MU's two largest segments are datacenter and mobile. I would anticipate the datacenter memory market is seeing disruption right now, while the 5G iPhone delay and potential Huawei ban could damage mobile in the short-term. This makes me more cautious in the short-term.

In the short-term we are looking at an inventory overhang in both NAND and DRAM that will result in reduced overall ASPs and margins. It appears MU overshot supply.

The long-term future of MU has never been brighter. The problem is the memory market is rolling over in both NAND and DRAM short-term. For this reason, I'm less constructive now.

Context

Coming into 2020, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) was beginning to bottom out business fundamentals wise. The excruciating period of ASP reductions in both DRAM and NAND seemed to be coming to an end, particularly as hyperscalers began investing back in the datacenter. The build and digest cycle was re-entering the build phase. Along came COVID.

The immediate disruption the virus had was on the supply side. Because many of Micron's DRAM and NAND fabs are in Southeast Asia, the initial spread of the virus caused shutdowns at these fabs. This reduced supply, and likely helped drive ASPs and margins upwards.

As the virus spread to the US, lockdowns took place. This sudden shift in our society placed a much greater focus on technology to become the backbone of the economy. A new era, the work-from-home economy was born. Cloud based services saw a surge in overall demand. The datacenter market moved from a stage of digestion to a rapid buildout stage. Around the same time that the US began to see the virus expand, the lockdowns in Southeast Asia were starting to ease. This meant we saw a rapid improvement in datacenter demand, and an increase in overseas supply to balance it out.

Where Do We Go From Here

As I pointed out on my previous article on Micron, there was a chance that Micron would see some damage from the work-from-home economy:

My fundamental bear case on Micron assumes that the recovery in notebooks and servers is short-lived, and coronavirus will have a lasting negative impact on the business especially as we head into calendar 2H. As lockdowns ease, new purchases of notebooks and use of cloud-based applications will pull back, potentially creating a back-half step-down in the business.

It appears that despite overwhelming demand in 1H for cloud based applications and notebooks, easing lockdowns have led to a level of digestion in demand. One example of digestion in notebook demand is the following: at the end of the last quarter of the school year is when the lockdowns began. Schools districts across the nation were forced to purchase notebooks for their students in order to wrap-up the school year with distance learning. As many schools are reopening now, the demand for distance learning solutions (i.e. Zoom calls and Chromebooks) has been drastically reduced. In addition, as work-from-home slows down, cloud-based applications will likely see a dip in usage. This means datacenter operators will be less likely to ramp up infrastructure Capex. So, Micron's demand story for 2020 was likely front-loaded. The problem is, it seems like Micron didn't properly calibrate the demand/supply imbalance going into 2H. Analysts were anticipating FQ1'21 revenues of $5.82 billion. Micron doesn't anticipate meeting their guidance of $5.4-$5.6 billion. That's a rough miss. We'll have to wait and see, but I believe that earnings will likely be harder hit than revenue as ASPs contract and margins erode.

In addition, this ASP erosion problem might not be solved in a quarter, or two. Industry insiders have said that both NAND and DRAM will remain oversupplied until 1H'21. Right now, memory prices in 3Q are expected to be flat too slightly negative sequentially. In 4Q is when things start to get ugly, with the expectation of an overall pricing drop of ~10%, with pricing only getting worse into the first half of 2021. So, at most, we could be looking at a year of weak profitability at Micron has the company settles its inventory overhang. This ASP overhang is likely being driven by weakness in the datacenter and notebooks. That being said, there will likely be increased headwinds for mobile as well.

First of all, one of the largest smartphone makers on Earth, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is anticipating a delay in the launch of their 5G smartphone. In addition to potential supply chain weakness correlated with Apple, one of Micron's largest customers, Huawei, could be at serious risk. Some analysts estimate that 10% or more of Micron's revenue comes from Huawei. Micron has up to September 14th to stop sales to Huawei. This likely means Micron needs to reroute chips that would normally be sold to Huawei elsewhere.

Long-Term View

Despite the cyclical speed bumps, and ups and downs of the memory market as a whole, Micron remains in the best position it has ever been in. The company continues to iterate and bring 3D XPoint to market, increase net cash, return capital to shareholders, and remains exposed to multi-year tailwinds. The company, even during a challenging time for the industry, will likely remain cash-generative and profitable, allowing them to buyback stock at current prices. Overall, the company is very well positioned financially to succeed and weather difficult times in the industry. In addition, the tops and bottoms in the industry will only get higher, as the general tailwinds fueling memory consumption (5G, AI, datacenter, automotive, etc.) will drive a larger overall market. While Micron's profits may be cyclical, they will still be able to utilize them to drive shareholder returns via buybacks mostly. I have written more about Micron's long-term fundamental picture here and here.

Valuation, Rating, And Price Target

One of the most difficult and inconsistent things an analyst can do is value Micron. Considering the fact that revenue, gross margins, and earnings are constantly fluctuating, applying a P/E multiple or a P/S multiple is not the right approach to valuing the stock. A DCF (discounted cash flow) model is also difficult, as the cash flows of the business are constantly fluctuating and there is no real terminal growth. So, the only real metric I would use is P/B (price/book value) for a cyclical stock like Micron. Micron tends to trade at ~1.7x book value historically. Considering the short-term weakness in the memory market as a whole, but also balancing the upside potential long-term, I arrive at a fair multiple of ~1.5x book value. If the memory market deteriorates drastically, the stock could see a valuation closer to ~1x book value. If the story improves, and my short-term pessimism is unfounded, then a multiple closer to ~2.0x is likely warranted. Micron's current book value/share is $34.01/share. On 1.5x book, Micron's valuation stands at ~$51/share. This is my base case. In my bear case, I can see the valuation at ~$34/share. In the bull case, the stock is closer to ~$68/share. I believe that over the long-term Micron can still achieve that bull case targets as the story plays out.

Tipranks: Buy

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am NOT a financial advisor. This is NOT financial advice. Please do not interpret this as financial advice. Do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the securities mentioned.