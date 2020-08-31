National Bank's loan book has very few loans that have entered Stage 3 (where impairment is likely), but this quarter could be the 'moment of truth'.

Introduction

I checked out National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (OTC:NTIFF) when the bank released its Q2 results in May and decided I would keep a finger on the pulse as the bank was trading at just 8 times its normalized earnings profile while maintaining a 5% dividend yield. I missed out on the opportunity back then but hope I can get a second chance to initiate a long position.

Data by YCharts

National Bank of Canada is a large Canadian bank with a current market capitalization of almost C$24B. The bank has an average daily volume of just over 15,000 shares on its OTC listing but its Canadian listing is obviously more liquid with an average daily volume exceeding 1.5M shares. As the company reports its financial results in CAD and is trading in CAD on its primary listing, I will use the Canadian Dollar as the base currency in this article.

Lower loan loss provisions lead to a results improvement

One of the main issues any bank has to deal with these days is the decreasing net interest income. However, National Bank performed really well in its third quarter, which ended in July. Yes, the interest income decreased by almost C$300M, but as its interest expenses decreased by more than C$525M, the net interest income actually increased to almost C$1.1B, a 28% increase compared to the third quarter of last year.

Source: financial statements

That’s pretty impressive, and although the non-interest income decreased, the non-interest expenses decreased as well and National Bank was still able to report a handsome pre-provision and pre-tax income of C$894M. A solid 12.5% more than in the same period of last year.

Interestingly, National Bank only recorded an additional C$143M in loan loss provisions, bringing the 9M 2020 provisions to C$736M. That’s interesting because that amount is a massive decrease from the C$504M recorded in the second quarter of the year and this puts the numbers of the Bank of Montreal into perspective: BMO kept the loan loss provisions virtually unchanged but National Bank is already walking down the provisions.

The bottom line shows a net income of C$602M of which C$560M is attributable to the common shareholders, resulting in an EPS of C$1.67/share. This brings the total EPS in the first nine months of the year to C$4.37. Given the strong EPS boost in Q3, I now expect National Bank to report a full-year EPS of around C$6/share.

A large portion of the questionable loans is already covered by provisions

And there’s a good reason why National Bank is already rapidly decreasing the loan loss provisions. Including the C$143M recorded in the third quarter, the total allowance for bad loans increased to C$1.3B.

Source: company presentation

However, the balance sheet only contains C$794M in impaired loans, an increase of just C$14M QoQ, as you can see here below:

Source: company presentation

National Bank provided more details in the footnotes to its financial statements. We can see that of the total loan book of C$162.9B, only C$794M of the loans have reached Stage 3 where credit impairment is likely.

Source: financial statements

Granted, a coverage ratio of 43% (C$341M on C$794M) doesn’t appear to be high, but the same footnote tells us that of the Stage 3 assets, C$209M of the impaired loans are residential mortgages. Assets where National Bank should be able to keep the losses to an absolute minimum and that’s why it only allocated C$35M in provisions to these impairment charges.

If I would now calculate the coverage ratio of the Stage 3 impaired loans excluding residential mortgages, the provisions would total C$306M on C$585M, for a coverage ratio of 52%. Additionally, National Bank already appears to be quite conservative with for instance its credit card portfolio. This is a small portfolio with a size of just C$2B, but National Bank already recorded C$171M in provisions, although not a single dollar of the credit card portfolio has reached Stage 3 (likely impairment) yet. In fact, National Bank already allocated a C$130M provision to the C$300M in Stage 2 credit card loans:

Source: financial statements

Investment thesis

I was glad to see National Bank’s bottom line result with an EPS of C$1.67/share despite the still relatively elevated (but QoQ much lower) loan loss provisions. Upon checking the footnotes and reading the fine print, it actually makes sense for National Bank to sharply reduce its provisions as the bank's loan book remains in a pretty good shape.

This doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet. I think the current quarter will be important as several deferred payment schedules are rolling off and businesses and borrowers will have to get used to the ‘old’ payment regime again. But this will also create more visibility: by the end of this quarter (in October), we will see how strong the loan book really is and if we see more borrowers defaulting on their payments.

I still don’t have a position in National Bank yet, and unfortunately, the market has rewarded National Bank for its strong performance as its share price trades above C$70 again. I’m hoping for a dip, but alternatively, I will be looking to write an out of the money put option to at least collect the option premium while waiting for a weaker moment in National Bank’s share price. With a quarterly dividend of C$0.71 with a coverage ratio exceeding 200%, the current dividend yield of 4% is quite attractive as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.