What is less known is the memory intensity of GPU’s; Micron is linked at the hip to Nvidia, despite transient weakness.

Nvidia has eclipsed Micron's operating history, mainly due to the penetration of their graphic chips (GPU’s) previously used in gaming, but now in data centers.

Micron and Nvidia each focus on different aspects; one on the storage of digital memory, and the other on processing that data to use.

The focus will be on comparing the operating metrics and prospects of two companies in the ‘New Oil’ of this century: Data.

Both Micron (MU) and Nvidia (NVDA) have elaborated the importance of data, both in terms of corporate use and the proliferation of data-centric consumer applications. Even Shell, the oil conglomerate has termed ‘Data the new Oil’

Both MU and NVDA share prices are testament that this is not just talk but bits and bytes in use, as reflected in their trajectories versus the market. The 5-year chart below shows both companies have outperformed the market (SPY); it also shows the massive appreciation of Nvidia versus Micron.

This is amplified in the 1-year chart below, where Micron’s recent slide (read on below why) has under-performed the market by 20%, whereas Nvidia has trebled.

Before we dive into the revenue and operating margin metrics, a preamble on data centers will be helpful.

The movement to cloud computing and data centers is one of the main themes in technology today. In simple terms when data is processed in the cloud, this data first needs to be stored. The data center will then employ its processors, CPU’s or GPU’s (Processor Chips or Graphic Chips) to crunch the data for its desired use, whether it’s the processing of a credit card payment or the training of its AI software to modify the heuristics of the embedded algorithms.

In the past, the data centers used CPU’s primarily. Even today, in order to fully utilise the phenomenal (and costly) speed of CPU servers, virtual processors hold instructions that are simultaneously waiting in a queue (from a NAND storage medium to a DRAM operable medium) where each CPU in the core is a multi-functional processor of the data, via a line-by-line program of the desired function. It’s useful to think of each core in the CPU as a ‘versatile brain’ where the latest CPU’s have 128 cores to process the data in parallel at phenomenal clock speeds.

Ever since the beginning of computing, there have been two CPU titans: Intel and AMD. As for digital memory (DRAM and NAND), the past decade has witnessed a rapid consolidation to an oligopoly of just three disciplined players. (For a detailed insight into the history and prospects of digital memory, please read my SA article Micron: The New Paradigm Unfolds)

Increasing penetration of GPU’s in data centers

More recently, data centers have developed swiftly into the fields of AI and ML for functions where a solution is required via rapid iterations. This lends itself to the attributes of Graphic Chips (GPU’s) which were designed for the rendering of images in 3-D games.

A great analogy that contrasts the attributes of a CPU and GPU is in imagining the task given to a painter of replicating a masterpiece. The CPU is the master-painter who possesses the entire skill set of paint strokes and a full-colour palette. He moves over the canvas at phenomenal speed, executing each paint stroke with the perfect colour. But as he moves from the sky to the man’s face on his canvas, he needs to change his brush and colour; a micro-second is required to contemplate moving the brush from a gradient-smoothing paint-stroke of the azure sky to smudging the cheek bones with a pink hue. The CPU finishes the replica, as fast as ‘humanly possible’ for a solo genius.

Now think of that same task given to a GPU. Rather than a solo master-painter, the GPU has thousands of mini-specialists, each who deal with one paint colour and one brush stroke. Each mini-painter (the latest NVDA GPU has +9000 cores) whizzes around the canvas simultaneously (i.e. parallel processing) performing that single specialised task wherever it’s required on the canvas. The result, the GPU completes the painting (or the rendering of a 3-D image in the latest version of Assassin’s Creed) at a speed a thousand times faster than the CPU.

It’s precisely this dimension of GPU’s that lends itself perfectly to Machine Learning (ML) functions in data centers. Here a simple task is iterated thousands of times by each specialised core in the GPU simultaneously, so that the result, (say a complete image of a car’s surroundings in an Autonomous-Driving application, where the software recognizes and maps each lane, road-sign, neighbouring vehicle, especially the lane-crossing pedestrian on the ‘Don’t Walk’ signal that is highlighted) is produced in a fraction of the time required by the CPU.

GPU’s are highly memory-intensive!

The fact that GPU’s are far more memory-intensive than CPU’s is not evident in Micron’s valuation. Although this issue has been highlighted by Micron’s Management, it seems to have been missed by the Market.

Micron has mentioned that AI servers have about 6x higher DRAM content than a standard server. These servers also use a lot more NAND than a standard server. GPU based computing is particularly good for DRAM content

This is corroborated from the data specs of Nvidia’s newest chip, the A100 GPU just released, designed for AI in data centers.

