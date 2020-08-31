Still, Sprouts is trading at multiples below industry averages and its own five-year historical averages.

Like most grocers, Sprouts is benefiting from the pandemic relative to revenue and earnings. But the pandemic may also have accelerated its intended demographic change.

Sprouts named Jack Sinclair CEO in June 2019. In just a year, despite the pandemic, he's loaded the C-suite and Board with a depth and breadth of experience and expertise.

In the midst of a history-making pandemic is probably not the best time to go on a C-suite hiring spree. But that's exactly what Jack Sinclair did as he knocked out his first year as CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM).

On June 20th, 2019, the natural and organic grocer announced Mr. Sinclair would be its new CEO. Just after the first of the year, Sprouts added Denise Paulonis as its Chief Financial Officer. On March 11th, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. A month later, on April 14th, 2020, Mr. Sinclair hired Gilliam Phipps as Sprouts' Chief Marketing Officer, a new position reporting directly to him. On June 9th, 2020, he hired Scott Neal to be Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer, a second new position reporting directly to him.

Considering the timing, many organizations may have winced at the idea of creating new positions or balked at the idea of bringing in industry heavyweights. But Sprouts plowed ahead.

A Wealth Of Experience And Expertise

(Source)

Ms. Paulonis brought over 25 years of applicable experience to her role. Prior to Sprouts, she was EVP and CFO for arts and crafts retailer The Michaels Companies (MIK). She joined Michaels from PepsiCo (PEP), where she held various financial positions from 2009 to 2014, the last as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis for its FritoLay division. She also serves on the board of directors for Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).

Mr. Phipps joined Sprouts after spending eight years with the largest supermarket chain in the United States, The Kroger Company (KR). At Kroger, he led a 400-person team responsible for developing the company's private-label branding and marketing efforts. Under his leadership, by March 2019, Kroger's house brands accounted for over 30% of unit sales. Its Simple Truth brand of natural and organic products became the largest such line in the United States at that same time with over $2.3 billion in annual sales. Approximately half of Kroger's private-label grocery items were produced in its own plants. Kroger hired Mr. Phipps from privately held Texas-based supermarket chain H-E-B. His eleven-year tenure with H-E-B also included responsibilities for developing, branding and packaging store brands. Prior to H-E-B, he was responsible for new product development with Hormel Foods (HRL).

Mr. Sinclair and Mr. Neal worked together at Walmart (WMT). Prior to his departure in March 2015, Mr. Sinclair served as EVP of the U.S. Grocery division for the world's largest grocer. Boasting a 24-year tenure with Walmart, Mr. Neal had been the SVP and General Merchandise Manager of its fresh food division since 2013. Mr. Neal garnered industry acclaim when he successfully led Walmart's effort to build its own supply chain for Angus beef. In April 2019, Walmart partnered with a seedstock operation to supply privately branded beef. The operation produces all-natural product with no added hormones. In January 2020, Mr. Neal and Walmart hosted a grand opening of its first meat processing facility in Georgia.

In addition to loading the C-suite with an additional 70+ years of experience, Sprouts has also enhanced its Board of Directors in the past year. Founder Shon Boney stepped down when Mr. Sinclair was named CEO. In November 2019, the CEO of discount retailer Five Below (FIVE), Joel Anderson, joined the Sprouts Board. Anderson, too, hails from a Walmart background, having served as president and CEO of Walmart.com for three years. Five Below is recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing retailers.

In February 2020, the Sprouts Board added Doug Rauch, former president of Trader Joe's.

Rauch was instrumental in Trader Joe’s growth from nine stores in California to a national chain, as well as the development of its prized buying philosophy and creation of its unique private label food program.

Despite all of their depth and breadth of experience and expertise, their adaptability will be key at Sprouts. In at least two ways, these leaders will have to find ways to do more with less.

Mr. Sinclair has been confident from his first days in his insistence that new Sprouts locations should be smaller.

(Source: Company presentation)

The smaller layout is expected to be less costly to build and less costly to operate, while delivering the same level of sales. The smaller footprint is less than half the size of the average Kroger's at 57K+ SF and just over half the size of an average Walmart Neighborhood Market at 43K SF.

As well, Sprouts does not employ nearly the same level of manpower as Kroger or Walmart. With nearly 2,800 locations, Kroger has approximately 435,000 employees for an average of 158 people per location. Walmart employs 2.2 million in its 11,500 locations for an average of 191 people. With just over 350 locations, Sprouts employs only 35,000, which averages to just 100 employees per location.

