OLINVYK has a superior safety and tolerability profile to IV morphine, as well as rapid onset of pain relief and ease of use.

OLINVYK is awaiting controlled substance scheduling from the DEA but is expected to be commercially available by 2021.

Trevena (TRVN) recently received FDA approval for OLINVYK, its novel opioid for acute pain management, as well as initiation of an early Phase 1 study of RAS and coagulopathy in Covid-19 patients in the UK. Although the rest of the company's candidates are in Phase 1 trials and a long way from potential commercialization, the market for Olinvyk is large, as well as the potential value added from a supplementary Covid-19 treatment, and shares could have large upside potential.

OLINVYK received the nod from the FDA following its PDUFA date on August 7, but the opioid injection won't be commercially available until after the DEA adds it to the controlled substance schedule, which is slated for Q4 2020.

OLINVYK differentiates itself from IV morphine due to its safety profile - it has "a higher probability of analgesia than respiratory depression, while the reverse was true for morphine" as well as "a lower probability of a respiratory event occurring with OLINVYK versus morphine." OLINVYK also had less dosing interruptions which "suggests improved respiratory safety."

This is very important, as "it is perhaps respiratory depression that remains the main hazard of opioid use, uppermost in the minds of nurses and physicians, because of the obvious risk of fatal outcome." OLINVYK provides a lower probability of respiratory depression than morphine, as well as a higher probability of analgesia, even though both are controlled by the same gene product.

The compound is distinctly different from morphine and hydromorphone, which contributes to the safety profile, as well as other benefits. The drug's "mechanism of action that bypasses the β-arrestin pathway" giving it a better gastrointestinal tolerability profile, while still showing superior pain relief in hard and soft tissue surgeries, as well as rapid onset in 2 to 5 minutes, and approximate 3-hour duration of relief. Dosing is also flexible with 3 different vial sizes.

The potential market for OLINVYK is quite large, with the IV opioid targeted at hospital/clinical settings in which traditional IV opioids command a large share of the unit volume.

Source: Investor Presentation

Over 45 million patients receive IV opioids in hospital settings for pain management domestically, and Trevena aims to target 9 million procedures in its initial core focus. This gives OLINVYK a "$1.5B+ market opportunity for [the] core focus." Analyst Douglas Tsao believes that "the label’s lack of restrictive language such as 'moderate-to-severe acute pain' will provide Trevena with 'leeway to promote the product for a wide range of surgical procedures,'" which falls in line with the expected market opportunities that Trevena has tacked on to OLINVYK at a price of $100/day (15 million days from 9 million patients).

However, Trevena expects an expanded area of focus that could encompass up to 28 million patients due to the safety profile of OLINVYK compared to morphine. Assuming the same ratio of ~1.6 days per patient and $100/day, that puts the expanded market opportunity at nearly $4.5 billion.

Trevena also received a first milestone payment from Chinese partner Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical. The $3 million payment was dependent upon U.S. approval of OLINVYK, as the two are partnered to push OLINVYK for approval in China. Nhwa "had been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate clinical trials" and Trevena is expecting to receive future milestone payments as well as 10% royalties on net sales in China.

Aside from OLINVYK and other compounds in early stage trials, the other main potential value within Trevena lies within its early Phase 1 trial for coagulopathy in Covid-19 patients.

SARS-CoV-2 binds to the ACE2 receptors of cells, which creates hormonal imbalances within angiotensin II and angiotensin 1-7 .The imbalances "favor the progression of inflammatory and thrombotic processes triggered by local angiotensin II hyperactivity unopposed by angiotensin 1-7 ... [so] angiotensin II type 1 receptor blockers could be promising therapeutic approaches in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Source: Investor Presentation

That's exactly the mechanism of action of TRV027. By binding to the AT1 receptor, TRV027 "block[s] the damaging pathway that leads to ARDS and abnormal blood clotting conditions such as stroke... [and] targets the reparative pathway that improves lung function and promotes anti-inflammatory effects." Preventing lung damage, blood clots and further deterioration into more severe complications like acute respiratory distress and death is a serious unmet need. Covid-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (referred to as ARDS) put millions of patients globally in intensive care units and on ventilators, and is not a focus of the main Covid-19 research underway, which is simply a vaccine. Topline data from the early Phase 1 study is expected in Q1 2021.

Overall, Trevena looks to have a bright future ahead, backed by the approval of OLINVYK by the FDA and ahead of the controlled substance scheduling by the DEA before the drug becomes commercially available. The core market for OLINVYK as estimated by Trevena is about $1.5 billion, but an expanded market due to the favorable safety and tolerability compared to IV morphine could reach $4.5 billion. TRV027 is also targeting a significant unmet need within Covid-19 patients as it binds to AT1 receptors and works to prevent lung damage, coagulopathy and related complications like ARDS, stroke, and death.

As Trevena awaits revenues from OLINVYK, it has over $104 million in cash, giving it enough cash to fully fund operations until the end of 2022; however, availability of OLINVYK starting in 2021 will bring in much-needed revenues. Trevena also has partnered with Jiangsu Nhwa to bring OLINVYK to the Chinese market, and pending approval in China, could rake in millions in milestone payments as well as 10% royalties from net sales. With this in mind, Trevena looks set for future growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.