The first GPU to use Ampere will be Nvidia’s new A100, built for scientific computing, cloud graphics, and data analytics. Nvidia new A100 GPU will also include 19.5 teraflops of performance, 6,912 CUDA cores, 40GB of memory, and 1.6TB/s of memory bandwidth.

The operating history compared

The share price charts above would suggest that Nvidia has enjoyed a far better operating history, both in terms of revenue growth and sustainable operating margins. The massive relative under-performance of Micron over 5 years would be consistent with a company that registered losses in the trough of its product cycle, as well as an inferior revenue growth rate.

However, a cold look at the data offers a picture that is NOT as starkly different as the share prices suggest. The chart below shows the five-year history of Micron and Nvidia, in terms of its operating margin by quarter as well as the revenue growth on a year on year basis.

Salient Points

Both Nvidia and Micron suffered steep declines in revenue growth (greater than 20% declines YOY) in the first half of 2019.

Micron merited the stigma of a deeply cyclical company up to 2016, when the trough led to operating losses. However as a result of a paradigm shift in the memory industry, Micron remained profitable throughout the 2019 downturn.

In fact over the last 5 years, Micron has posted a slightly higher average operating margin (29.8% per quarter average over the last 5 years) than Nvidia (26.9%). Surprisingly Micron has grown on average faster also: Quarterly Revenue Growth (YOY) of 35% for Micron versus Nvidia's 25%.

Nonetheless Nvidia merits a higher valuation due to much better Return on its Capital Employed (ROCE). The 5-yr average (on an annual basis, see chart below) stands at 31% in ROCE for Nvidia, almost double that of Micron's 18%. This is attributable to having less physical plant for production, as Nvidia outsources much of its wafer assembly.

Most recently NVIDIA has posted superior revenue growth of in its last two quarters (39% and 49% YOY), driven by GPU penetration in data centers.

In comparison, Micron’s recent growth has been sketchy (-17% and +14% YOY), for the last two quarters.

The most important takeaway from the charts is the valuation ratio, as depicted by the trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio today.

Micron Nvidia EV/EBITDA Ratios TTM 5.8 70.9

The valuation parameters implicit in Nvidia current valuation are summarised well in this article an fellow SA contributor DoctoRx Fri, Aug. 21, NVIDIA: Why It's Still Early Innings.

Note, I do not offer a recommendation on Nvidia. However, there is substantial room for a re-rating for Micron, even if Nvidia falters. The valuation metric of Nvidia being +10X greater than Micron would only be justified if Nvidia’s penetration into data centers (and hence future growth rate) was materially higher than Micron’s. And the 49% revenue growth in Nvidia's July recent quarter would imply just that.

However from the Nvidia earnings call transcript we learn that a large part of the leap was via an acquisition (my emphasis) and the future revenue growth is more in line with that of Micron.

Q2 revenue was a record $1.75 billion, up 167% year-on-year and up 54% sequentially. In Q2, we incorporated a full quarter of contribution from the Mellanox acquisition, which closed on April 27, the first day of our quarter. Mellanox contributed approximately 14% of company revenue and just over 30% of data center revenue. With that, let me turn to the outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. We expect revenue to be $4.4 billion, plus or minus 2%. With that, we expect gaming to be up just over 25% sequentially, with data center to be up in the low to mid-single digits sequentially.

Near-term Uncertainty

There is no doubt the market was alarmed by recent comments, where visibility has been marred by the Huawei embargo, and the ebb and flow of inventory in Micron's supply chain amplified by Covid lockdowns. At a recent Keybanc conference by Micron’s CFO, where Zinsner stated:

Regarding our forecast, the November quarter is likely to be lower than consensus as there is some current weakness.

However this seemed to be construed as an explicit downgrade although he clarified later.

We will update you on November quarter during our September conference earnings call when we have more clarity… As for 2021, the increased mix of 5G phones, especially in the mid-tier market bodes very well for us, where our DRAM per mid-tier phone doubles.

This near-term caution was re-iterated by Micron's Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana at a BMO fireside chat only last week.

Summary: Micron has immense re-rating potential

The valuation discrepancy between Micron and Nvidia is absurd, especially in light of the shared growth vector in data centers. Granted, the ebb and flow of inventory in Micron's supply chain through Covid and the resultant near-term uncertainty warrants a degree of investor caution.

But there should be little doubt about secular drivers for digital memory in Micron: from increased penetration of DRAM-intensive GPU’s in data centers; the upcoming wave of memory-rich 5G phones.

When compared to Nvidia’s valuation, Micron offers immense re-rating potential at these prices. Strong Buy.

