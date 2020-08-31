Whilst I believe that the company will be capable of refinancing its debt, since this situation remains risky I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate.

The company's liquidity is very weak given its upcoming massive debt maturities, and the risks surrounding this should not be underestimated, since they form around two-thirds of its total debt.

Its leverage is very high, but the company could still possibly deleverage reasonably well within three to five years, which gives it a solid ability to reinstate its previous distributions.

The company is not out of the woods yet, as its future hinges on its ability to refinance a massive amount of debt maturities by early 2021.

Introduction

Whilst few risk-free investments are generally restricted to highly rated government bonds, many dividends and distributions are still adequately safe to be counted upon at least in the short to medium term. Sadly, this was not the case for Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), which narrowly avoided bankruptcy earlier in 2020 and thus almost completely eliminated its distributions with a 95% reduction. This has brought GMLP's distribution yield down to only a low 3%, and looking ahead, it is still not out of the woods yet, since the company's future hinges on its ability to complete a massive debt refinancing.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings, as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

(Image Source: Author)

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels, and thus, the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

(Image Source: Author)

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow, since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to the company's financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of the industry, can create a material difference.

It should be noted that due to the manner in which GMLP's financial statements are presented, its distributions to both common and preferred unitholders are grouped together. Whilst this analysis focuses on the sustainability of its distributions to common unitholders, this does not hinder the analysis, as preferred distributions outrank common distributions, and thus, if they cannot afford to sustain both together, then it stands to reason that their common distributions could see sizeable reductions.

When looking at GMLP's historical cash flow performance from 2019, it can be observed that its distribution coverage was an adequate 114.87% following its previous distribution reduction in the middle of 2018. Needless to explain with calculations that the company's distribution coverage has soared massively to very strong territory following its subsequent 95% reduction. During 2018-2019, its free cash flow averaged $261 million, the majority of which can now be directed towards deleveraging.

It was positive to see GMLP's operating cash flow defy the pressure from the COVID-19 economic crisis during the first half of 2020 and actually increase 3.40% year on year. After removing working capital movements, it actually increased even further to 21.79% year on year. Whilst this is positive, the bigger issue right now is not necessarily GMLP's ability to generate operating flow or cover its distributions, but the company's ability to deleverage and, by extension, refinance its 2021 debt maturity. If interested in more information regarding the company's close call with bankruptcy earlier in 2020 and the resulting debt restructuring, I would suggest reading this article by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor.

(Image Source: Author)

The biggest change that GMLP's capital structure has seen since the end of 2017 is the company's equity steadily shrinking from $848 million to only $597 million. Given its net debt has remained broadly unchanged during this period of time, this would indicate that the company's leverage has been increasing, which is not ideal, especially when facing a massive debt refinancing.

(Image Source: Author)

When looking at the company's financial metrics, it instantly becomes clear that its leverage is very high, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.42 sitting above 5.00, and even more concerning, a net debt-to-operating cash flow of 8.23. The material gap between these two metrics indicates less-than-ideal cash conversion, especially since the latter actually excludes working capital movements.

Given this very high leverage, GMLP obviously cannot reinstate its former distributions until such time as it deleverages. If the company wished to reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA to the bottom of the high territory at 3.50, this would require its net debt to decrease to $778 million based upon its EBITDA for 2019. If its free cash flow averages the same as previously discussed for 2018-2019, then this would take around three years, and thus, GMLP's ability to reinstate its previous distributions appears solid if the company can manage to buy itself time with debt refinancing. Due to the general economic uncertainties, unitholders should brace for a three- to five-year wait to account for a margin of safety.

(Image Source: Author)

When finally arriving at GMLP's liquidity, the core make or break issue is easily apparent with its extremely low, crisis-level current ratio of only 0.19. This obviously stems from the company's massive debt maturities in 2021, as the graph included below displays. It would be one thing to refinance a modest debt maturity, however, in this situation, GMLP is facing around two-thirds of its entire debt in the same year, and the risks surrounding this should not be underestimated.

(Image Source: Golar LNG Partners’ second quarter 2020 Results Presentation)

Conclusion

Since GMLP has a realistic ability to deleverage within three to five years, I will go out on a limb and say that the company will be capable of refinancing these debt maturities, thereby avoiding bankruptcy and sustaining its distributions. This nonetheless remains a risky situation, and thus, I believe a Neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Golar LNG Partners’ Q2 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.