The 4 Best Dividend Aristocrats Retirees Can Buy With The Market At All-Time Highs

The deeper look videos in this article explain why these four aristocrats are all potentially excellent long-term investments. And for those who own them in a diversified and prudently risk managed SWAN portfolio, all four are likely to deliver generous, safe and growing income as well as market smashing returns over the next five years.

Fortunately even in the 2nd worst market bubble in history, numerous aristocrats are reasonably to very attractively priced such as MMM, MO, WBA, and PBCT.

The dividend aristocrats, the bluest of blue-chips, are trading about 16% overvalued, not as much as the S&P 500, but still richly priced.

The expected returns for stocks over the next five to 10 years are about 3% CAGR, about 10% lower than over the past decade.

The greatest market rally in history has pushed S&P valuations to the highest levels in 19 years, 47% overvalued.

(Source: Imflip)

Jim Cramer recently said he's never seen anything like this red hot bull market. That's not hyperbole, because no one has.

We've just experienced the strongest 100-day rally in US history, and thanks to super accommodative monetary policy from the Fed, many analysts expect the rally may continue for the next 12 to 16 months.

Of course, the downside to such a rally is valuations are getting dangerous.

By all but one measure, stocks are richly priced, despite a lot of ongoing fundamental risks.

Today's bubble valuations can't be used to time the market top or bottom, all they can tell us is that future returns are almost certainly going to be much lower. JPMorgan expects S&P 500 returns to be slightly negative over the next five years.

Lance Roberts, Chief Strategist for RIA, expects about 2% to 3% CAGR returns from stocks for the next 10 to 20 years.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

Both charts suggest that forward returns over the next one to two decades will be somewhere between 2 and 3%." - Lance Roberts

I'm not as pessimistic about future stock returns as Mr. Roberts, though I absolutely agree that stocks are ridiculously overvalued.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $129.88 -20% 27.0 24.9 64% 46% 2021 $165.69 28% 21.2 24.1 29% 42% 2022 $186.29 12% 18.8 20.0 15% 18% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $145.66 24.1 47% 2.83 2.35 1.70% 2.06%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, JPMorgan Asset Management, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet, Reuters/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, Ed Yardeni, Multipl.com)

What do I expect from stocks over the next few years?

I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model to make reasonable long-term return estimates, just like virtually all asset managers (including JPMorgan, and RIA).

Gordon Dividend Growth Model: The Physics Of Finance Over The Long-Term

(Source: Ploutos)

S&P 500 Market-Determined Fair Value PEs

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Think that low-interest rates justify perpetually higher PE ratios?

They may do just that...for as long as long-term bond yields don't go up.

However, the Fed, Congressional Budget Office, Moody's and the blue-chip economist consensus (16 most accurate economists out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch) expect

Fed Funds rate to eventually return to 2% to 3%

10-year Treasury Yield to average 2% to 2.6%

30-year Treasury yield to average 2.5% to 3.1%

What does a return to the average 10-year yield of the last decade mean for PE multiples?

The Best Economists In The World Expect Stock PE To Return To Historical Modern-Era Range Over The Next 10 Years

10-Year Treasury Yield Historical Fair Value Earnings Yield (3.7% Risk Premium) Interest Rate Adjusted Fair Value Forward PE Historical Overvaluation Market Decline If 10-Year Yield Rises To 2.6% 3.0% 6.7% 14.93 -9.2% 10.1% 2.6% 6.3% 15.87 -3.4% 3.5% 2.5% 6.2% 16.13 -1.8% 1.9% 2.0% 5.7% 17.54 6.8% -6.3% 1.5% 5.2% 19.23 17.0% -14.6% 1.0% 4.7% 21.28 29.5% -22.8% 0.5% 4.2% 23.81 44.9% -31.0% 0.3% 4.0% 25.32 54.1% -35.1% 0.1% 3.8% 26.32 60.2% -37.6% 0.0% 3.7% 27.03 64.5% -39.2% -0.5% 3.2% 31.25 90.2% -47.4% -1.0% 2.7% 37.04 125.4% -55.6% -1.5% 2.2% 45.45 176.7% -63.9% -2.0% 1.7% 58.82 258.0% -72.1% -2.5% 1.2% 83.33 407.2% -80.3% -3.5% 0.2% 500.00 2943.2% -96.7% -3.69% 0.01% 10,000.00 60764.3% -99.8%

That over the long-term the modern era fair value PE range of 16.5 to 17.5 is likely to persist. So what does that mean for forward returns?

