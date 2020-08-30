This small oncology concern out of North Carolina has a couple of shots on goal, potential catalysts on the horizon and is well funded.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small oncology company that has some potential catalysts on the horizon. A full investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) is a North Carolina-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical oncology company. The company's pipeline is comprised of three product candidates, one which is in late-stage development, and two that are in early-stage development. The lead product candidate is called Trilaciclib, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients who are being treated with chemotherapy. Behind Trilaciclib, Rintodestrant is being developed to treat ER+ breast cancer and Lerociclib is designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1 Therapeutics has a market capitalization of approximately $575 million and trades for around $15.00 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Trilaciclib

Trilaciclib is designed to improve outcomes for people with cancer who are treated with chemotherapy. The drug has been granted Breakthrough Therapy status by the FDA. Chemotherapy is a well-established and effective treatment for cancer, but it has a major problem in that it doesn't differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells. This lack of differentiation includes important stem cells in the bone marrow that produce white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets. As a result, chemotherapy-induced bone marrow damage known as myelosuppression can occur, which causes an increased risk of infection, experiencing anemia/ fatigue, and increased risk of bleeding. Trilaciclib acts to promote myelopreservation-preserving bone marrow function.

Source: Company Presentation

In Q4 of 2019, the company began the process of a rolling New Drug Application submission in the U.S. for small cell lung cancer. An NDA submission of Trilaciclib for myelopreservation in patients with small cell lung cancer was accepted by the FDA on August 17th. The NDA is based on positive data from four randomized trials: three in small cell lung cancer and one in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Additionally, G1 intends on launching trials in colorectal cancer and breast cancer this year. The company will launch a pivotal trial of Trilaciclib in colorectal cancer in Q4 of 2020. Also, the I-SPY 2 neoadjuvant breast cancer trial including Trilaciclib is on track for initiation in Q2 of this year.

Source: Company Presentation

Recently, G1 Therapeutics inked a deal with Boehringer Ingelheim to co-promote Trilaciclib in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The deal is a three-year agreement in which G1 will lead marketing, market access and medical engagement initiatives, while Boehringer Ingelheim will lead salesforce engagements. Per the terms of the agreement, G1 Therapeutics will make initial payments to BI to cover startup expenses and pre-approval activities having to do with a commercial launch. G1 Therapeutics will pay a promotion fee of mid-twenties percent of net sales in year 1, and then the fee will drop to low double digits to high single digits in years 2 and 3. The partnership does not extend to additional indications.

Source: Company Presentation

Lerociclib

Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor with potential use in combination with other targeted therapies in certain types of breast and lung cancer. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials: a trial in combination with fulvestrant for patients with ER+, HER2- breast cancer and in epidermal growth factor receptor mutation non-small cell lung cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

Lerociclib has grabbed the attention of pharma industry as of late. On July 23rd, the company announced an exclusive license agreement with EQRx for the development and commercialization of Lerociclib in the United States, Europe, Japan and all other global markets. G1 will receive an upfront of $20 million and will be eligible for milestone payments of up to $290 million plus sales-based tiered royalties. Also, on June 22nd, G1 Therapeutics signed a deal with Genor Biopharma that gives Genor the exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of Lerociclib in the Asia-Pacific region, not including Japan. Per the agreement, G1 received an upfront cash payment of $6 million and up to $40 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from high-single to low-double digits based on annual net sales of Lerociclib.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of the end of the second quarter, G1 Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $240 million. The company expects to end FY2020 with $185 million to $200 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Overall, analysts are sanguine on the company's prospects with a median analyst price target north of $60 a share. The most recent recommendation came on August 17th when both H.C. Wainwright ($82 price target) and Needham & Company ($74 price target) reissued Buy ratings when FDA accepted the company's NDA application.

Verdict

The company has a couple of "shots on goal", is well funded and has potential upcoming catalysts on the horizon. That said it is aiming at a fairly crowded space. Analysts optimistic on the company. This would be a potentially good covered call candidate. Unfortunately, option liquidity is not deep enough most days to implement that strategy. A small "watch item" position for those that want more exposure to this niche seems the most prudent recommendation at this time.