2020 Second-Quarter Results

After 2020 first-quarter reporting, the average of analysts' estimates for Sprouts' 2020 second quarter was $1.57 billion for revenue and $0.34 per share for earnings. Because the company would bear the brunt of increased costs relative to the pandemic in the second quarter, I suspected earnings for the second quarter would be lower than the $0.79 from the 2020 first quarter and actually lower than the analysts' average. We were all low.

Sprouts had already shared CSS (comparable store sales) increased 7.2% in April. It also expected an improved gross profit margin in the second quarter. When the company reported second-quarter results on July 29th, CSS peaked in May at 13% and the quarterly total was 9.1%.

Total sales topped $1.64 billion. Sprouts did open six new stores. E-commerce sales improved by a multiple of at least 5-12% of total sales. The company also added a curbside pickup option to all locations by early May.

Gross profit margin, at 37.3%, improved 450 basis points from the previous year's margin at 32.8%.

SG&A expenses were nearly $106 million higher than the 2019 second quarter, primarily due to additional safety measures, employee benefits and bonus pay related to the pandemic. Sprouts credited at least $47 million of the costs to COVID-19. As well, 4.5%, or 15, more locations added to SG&A costs. SG&A consumed 29.8% of total sales in the quarter, compared to 27.1% in 2019. Excluding the $47 million attributed to COVID-19, SG&A compared to total sales would have declined to 26.9%.

Diluted non-GAAP earnings totaled $0.59 per share, over 55% greater than analysts' updated average and more than triple my own expectations. Compared to $0.30 per share in the 2019 second quarter, earnings almost doubled.

Near-Term Considerations

Sprouts initially guided for revenue growth in 2020 in a range of 5.5-6.5% on CSS growth in a range of 0-1%. This would have equated to revenue in a range of $5.94-6 billion. Diluted earnings were estimated in a range of $1.17-1.23 per share.

Like practically every other company, Sprouts pulled its full-year guidance due to the pandemic. As previously highlighted, CSS growth is far beyond the company's initial guidance. Revenue through the first six months totals $3.29 billion. Diluted earnings to date is $1.38 per share. Sprouts is still on track to open 20 stores in 2020, which means an additional 10 locations by calendar year-end.

On August 12th, the July CPI reflected a slight decline of 1.1% in its measure for food at home. This follows increases of 0.5% in February and March, 2.6% in April, 1% in May and 0.7% in June.

(Source: Company IR)

Sprouts confirmed CSS growth in July of approximately 9%. As well, e-commerce sales in July were still in the double-digit range at 11%. Sales in the 2019 third quarter totaled $1.44 billion. Between location growth and CSS growth, Sprouts' revenue is likely to top $1.6 billion for the third consecutive quarter. The average of analysts' estimates is $1.63 billion for revenue and $0.35 for EPS.

The grocer remains on track to stand up a distribution center in Florida and Colorado by the end of May 2021. The addition of the two distribution centers should: 1) lower transportation costs and 2) provide fresher product, which should decrease shrink.

The only area where Sprouts may struggle in the near term is securing locations and firming plans for new stores. The grocer had planned to resume a build rate of 10% in 2021.

(Source: Company presentation)

It's also fair to question whether the positive impact from the pandemic is permanent for the grocer. Mr. Sinclair was already intent on tweaking the company's customer demographics. It's quite possible the pandemic alleviated some of the work for Sprouts.

Anecdotally, our stores are seeing a lot of new people that look like the people we’ve been targeting.

The company discussed at some length in the earnings call the implications of its marketing changes. In response to the pandemic, Sprouts eliminated the distribution of paper flyers to homes. It intends to continue to rely on digital marketing.

Beyond this decision, benefits from loading the C-suite should soon be evident in the company's marketing and private-label branding. As well, it should bear fruit, perhaps even literally, relative to Sprouts' supply chain and product availability.

Investment Rationale

Yet, despite the actual and anticipated progress, Sprouts continues to trade at a multiple below both the industry average and its five-year historical average.

(Source)

It's hard to imagine seasoned executives with decades of experience and honed expertise left much larger companies to help a small grocer sputter and stall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SFM. We also have buy limit orders in on PEP and WMT.