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -33.8% -69.7% -52.3% 2021 -14.6% -11.1% -8.3% 2022 -0.2% -0.4% -0.3% 2025 22.5% 3.8% 2.8%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

Rather poor returns over the next five years. Returns that get even worst should corporate taxes go up to 28% next year (50% probability according to Morningstar).

S&P 500 Total Return Profile If Corporate Taxes Go Up To 28% In 2021

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -33.8% -69.7% -52.3% 2021 -26.7% -20.7% -15.5% 2022 -14.0% -6.2% -4.7% 2025 9.6% 1.7% 1.3%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

Does this mean the stock market is going to crash tomorrow? Absolutely not. It means that eventually, valuations will likely return to normal assuming the economy recovers from the pandemic and long-term interest rates go back to levels that the most accurate economist in the world expect.

But there is good news. As my fellow Dividend King co-founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

This tech bubble 2.0 has been driven primarily by a handful of red hot tech giants.

(Source: Forbes)

Tech + Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and NetFlix (NFLX), which are technically in the consumer discretionary and communication sectors, respectively, make up 37% of the S&P 500 today.

(Source: Forbes)

Without red hot tech and Amazon, there is no bull market.

This means that there are plenty of great values to be found even with the broader market 46% historically overvalued.

About 60% of the S&P 500 is still down from pre-pandemic levels.

No sector is without its bargains ...if you know where to look.

Which brings us to the theme of this article, the best dividend aristocrats you can buy with the market at record highs.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy With The Market At Record Highs

The dividend aristocrats, champions and kings are the bluest of blue-chips, and beloved by conservative long-term income investors. That's for very good reason.

aristocrat: any S&P 500 company with 25+ year dividend growth streak

dividend champion: any company with 25+ year dividend growth streak

dividend king: any company with 50+ year dividend growth streak

Dividend aristocrats combine several proven alpha strategies in one

a smaller size: $46 billion average market cap vs $152 billion S&P)

less overvalued: 16% overvalued vs 46% S&P 500

lower volatility: 24% average annual volatility vs 27% most stand-alone companies

dividend growth: 8.0% CAGR over the last five years, average long-term analyst growth consensus 6.9% CAGR vs 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

superior quality: average returns on capital 80%, in top 16% of their respective industries (very high-quality/wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

superior safety: average dividend growth streak 42.7 years, average credit rating A-

Without question, these are some of the highest-quality dividend growth stocks in the world, by any objective quality/safety measure.

However, whether you look at aristocrats, champions, or kings, as a group they all share one major flaw, overvaluation.

average champion is 15% overvalued

average aristocrat is 16% overvalued

average king is 18% overvalued

Compared to the S&P 500's 47% historical premium, which economists expect to eventually return to zero, they are a relative bargain.

But prudent investors know that TINA (there is no alternative) and FOMO (fear of missing out) are dangerous mindsets to avoid. And the good news is you NEVER have to knowingly overpay for a company, regardless of its quality or dividend safety.

So here is how I find the hidden values among the dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings in this dangerous stock market bubble.

Step 1: Prudent Valuation ALWAYS

(Source: imgflip)

There is nothing wrong with paying fair value for a world-class dividend blue-chip. In fact, it's perfectly reasonable and means you minimize the three kinds of risks that all investors face.

Fundamental risk can be estimated based on the credit rating or effective credit rating.

An effective credit rating means the long-term borrowing costs of a company, which can tell us what bond investors, who know the credit rating agency safety guidelines well and thoroughly analyze balance sheets before buying corporate debt, effectively consider a company's balance sheet.

Why do credit ratings and effective credit ratings matter? Because if a company defaults on its debt it goes bankrupt and the stock to zero.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersberg)

Credit ratings are a good way to estimate your chance of losing 100% of your investment over the next 30 years. This is Buffett's definition of risk, a permanent loss of capital.

Volatility risk is what most people think of as risk, but it's not.

Volatility is not a measure of risk... Risk comes from the nature of certain kinds of businesses. It can be risky to be in some businesses just by the simple economics of the type of business you’re in, and it comes from not knowing what you’re doing. And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

According to Warren Buffett, there is no risk if you buy

a sound business model

run by competent and trustworthy management

at a reasonable to attractive valuation

within a prudently diversified portfolio with the right asset allocation for your needs

This is why step one of my screening process is always to select companies at fair value or better.

