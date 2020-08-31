If DirecTV can fetch $20 billion for AT&T, I think a sale would be advantageous, and the market would likely like such a move as well.

Article Thesis

Reportedly, AT&T (T) is looking into selling DirecTV, with rumored numbers suggesting a big loss on the deal compared to what AT&T paid a couple of years ago. It looks like management plans to focus on the more promising mobile and content business units via this deal, which is smart, but selling DirecTV still won't eliminate the debt that came with the acquisition. Selling DirecTV now, at bombed-out prices, may not be the best idea for AT&T. If the company does indeed sell DirecTV now, this would be a classical case of buying high and selling low, the opposite of what value investors should do.

Source: imgflip.com

The Deal AT&T Is Reportedly Looking At

The WSJ first broke the news that AT&T was looking at a sale of its DirecTV unit, as reported here on Seeking Alpha. According to WSJ estimates, a sale could happen at a price of ~$20 billion. This is not even half as much as AT&T paid for five years ago, in 2015, when DirecTV was acquired for $49 billion. Apparently, potential buyers include private equity firms such as Apollo Global Management (APO).

The Classical Mistake Of Buying High And Selling Low

If AT&T does sell DirecTV now, it is quite clear that management made one of the classical investing and M&A mistakes, i.e., buying when prices are high and selling them at a loss a couple of years later, when prices are low. If a deal does happen at $20 billion, the company would have lost $29 billion on the acquisition. This amount would have to be adjusted for the profits that DirecTV generated for AT&T over the last five years, as well as for the opportunity cost of the capital that was not available for other purposes.

The decline in the value of the DirecTV franchise can clearly be attributed to the rise of streaming as a form of consuming media content, while at the same time, cord-cutting cut into DirecTV's subscriber base and revenue and earnings creation. Both of these trends (streaming and cord-cutting) were already well-established in 2015, thus one cannot say that they came as a surprise to those that watched the market. Netflix (NFLX), the biggest streaming player, was already valued at $50 billion in 2015, while I could find articles about the cord-cutting trend from as early as 2010. So, clearly, for everyone taking a good hard look at the market, it should have been clear that DirecTV was not a growing enterprise, and that the business likely was in more or less permanent decline.

This brings up the question of why AT&T's management decided that it was a good idea to splurge almost $50 billion on the business, even though debt levels were not especially low back then, either, at more than $70 billion before the acquisition. Clearly, the acquisition was not an especially good fit for the company, and the timing of the acquisition was quite disadvantageous.

Would It Be The Right Decision To Sell?

Selling DirecTV now does not negate the bad decision to buy it in the first place, hence the title of this article - the sub-par acquisition history can't be undone. Let's now look at whether selling DirecTV now would be a good idea.

In order to do so, we have to look at the price AT&T would fetch ($20 billion according to estimates) and at the bottom line contribution of the unit. The company does not break out the profitability of the unit in its 10-Q/K filings, so we have to do some guesstimating here. In its most recent 10-Q filing, AT&T shows that the Entertainment group, which includes DirecTV, generated revenues of $20.6 billion during H1 2020. This includes legacy voice & data services ($1.1 billion), data ($4.2 billion), and TV services that are not part of DirecTV, such as AT&T TV. When we assume that DirecTV provides 80% (author's estimate) of the TV revenues of the Entertainment group, then DirecTV's revenue contribution during H1 was $13.0 billion.

From the 10-Q filing, we also know that the Entertainment group generates an average EBITDA margin of 24% and an operating income margin of 11.7%. Using these numbers and applying them to our DirecTV revenue estimate gets us to an annual EBITDA contribution of $6.2 billion, and an annual operating income of $3.0 billion. Further adjusting this for income taxes (25% in H1, per 10-Q) gets us to a net income contribution of $2.3 billion for the unit.

Compared to AT&T's forecasted net profits for 2020 of $23 billion, the DirecTV unit thus provides about 10% of the company-wide bottom line. Not negligible, but not really much either, especially when compared to the much larger mobility segment.

According to the estimate from above, which should be in the right ballpark, DirecTV would thus, at a price of $20 billion, be sold for 8.7 times the unit's net profits. This is not a high valuation, but we should keep in mind that DirecTV is a business in decline. On top of that, AT&T as a whole is not trading at a high valuation, either, as shares are trading hands for ~9.4 times net profits.

Overall, it looks like DirecTV is a much weaker business compared to AT&T's other units. The long-term growth outlook for the mobility segment and its content creation business, HBO, etc. is positive, whereas it is hard to imagine a world where DirecTV gets back on growth track anytime soon. When we factor in that DirecTV is more or less the weakest part of AT&T, the sales price actually looks quite attractive. At a $20 billion price tag for DirecTV, AT&T could fetch a valuation that is almost on par with its current company-wide valuation, while considerably improving the overall quality of the company.

If DirecTV would be sold at 5 or 6 times its profit contribution, one could argue that the price is too low. But when receiving an earnings multiple that is almost on par with the company-wide valuation, selling the weakest parts of the company looks quite attractive. If you were an investor that could buy DirecTV shares yourself, would you rather buy DirecTV at 8.7 times net profits or the rest of AT&T at 9.4 times net profits? The second option looks like the clearly better choice, as it seems like a holding of much higher quality, at a valuation that is only marginally higher.

It thus would be logical if AT&T's management came to the same conclusion and decided that selling DirecTV for $20 billion would be a good deal. The proceeds could be used for debt reduction (although debt is not really much of an issue) or for buybacks. In both cases, net profitability on a per share basis would likely not improve during the first year, but the (perceived) quality of AT&T would improve a lot, as getting rid of DirecTV equates to getting rid of AT&T's biggest "problem child". The market would like a $20 billion debt reduction quite a lot, as debt seems to be one of the key issues that prevent many investors from having a positive opinion on AT&T. At the same time, I personally believe that increased buybacks at the current valuation would also be value-creating in the long run, as it looks to me like AT&T is trading below fair value right here.

Last but not least, the sale of DirecTV would fit well with AT&T's overall recent approach of selling units that it does not need or where it does not see a lot of potential in the long run (both of these things clearly apply to DirecTV). AT&T has shown that it is willing to sell units in the current environment, showcased by recent plans to sell the Warner Bros. video game unit.

Takeaway

Past mistakes oftentimes can't be undone, and this holds true for AT&T's quite ill-timed purchase of DirecTV five years ago. But it may nevertheless be a good idea to sell the unit now, even though it means that management will have to admit that the purchase in the past was a mistake.

Looking at the numbers, I believe that selling DirecTV for $20 billion or anything close to that would be a good move. This would be a rather attractive valuation for the unit, compared to how AT&T as a whole is valued when we consider the growth potential for DirecTV and the remainder of AT&T. The market likely would also view a sale positively, and AT&T shares could see a boost in demand if debt paydown is accelerated.

Overall, I continue to believe that AT&T's shares are quite attractive at $30 and below, with or without a DirecTV sale, although a sale would improve the investment case further.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.