sector for new investments at this moment.

We believe that REITs offer much better value in today’s environment:

REIT valuations are at a near 10-year low.

Long lease terms provide stable cash flow.

Fundamentals are quickly recovering.

The vaccine is a strong tailwind that will help sentiment.

Finally, the 0% interest rate policy is another catalyst that will drive valuations much higher in the recovery.

Buying REITs after a crash historically has always been a good idea, and we have little doubt this time will be any different.

But REITs aren’t “perfect investments” either.

In fact, there are many ways you can fail as a REIT investor.

According to NAREIT, REITs have returned 15% per year over the past 20 years. In other words, $100,000 invested would have grown to $1,640,000 over a 20-year period.

But ask yourself: How many REIT investors are they that really earned such returns?

I do not have an answer to that, but I'm willing to bet that it's a pretty small number.

REIT investors fail to achieve these strong market returns because of three main mistakes, which we discuss below.

Mistake #1: Trading Too Much

REITs are real estate investments that are publicly listed on the stock market. They may behave like stocks in the short run, but the returns are closely correlated to real estate markets in the long run.

source

Therefore, you should invest in REITs like you would invest in real estate. This means that you should look for a good deal, focus on the income, and wait patiently for long term appreciation.

However, because REITs are liquid, most investors behave very different. Instead of focusing on the income and the long-term appreciation potential, they fixate at daily quotes and worry about volatility, which most often is meaningless:

source

REIT investors also are very impatient and quick to sell something that they just bought recently. Exceptions exist, but I really don’t know many people who have the patience to hold the same REITs for many consecutive years.

We think that most REIT investors would do much better if they invested in like “landlords” and not like “traders.” This is why we named our REIT research service “High Yield Landlord.”

We don’t trade. We make investments in well-selected REITs. Focus on the income. And then let REITs do their magic over a multi-year holding period.

Mistake #2: Yield Chasing at All Cost

Most REIT investors are income-driven and therefore many will go after the highest yielding opportunities. We are not immune to this either. It's very tempting to invest in a >10% yielding REIT, especially if things look alright on the surface.

However, we have found that most of these high-yielding REITs are either poorly managed or overleveraged. The yield is rarely sustainable, it leads to value destruction, and in the end, your total returns are often much worse than if you had stuck to safer lower yielding REITs.

Here are a few examples of popular high yielding REITs that are often discussed on Seeking Alpha:

Global Net Lease (GNL): 10.5% dividend yield (cut)

(GNL): 10.5% dividend yield (cut) Office Properties Income (OPI): 9% dividend yield (cut)

(OPI): 9% dividend yield (cut) Service Properties Trust (SVC): 13% dividend yield (cut)

Now here are their total returns over the past five years as compared to the low yielding Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

Data by YCharts

Yield is important, but even more important than the yield itself is whether it's sustainable and able to grow over time. Earning a 10% yield is useless if the share price simultaneously drops by 10%.

We think that the sweet-spot of the REIT market is in the middle ground: High-quality REITs that are temporarily priced at a 6%-8% yield because they are going through temporary problems that are fixable over time. If you select the right REITs, you may then enjoy above average income along with superior appreciation a the REIT eventually returns to a lower yield in the future.

A great example of that is STORE Capital (STOR). It's currently priced at a 5.1% yield, but as we put the COVID-19 crisis behind us, we are confident that it will return to a ~3%-4% yield and richly reward investors in the process.

Mistake #3: Trust, but Verify

Many REITs are poorly managed by conflicted executives that are more worried about their own paycheck than the performance of the REIT.

This is particularly true when the REIT is externally managed by an asset management firm which is in the business of earning fees.

source

I have held many phone calls with such REIT executives and they will not hesitate to tell you what you want to hear, even if they know very well that the reality is very different.

As an example, I have had many executives tell me that they do not expect to issue equity because their share price is too low, but then a few months later, they do it anyways because growing the portfolio may lead to higher compensation. It dilutes shareholders, but leads to higher fees for the manager.

Don’t assume that all REITs are managed by capable and honest management teams. This is not always the case, and these poorly-managed REITs are recurrent underperformers that you should avoid at all cost.

The Biggest Mistake of All: A Poor Selection Process

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, you cannot expect superior results if you put little efforts into making your REIT selection.

The return disparities in the REIT sector are massive, and therefore, it's absolutely crucial to know how to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

Consider the following example:

Prologis (PLD) and Plymouth REIT (PLYM) are both Industrial REITs. Yet the results are day and night:

Data by YCharts

To navigate the REIT market you need a clear selection framework to help you eliminate likely underperformers and gradually work your work toward the potential winners.

There exists ~250 REITs and other REIT-like entities. We only invest in ~24 of them as part of our Core Portfolio:

Below we provide a concise summary of what we look for and in what order:

1) Management (always start with the management!):

Past track record

Evidence of good alignment of interest

Management structure

Insider ownership

Insider buying and selling

2) Balance sheet (after the management, move to the balance sheet):

Loan to value estimate

Debt maturity schedule

Available liquidity

Potential covenant issues

Stress testing for a downturn

3) Properties (then assess the portfolio only if you are comfortable with the management and balance sheet):

Location, location, location…

Quality relative to peers

Potential for organic growth

Targeted cap rates relative to cost of capital

Resilience of cash flow and leases

4) Valuation (Finally, never forget to ask what price you are paying for it):

Price to NAV estimate

Price to FFO relative to peers

Dividend yield and payout ratio

Potential upside and catalysts

When we go through this process, we end up with a short list of investment candidates, which we then screen down further based on CEO interviews, our macro outlook, and other potential catalysts that would make the thesis even stronger.

There are many ways to do this so don’t just copy our model. But just make sure that you do your homework correctly before investing, so that you don't have to make adjustments shortly after.

A common saying in real estate investing is that “the money is made at the acquisition,” and this applies to REIT investing as well.

Finding a good deal takes time, effort, and expertise.

source

Closing Note

We are very bullish on the REIT sector at the moment, but we are fully aware that “not all REITs are created equal” and “not all REIT investors will enjoy the same returns” due to investment biases.

We hope that you learned a thing or two in this article. If we can help with anything else, please feel free to leave a comment below. Have a great day!