463 companies on the Dividend Kings Master List (including all champions, aristocrats, and kings)

77 potentially reasonable buys (modest margin of safety)

76 potentially good buys (good to great margin of safety)

Even with the S&P 500 47% historically overvalued 153 companies or 33% of the DK Master List is trading at a reasonable to attractive valuation.

But valuation is just step one in prudent long-term investing.

My motto is "quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always."

That's how I make all my recommendations and invest my hard-earned money in my retirement portfolio, which represents 100% of my life savings.

Step 2: Ensuring High-Quality & Dividend Safety

Next, I screen for overall quality which is based on an 11 point score

dividend safety: 5 point scale (3 = average S&P 500 dividend safety in a recession)

business model: 3 point scale based on profitability over time vs industry peers

management quality/dividend culture: capital allocation & dividend track record

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

In this recession, the worst in 75 years, it's prudent to select only above-average quality companies.

(Source: Imflip)

Of the 153 companies remaining in our screen, 126 are above-average quality or better, relative to the S&P 500

40 8/11 above-average quality companies

55 9/11 quality blue-chips

24 10/11 quality SWANs

7 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety, 3/3 wide-moat business model, 3/3 exceptional management/dividend culture)

Of course, dividend safety is of paramount importance to all income investors, but especially retirees who are relying on those quarterly or monthly payouts to fund expenses.

So next I screen for above-average or better dividend safety.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Using historical recession dividend cut data, and the 4X to 6X larger magnitude of this recession relative to the average annual GDP decline of 1.4% since 1945 (according to the National Bureau of Economic Research) I create the following table.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

In other words, if you buy 20 4/5 safe dividend stocks, then even in the worst recession in 75 years, you can reasonably expect 19 of them to maintain their dividends.

5/5 safety means that if you own 40 such companies, just one is likely to cut its dividend in this pandemic.

Of the 126 companies remaining in our screen, 117 have 4+/5 dividend safety.

57 with 4/5 above-average safety

60 with 5/5 very safe dividends

Next, let's minimize the chances of a percent loss of capital, by considering the credit rating.

eliminate any company with a junk bond credit rating (14+% risk of bankruptcy within 30 years)

114 companies remain

Finally, we come to the dividend growth streaks, which define aristocrats, champions, and kings. This is ultimately the reason that we love and own these wonderful companies.

It's also an important quality metric according to Ben Graham, the father of securities analysis, value investing, and Buffett's mentor.

(Source: Imflip)

Graham considered 20 years of uninterrupted dividends to be a sign of quality. This is why I use 20-year dividend growth streaks as my definition of the "Graham standard of excellence".

If 20 years without a cut is good, then 20 years with rising dividends in all economic/industry cycles if a sign of a potentially exceptionally high-quality company.

32 companies have 25+ year dividend growth streaks

Screening Results Sorted By Longest Dividend Growth Streak

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool) blue = potentially reasonable buy, green = potentially good buy or better

Here are the 32 best dividend aristocrats, kings, and champions prudent long-term investors can buy in this overvalued market.

However, that's still a rather large list so let's consider just the top aristocrat for each of four specific goals.

dividend growth streaks

dividend yield

discount to fair value

long-term analyst growth consensus

The Best Dividend Growth Streak You Can Safely Buy Today

3M (MMM): Dependable Income No Matter What The Economy Brings

3M Fundamentals

quality score: 10/11 SWAN

safety score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 3.6%

current price: $164.8

Potential good buy price: $161 or better

2020 average historical fair value: $179 ($133 to $237 range, Morningstar estimate $166, uncertainty "medium", I agree given the fair value range this year)

($133 to $237 range, Morningstar estimate $166, uncertainty "medium", I agree given the fair value range this year) approximate discount to fair value: 8%

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

historical fair value: 18 to 20 PE

current blended PE: 19.5

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 5.1% vs 6.7% recommended

vs 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about 5.5% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Growth priced into stock based on historical PEG: 6.4% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 5.6% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 4% to 8% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 8% to 11% CAGR (analyst consensus 9.7% CAGR)

PEG ratio: 3.60 vs 3.07 historical 2.81 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500

Investment Decision Score: 97% = A excellent

3M Investment Decision Score

I never recommend or buy a company without determining how prudent a potential investment idea it is, relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The Investment Decision Score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful investors.

