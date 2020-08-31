It's been a tough start to the year for the Retail Sector (XRT), but Lululemon (LULU) is one of the few names that has managed to evade the carnage. While the S&P Retail ETF is up 12% year to date, Lululemon has more than quadrupled this performance with its 64% year-to-date return, with some analysts raising their price targets above $400. The outperformance is attributed to brand loyalty and massive growth in E-commerce sales, which have offset store closures. However, the most recent development is the acquisition of Mirror for $500 million, which gives Lululemon a presence in the at-home fitness market. However, while the company has incredible growth metrics, and its brand loyalty is second to few, it is beginning to get a little expensive short term. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $390.00.

Lululemon released its Q1 results in mid-June and reported a massive hit to revenues, as they fell 17% year over year. This was a significant divergence from the 20%-plus sales growth investors have been used to for the past two years, but it was not surprising given the store closures across the board. Fortunately, roughly 60% of the company's stores have re-opened as of mid-June, with approximately 50% of North American stores open. Therefore, while Q2 could be yet another challenging quarter with a significant headwind due to physical store closures, it's likely that we'll see a substantial rebound in H2 2020. It's worth noting that while some retail names are likely to see high-double digit contractions in revenue growth in Q2 due to the closures, Lululemon has seen exponential growth in E-commerce, which should soften this blow.

As noted in the Q1 earnings call, E-commerce sales were up 70% year over year, a massive acceleration from the trailing twelve-month E-Commerce sales growth of 41%. This figure pushed E-Commerce sales to over 50% of total sales in the quarter. During April, Lululemon noted that E-Commerce sales accelerated even further to 125%, and management noted that they expected Q2 results to be relatively consistent with this figure. Based on the solid results overall, the company managed to finish Q1 with a strong balance sheet of over $820 million in cash & cash equivalents, and $1.2 billion in total liquidity. This is excellent news for investors worried about a possible second wave of closures related to COVID-19, as we've seen a surge in bankruptcies among the weakest retailers.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we got the news that Lululemon is acquiring Mirror for $500 million in its first real foray into the home fitness market. The product provides a way for consumers to work out interactively at home if they prefer yoga and aerobics to spinning classes offered by Peloton (PTON). However, Mirror comes at a hefty price tag of $1,500 upfront for the product. While I would typically be skeptical of a $1,500 price tag and $39/month recurring costs, Lululemon is already catering to a higher-end shopper with its current products, so it's possible that it can accelerate growth through this new offering. If successful in significantly growing the Mirror revenue base, this would be a big deal for Lululemon, as there's nothing better than recurring revenues. Even assuming no future growth, the deal is expected to add $100 million in annual revenue based on current estimates. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see from the earnings trend above, Lululemon has had an incredible earnings trend the past few years, with a compound annual EPS growth rate of 27% since FY2015. However, given the slight margin compression and weaker sales we've seen in H1 2020, annual EPS is expected to slip by 15% in FY2020, from $4.93 to current estimates of $4.20. The good news is that this is merely a blip in the long-term trend, with FY2021 and FY2022 annual EPS estimates currently pegged at $6.25 and $7.57. Therefore, while some investors might be scratching their heads regarding the stock's performance this year with material contraction in annual EPS, it's important to note that FY2020 is an aberration in the long-term trend, and the market generally looks nine months out.

Assuming Lululemon can meet FY2021 estimates of $6.25, this would translate to just shy of 27% growth from FY2019 to FY2021 ($6.25 vs. $4.93), which would not put much of a dent in the long-term compound annual EPS growth rate. While the compound annual EPS growth rate would slip by 500 basis points to 22% from 27% as of FY2019, this still a very respectable annual EPS growth rate for a retailer, and especially one that had to wade through a global pandemic. Given that the top-performing stocks have consistently grown annual EPS by 25% year over year according to William O'Neil's work, Lululemon should continue to do very well over the long run, as it will take back its 25%-plus annual EPS growth status as of FY2021.

If we move over to revenue growth, there's a lot to like here for investors. As we can see, Q1 was a challenging quarter for the company with a 2-year low in revenues of $652 million. However, revenue is expected to bounce back hard in Q2, with current estimates sitting at $836.1 million. This would translate to a much narrower sales decline than Q1 of just 5% year over year, which is extremely impressive given that over 50% of the company's North American stores were still closed as of mid-June. Meanwhile, if we look ahead to Q4 revenue estimates, Lululemon's strongest quarter, quarterly revenue is expected to hit a new high at $1.55~ billion, up 11% year over year. Given that we should see annual revenue hit a new all-time high in FY2021, the above earnings trend looks sustainable, and Lululemon remains one of the most attractive growth stories in the retail space.

So, why not buy the stock here?

While Lululemon's growth is great, and there's nothing more impressive than a company that can wade through a pandemic relatively unscathed, growth at any price is much less compelling for generating portfolio returns. When it comes to Lululemon at above 12.8x price-to-sales, we've now got growth at an unreasonable price. As we can see in the chart below, a revenue multiple of 12 has been a ceiling for the stock for the past decade and marked a top in the stock the last time we headed here. Given that it's rare even to see high-growth tech stocks trading at above 15x price-to-sales, I would argue the valuation is becoming a headwind.

If we look at Lululemon versus where prior retailer favorites have peaked, we have an issue here too. As we can see below, Steve Madden (SHOO) topped out at 6.1x sales in the 1990s, Urban Outfitters (URBN) topped at 6.0x sales in 2005, and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) also topped at 6.0x sales in 2007. In the most recent decade, Crocs (CROX) topped out at 14.1x sales with IPO-related exuberance, and Under Armour (UAA) topped out at 6.4x sales. By placing a median across these previous retail heavyweights, we see that they topped at a level of 6.1x price-to-sales on a median basis. Currently, Lululemon is trading at double this median peak valuation of 12.8x sales (12.8 vs. 6.1). Therefore, even if we argue that the company is a more dominant player with more brand loyalty than these previous retail favorites, the premium here is getting quite rich. Based on Lululemon's more than 100% premium versus the prior median peak revenue multiple of retail leaders, I don't see any safety margin for investors looking to add exposure above $380.00.

When it comes to the technical picture, the recent rally corroborates the view that Lululemon is getting ahead of itself. As we can see below, Lululemon is currently more than 50% above its weekly moving average, and this has spelled trouble for the stock in the past. We've seen this happen on two occasions during the past three years, and the first occasion led to a 13% drawdown over the following six months, while the second led to a 32% drawdown. While the stock did climb much higher from these levels and this was not a long-term sell signal, it wasn't the best time to be getting long the stock, as a better opportunity presented itself on both occasions. Given that we are currently more extended than both of these occasions, I would argue that the reward-to-risk here is no longer attractive at current levels.

While Lululemon is one of the greatest retail growth stories of this generation and we should see a strong recovery in H2 with no physical store closure headwind, I believe the stock has gotten ahead of itself here. At a current price-to-sales ratio above 12.80 and the stock trading at more than 60x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, I believe a good chunk of the growth is now priced in. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $390.00. If this rally continues and we see Lululemon trade above $405.00 before year-end, I believe this would be an opportunity for investors to take some profits.

