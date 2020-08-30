The company has an advantage against US competitors given the ongoing US/China trade war because it is based in Europe.

Although NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) operates in four major market segments, its automotive business is still the bread-and-butter of the company. As a result, its Q2 results were more severely impacted by COVID-19 as compared to most of it competitors. The company expects that by the end of Q3, global automotive production levels will be back to ~80% of the pre-pandemic period. If so, the company will - no doubt - breathe a sigh of relief.

As can be seen in the graphic above, for full-year 2019, NXP's Automotive segment accounted for nearly half of total revenue. That said, the other three segments - Mobile, Communications Infrastructure, and IoT (the Internet of Things) - present attractive opportunities for growth. My recent Seeking Alpha article - The QQQ: It's All About IT - discusses several of these long-term macro drivers of global economic growth.

Q2 Earnings

As can be seen in the graphic above, NXP took a big hit in revenue in Q2 due to a severe COVID-19 driven pullback in the Automotive sector. Revenue was down 10% sequentially as compared to Q1 and down a whopping 18% yoy. The company was not able to reduce costs in line with the loss in revenue. As a result, the company lost $0.77/share against the year-ago profit of $0.14/share. The company continued to buy back stock and the number of average diluted shares outstanding fell 2.1% yoy.

In April, IHS lowered its global auto sales forecast, saying it expects worldwide vehicle sales to decline 22% this year to 70.3 million units, led by a 26.6% fall in the U.S. to 12.5 million units, compared with a year ago.

Despite the obvious challenges in the Automotive segment during a COVID-19 influenced Q2, the company said it experienced better than anticipated sequential trends in its other end markets. Indeed, NXP's IoT segment was a bright spot and delivered strong revenue growth on both a sequential and yoy basis.

That said, overall NXP's Q2 results varied significantly from that of competitor Texas Instruments (TXN). TI was able to drastically reduce costs and was able to deliver a very profitable quarter despite a 12% reduction in revenue. See my Seeking Alpha article Texas Instruments: Shareholder Friendly While Dishing Out The Chips. One reason explaining the difference is that NXP's Q2 gross margins dropped to 49.1% from the prior year's 53.3% while operating margin dropped to 20.7% from 28.9%. Investors learned on the Q2 conference call that due to the company's inventory management strategy, the current factory utilization rate is running only around 50%.

Going Forward

Guidance for Q3 is as follows:

The midpoint of Q3 guidance is certainly an improvement as compared to Q3, but would still be down significantly as compared to the prior-year quarter.

NXP has an advantage over US semiconductor competitors vis-a-vis China. In a related question during the Q2 conference call, NXP CEO & President Kurt Sievers said:

"It keeps being a door opener very clearly, so we are seen as a European company, we are a European company and in doing business with China. And that is it's definitely a positive lever into engagements. So as you said, I mean, even in fast moving market design wins takes time, but it is clearly a positive for us. Yes."

This may give the company a leg up in 5G, communications infrastructure, and IoT by giving it an ability to take market share away from US competitors. In particular, adoption mobile payment systems and 5G base station spending should provide tailwinds for NXP.

In automotive, EV related autonomous driving, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), safety systems, and higher electronic components per vehicle are long-term positive catalysts, but are likely not to be big factors in the short term (next 6-12 months).

5G and the IoT segment appear to be the dominant growth themes in the near-term. NXP's recent acquisition of Marvel's (MRVL) WiFi business is a positive catalyst and will dovetail nicely with the companies 5G and IoT growth initiatives. The company could also see accelerated adoption of its 16nm ARM-based compute engines.

Summary & Conclusions

NXP had a hard time this year with the severe impact of COVID-19 on its automotive business. The company's net debt ($6.1 billion at the end of June) could be a problem given the lack of revenue growth and declining margins due to low capacity utilization rates. That said, the company's IoT segment is seeing strong demand, and the company is less exposed to the ongoing China/US political turmoil given its home-base is in Europe.

Given NXP's current forward PE of 26x, the stock seems fairly valued. In consideration of the fact that it has outperformed TI year-to-date (see chart below), TI has clearly delivered better financials thus far in 2020, for an investor looking for a semiconductor company to own, the scale seems to tilt toward TI. I say that because despite whatever advantage NXP may have over TI when it comes to the China/US trade war, TI appears to have a much better handle on costs, has much more efficient operations (i.e. 300mm wafers), and is less exposed to a decline in automotive. I rate NXP a HOLD.