3M Investment Decision Score

Goal MMM Why Score Valuation Potential Reasonable Buy 8% undervalued 3/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A+ negative outlook credit rating, 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 20.8% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 7.3% PWR vs 2.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

3M represents one of the most reasonable and prudent long-term income growth investments you can make in today's bubble market.

At the potential good buy price of $161, it becomes a 100% A+ exceptional investment idea and becomes as close to a perfect dividend growth stock as you can buy in today's market.

The Best High-Yield Aristocrat You Can Safely Buy Today

Altria (MO): An 8% Yield Retirees Can Depend On

MO Fundamentals

quality score: 9/11 Blue-Chip

safety score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 7.8%

current price: $43.93

Potential good buy price: $53 or better

2020 average historical fair value: $62 ($54 to $69 range, Morningstar estimate $54, uncertainty "medium", I agree given the fair value range this year)

($54 to $69 range, Morningstar estimate $54, uncertainty "medium", I agree given the fair value range this year) approximate discount to fair value: 29%

DK rating: potentially strong buy

historical fair value: 14 to 15 PE

current blended PE: 10.3

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 9.8% vs 6.7% recommended

vs 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about 0.9% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Growth priced into stock based on historical PEG: 5.8% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 6.1% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 3% to 6% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 15% to 19% CAGR (analyst consensus 17.6% CAGR)

PEG ratio: 1.67 vs 1.78 historical 2.81 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500

Investment Decision Score: 94% = A excellent

MO Investment Decision Score

Goal MO Why Score Valuation Potential Strong Buy 29% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Average BBB stable outlook credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 45.7% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 13.2% PWR vs 2.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

Altria represents one of the best safe ultra-yields on Wall Street today. It's pricing in very modest growth of about 1% CAGR that analysts and management expect it to easily surpass in the coming years.

Those who are patient enough to wait out the bear market are likely to enjoy more than 4X the market's returns while basking in the glory of a safe 8% dividend.

The Best Aristocrat Bargain You Can Safely Buy Today

Walgreens (WBA): An Anti-Bubble Aristocrat That Pays Your Handsomely To Wait For Management's Turnaround

WBA Fundamentals

quality score: 8/11 above-average

safety score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 4.8%

current price: $38.76

Potential good buy price: $56 or better

2020 average historical fair value: $70 ($59 to $82 range, Morningstar estimate $48, uncertainty "medium", I agree given the fair value range this year)

($59 to $82 range, Morningstar estimate $48, uncertainty "medium", I agree given the fair value range this year) approximate discount to fair value: 44%

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

historical fair value: 14.5 to 16 PE

current blended PE: 8.3

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 12.1% vs 6.7% recommended

vs 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about -0.1% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Growth priced into stock based on historical PEG: 4.0% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 4.7% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 3% to 6% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 20% to 24% CAGR (analyst consensus 21.9% CAGR)

PEG ratio: 1.6 vs 2.07 historical 2.81 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500

Investment Decision Score: 94% = A excellent

WBA Investment Decision Score

Goal WBA Why Score Valuation Potential Very Strong Buy 37% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Average BBB negative outlook credit rating, 7.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 5/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 27.1% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 16.4% PWR vs 2.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Walgreens may not be the highest quality aristocrat available today, and it's definitely a turnaround story. However, at 8.3X earnings, it's so undervalued, that even if it grew at 0% forever, 9% CAGR total returns would be expected over the next five years.

This makes it an effective anti-bubble stock and a potentially high probability/low-risk excellent high-yield opportunity.

Analysts actually expect 3% to 6% CAGR growth in-line with management's pre-pandemic long-term growth guidance of 4% to 6%.

If WBA grows at that expected range, then the 16.4% CAGR expected returns are some of the best you can find on Wall Street right now.

