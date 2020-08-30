The dividend is unstable but the shares offer a 20% yield, which may stick for a while.

Q3 will be softer, but as oil transport demand recovers the decade's low new shipbuilding rate should help rates.

Tanker owner Frontline (FRO) released its first half results last week. While the Q2 numbers were a bit softer than I hoped for, they were still far ahead of last year. The company continues to offer a very attractive albeit unpredictable yield and I expect its earnings to be supported in the next several years by a demand squeeze due to historically low levels of tanker capacity in the market. If you want yield but can accept significant volatility, it’s worth considering getting in still.

Q2 Was Strong, but Won’t Be Repeated in Q3

Revenues for Q2 and the first half generally were excellent, in large part because the oil contango led to a dash for tanker capacity which drove prices up, fairly briefly. The oil price contango has long passed and its effect on the tanker market much reduced. So the strong Q2 isn’t an indication of what to expect in Q3. Nonetheless, it’s worth looking at the results at the operating level to appreciate just what a boost the company got in the first half.

Source: company first half results announcement

The company has committed around three quarters of custom for Q3 and rates are well below where they were in Q2. Indeed, the LR2/Aframax rate is below daily breakeven, which the company pegged at $15,700.

Source: company earnings presentation

Although rates have slipped, it’s worth noting that given its breakeven (BE) rates, VLCCs will be earning close to $40,000 per day and Suezmax just under $10,000 per day, if contracted at the above rates.

Source: company earnings announcement

So, Q3 will not be as profitable as Q2 by some way, but it will be profitable even with current somewhat depressed demand for oil shipment. Medium term there are also grounds for optimism, in terms of a demand crunch as oil shipments recover.

A Medium Term Demand Crunch Will Help Support the Shares

The message from Frontline and other companies in its sector lately has been clear. With shipbuilding order books at long-term lows, there will be a squeeze on capacity in the market which will help support charter rates.

Euronav (EURN) said this in its half year results earlier this month:

With an orderbook to fleet ratio at about 8% (23 year low) for the VLCC sector and 10% (18 year low) for Suezmax, increasingly restricted access to finance for shipping sectors and rising stringency of environmental standards to be met in less than a decade, it is very difficult to see contracting of new vessels enjoying a renaissance.

Scorpio (STNG) had the same message:

Source: Scorpio Tankers Q2 earnings con call presentation

Unsurprisingly, Frontline returned to this theme, which it has touched on before.

Source: company earnings presentation

The orderbook being at a twenty plus year low as a percentage of the existing global fleet is positive for operators like Frontline. However, it’s also worth looking at the 2019 figures: scrapping was close to zero. In its latest release, the company noted that scrapping is presently muted, as alternative uses are attractive, specifically storage. So while the weak orderbook for new vessels will lead to tightened demand, it is worth noting that this is for oceangoing voyages. Older vessels may be used as cheapish storage options.

The Yield is North of 20%, For Now

The market seemingly didn’t much like the results and marked Frontline down over 5% on the day. The communication around dividend levels was somewhat unclear as often. But at the current price of $7.77 I think the name remains a strong yield pick.

The payout for Q2 was just under 50% of net earnings per share, which was $1.01 without adjustments. That’s a lower ratio than is normal for Frontline. However that may be partly explained by the cash flow. Spending over half a billion dollars on the Trafigura asset acquisition in the first half meant that there was negative free cash flow of $151 million, even before paying out $215 million in dividends.

All numbers $'000 2020 Jan-Jun 2019 Jan - Jun Net cash provided by operating activities 445,508 143,046 Net cash used in investing activities -662,288 -144,579 Net cash provided by financing activities 280,463 25,676 Less dividends paid -215,031 0 Free cash flow pre-dividend -151,348 24,143

Table calculated by author using data from company earnings announcement

The investment outflow should be less in the coming quarters so this isn’t a guide to what to expect then. The company also repaid $60 million of its $275 million senior unsecured facility in the second quarter, which is positive for its balance sheet.

On the earnings call, the company’s CFO explained that the lower than normal payout ratio was due to the $60 debt payment made, without which the dividend would apparently have been 80c: “Going forward, it's standard normal as we have in a way; it's not changed at all in a way. We just this quarter opted to repay the facility with $30 million which is $60 million I mean which is $0.30 per share. That's what happened this quarter.”

The declared dividend, 50c, would equate to a 26% yield if sustained. I don’t think it will be sustained into the next quarter. Typically the Frontline payout is loosely related to earnings. But even if the dividend returned to its immediately pre-COVID 19 rate of 40c, yield at today’s prices would be 20%. With low rates of new capacity coming into the market, an uptick in demand would lead to firmer prices, though the company warned that pricing will likely remain volatile for some time. They also said that they anticipate a significant portion of the OPEC+ cuts returning in the coming quarters, which will drive up demand.

The Shares Look Cheap

One reaction to a current yield of over 20%, or a mid single digits p/e (it’s less than 6) is that frontline’s shares sound too good to be true. There are some good reasons why Frontline is regarded somewhat skeptically by many investors, including the role of its primary shareholder and the lack of long-term capital appreciation opportunities which plague tanker stocks. The dividend is unpredictable.

However, shares are trading at around $7.80. They still haven’t gone ex-dividend, so that’s 50c per share in the bank in a few weeks already. If dividends go down again to 40c, you’ll still be collecting 5.1% of the purchase cost as dividend – every quarter.

Frontline doesn’t offer much obvious upward share price potential for now, if it comes that’s a bonus. But the dividend story is strong and, in my view, compelling.

Conclusion: Frontline Remains a Buy

I recently unwound a position in a tech stock I think looks frothy and parked the proceeds in expanding my Frontline stake. I think the company continues to offer an outstanding dividend proposition and, for those who want yield but can tolerate some uncertainty, it’s a good pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.