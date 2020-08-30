Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings increase was attributable to large gains from mortgage loans. Earnings in the year ahead will benefit from lower provision expense and accelerated booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program. However, margin compression in the year ahead will likely limit earnings recovery. Moreover, gains from mortgage banking will likely decline in the remainder of the year after remaining unusually high in the second quarter. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by only 0.9% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting IBCP to report earnings of $1.77 per share, down 11% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, I’m expecting IBCP’s elevated risk level to constrain the stock price in the near term, regardless of the attractive valuation. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on IBCP.

Credit Risks High Due to Portfolio Characteristics, Upcoming CECL Adoption

IBCP is currently facing a high level of credit risk as around 10% of total loans were to COVID-19-sensitive industries at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the second quarter’s investor presentation. Moreover, loan accommodations made up 14.6% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing. Further, IBCP has not yet adopted the new accounting standard for credit losses, called the Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL. Instead, the company is still using the old incurred loss model. The eventual change of the credit loss model from incurred losses to expected losses later this year can lift the provision expense. All these factors make IBCP quite risky.

The company’s provision expense declined to $5 million in the second quarter from $7 million in the first quarter of 2020. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects provision expense to decline to 0.55% to 0.60% (annualized) of total loans in the second half of the year from 0.84% in the first half of the year. Based on management’s guidance, I’m expecting IBCP to report a provision expense of $20 million in 2020, up from $0.8 million in 2019. However, actual provision expense may differ materially from estimates due to the high level of credit risks.

Accelerated Booking of Paycheck Protection Program Fees to Drive Net Interest Income

Acceleration of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will lift the net interest income in the year ahead. IBCP had $259.4 million of PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Assuming fees of 3.2% and funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will add an estimated $7 million to net interest income over the life of the loans. I’m expecting a majority of the loans to get forgiven before the year-end; hence, I’m expecting IBCP to accelerate the booking of most of the fees from PPP in the second half of the year.

PPP forgiveness will reduce loans and total earning assets in the year ahead. However, the magnitude of change of total earning assets will likely be lower than the decline in loans as IBCP will likely temporarily redeploy the funds from the forgiven PPP loans into securities. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the year-end loan balance to be 7% below the June-end balance. Further, I’m expecting average earning assets in the second half of the year to be just 1.1% below the average for the second quarter. The following table shows my estimates for loans, other earning assets, and other balance sheet items.

Asset Roll-Over to Pressurize the Margin

IBCP’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 27bps to 3.36% in the second quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. I’m expecting the NIM to decline further as fixed-rate assets will roll over into lower-yielding assets. Around 62% of commercial loans and 45% of mortgage loans were fixed rate at the end of the quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Moreover, I’m expecting liquidity to remain excessive in the year ahead, which will pressurize NIM. The management mentioned in the presentation that it was hopeful that it will be able to invest the excess liquidity. However, I’m less optimistic because COVID-19 has limited the opportunities to lend.

On the other hand, an improvement in the deposit mix will ease some of the pressure on NIM. Non-interest-based deposits made up 32% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter as opposed to 28% at the end of March 2020. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to contract by 8bps in the third quarter and 3bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 20bps below the average for 2020.

Expecting Earnings of Around $1.77 per Share for 2020

The expected decline in provision expense and the accelerated booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will drive earnings in the year ahead. On the other hand, NIM compression will likely limit earnings growth. Moreover, I’m expecting mortgage banking gains to gradually decline to a normal level over the next few quarters after remaining unusually high in the second quarter. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by only 0.9% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting IBCP to report earnings of $1.77 per share, down 11% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Risks Likely to Restrain the Stock Price in the Near-Term

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book value multiple, P/TB, to value IBCP. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.14 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the forecast tangible book value per share with the average P/TB multiple gives a target price of $17.5 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 17.8% from IBCP's August 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the upside, IBCP is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 5.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.2 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46% for 2021, which is sustainable.

As discussed above, IBCP is facing a high level of credit risks because of its loan portfolio characteristics. Moreover, the eventual adoption of CECL later this year can lead to a surprise in the provision expense. The risks will likely restrain the stock price in the near term regardless of the attractive valuation. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on IBCP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.