The Fastest Growing Aristocrat You Can Safely Buy Today

People's United Financial (PBCT): An Intriguing High-Yield Deep Value Opportunity

PBCT Fundamentals

quality score: 8/11 Above-Average

safety score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% risk in a normal recession), stable outlook

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

yield: 6.7%

current price: $10.77

Potential good buy price: $14 or better

2020 average historical fair value: $ ($16 to $17 range, Morningstar quant estimate $13.27, uncertainty "very high", I agree due to relatively high growth uncertainty)

($16 to $17 range, Morningstar quant estimate $13.27, uncertainty "very high", I agree due to relatively high growth uncertainty) approximate discount to fair value: 37%

DK rating: potentially good buy

historical fair value: 16 to 18

current blended PE: 8.9

Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 11.2% vs 6.7% recommended

vs 6.7% recommended Growth priced into stock: about 0.2% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula

Growth priced into stock based on historical PEG: 2.5% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 13.7% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: -4% to 16% CAGR

5-year total return potential: -6% to 27% CAGR (analyst consensus 24.3% CAGR)

PEG ratio: 0.79 vs 3.63 historical 2.81 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500

Investment Decision Score: 97% = A excellent

PBCT Investment Decision Score

Goal PBCT Why Score Valuation Potential Good Buy 37% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Above-Average BBB+ negative outlook credit rating, 0.6% long-term bankruptcy risk 6/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 34.4% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 18.2% PWR vs 2.9% S&P 500 10.00 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

PBCT isn't right for everyone, especially those who like strong dividend growth or low growth uncertainty. However, the majority of analysts do believe PBCT will return to its historical double-digit growth rates starting in 2022.

If they are correct, then PBCT offers not just one of the safer ultra-high-yields you can buy today, but one of the strongest expected returns that's over 6X that of the S&P 500.

Bottom Line: Even In This Market Bubble Great Aristocrat Deals Are Available

Are we in a bubble? The broader market almost certainly is.

Is every stock overvalued? Absolutely not.

Is short-term correction risk extremely high right now? Yes.

Does that mean stocks are doomed to fall off a cliff soon? Nope.

Is the economy growing now? The latest blue-chip economist consensus and most economic data say yes.

Are we in a V-shaped recovery that the market is pricing in with certainty? The economist consensus and latest economic data say that's extremely unlikely.

Do we face a plethora of short and long-term risks that could send our extremely overvalued market, trading at the highest valuations in 19 years falling rapidly in the short-term? Absolutely.

Does that mean that prudent long-term investors should sell all their stocks and sit in cash waiting for better prices in the future? God no!

Risks are something that has always existed on Wall Street and always will. There is a reason stocks are a "risk-asset".

Managing risk, and correctly pricing it, is the ultimate way long-term investors compound both income and wealth over time and achieve their long-term financial goals.

Today MMM, MO, WBA, and PBCT represent some of the best dividend aristocrats prudent long-term investors can buy.

Each one has a unique risk profile but has also proven itself to be a solid business, run by competent, trustworthy, and dividend friendly management.

In today's dangerously overvalued bubble, where long-term probability-weighted expected returns for the next five to 10 years are about 3% CAGR, each of these aristocrats offers

safe dividend yields that are likely to beat the market over time purely on current yield

dividends that are likely to, in the long-term, outgrow inflation by at least 2X

reasonable to very attractive valuations mean market-crushing long-term returns are extremely likely

I can't tell you what the market will do over the coming week, month, or year. No one can, and those that claim too are either ignorant of how Wall Street works or charlatans trying to swindle you or sell you something.

What I can tell you is that anyone who buys MMM, MO, WBA, or PBCT as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is likely to be very happy with the results over the next 5+ years.

These are the risk management guidelines that I have constructed with the input from colleagues with over 100 years of experience in asset management.

They not only protect all Dividend Kings portfolios but my retirement portfolio as well, which represents 100% of my life savings. I am sleeping like a baby right now, trusting rock solid risk-management, not market timing, to protect my nest egg.

There are sure to be a lot of exciting and scary things that happen with the pandemic, economy and stock market in the coming years.

But for those who follow sound long-term approaches to building wealth, including appropriate risk management for their needs, you don't have to pray for luck.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Just like Vegas, Wall Street is a casino. In the short-term anything can happen. In the long-term probability, statistics and math ensure the house always wins.

I've devoted my life to helping readers like you become "the house" so that you can ignore speculative bubbles like we're currently in. Let the gamblers, speculators and market timers pray for luck.

Prudent long-term investors make their own luck through a focus on quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal & Phoenix Watchlist. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos

50% discount to iREIT

50 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Access to numerous valuable investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve your financial goals while sleeping well at night in all market & economic conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, MO, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MMM, MO, and WBA in our portfolios.