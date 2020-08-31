Momentum investors might do well here, but from a value perspective, given the lack of a margin of safety, we rather stay on the sidelines.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) delivered its best second-quarter results ever. The company reported an increase in comparable consolidated same-store sales of 20.7% compared to its prior-year period, beating the consensus estimate which was calling for an increase of 9.9% even in light of having 15% of its stores closed on average during the quarter. As of today, however, 100% of their stores are back online.

The company did well to leverage its brick-and-mortar stores with the growth of its e-commerce channel. For example, the ability to offer options such as BOPIS (buy online, pickup in-store) to consumers allowed DKS to leverage its online channel while reducing shipping costs, making its retail stores act as small distribution hubs. Investment in technology and fulfillment, as well as better integration between their digital and store channels, are paying off.

DKS clearly benefitted from the pandemic once they were allowed to reopen their doors. Although management reported strong demand in their three main categories - hardlines, apparel, and footwear - consumer demand for fitness equipment and athleisure apparel were category winners for the company, as people were stuck at home while seeking comfortable clothes. Those trends should remain strong as people look for activities they could do while practicing responsible social distancing.

The strong product demand and some supply constrain among certain categories also helped DKS drive better margins by way of a less promotional environment. Unlike other retailers, which are pointing to a heavy promotional second half, DKS’s management team is more optimistic about strong merchandise margins as many of their vendors are acting cautiously:

"There are inventory constraints across a number of categories. And with those constraints, we don't think it's going to get very promotional. I think vendors are being very cautious and to make sure that the market doesn't get flooded with products that needs to be cleaned up going into next year. So I think everybody has taken a pretty conservative approach from an inventory standpoint." – Q2 call

With that said, the optimism about a solid second half is being reflected by the strong momentum in their share price. DKS is now trading above pre-pandemic levels. Shares reacted strongly after their earnings release a few days ago.

From a valuation point of view, DKS is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 15x based on analysts’ EPS forecast of $3.51. To put that number into context, DKS’s five-year average PE multiple stands at 15x, making the company fairly valued in our opinion. Momentum investors might do well here, but from a value perspective, given the lack of a margin of safety, we rather stay on the sidelines.

Strong momentum across the board

DKS reported second-quarter sales of $2.71B, up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis, and beating the consensus by $250M. The company also reported a non-GAAP EPS of $3.21, beating analysts’ expectations by $1.96. These results marked the highest quarterly sales and earnings in the company’s history.

Like previously mentioned, consolidated same-store sales increased by 20.7%, led by a 17.9% increase in average ticket and a 2.8% increase in transactions.

DKS’s e-commerce channel saw sales growth of nearly 200% compared to its prior-year period. This resulted in online sales accounting for 30% of total sales, compared to just 12% last year.

The company also saw strong performance in its private brands, which outperformed the company average by 500 basis points. Their two main private brands, CALIA and DSG, became DKS’s second and third largest women’s athletic apparel brands during their second quarter. The company also expects higher growth from these brands as they increase their online penetration. Currently, both brands have little online exposure, with DSG recently launching last year. The increased penetration of their private brands is an interesting catalyst for future margin expansion.

DKS saw gross profit margins increase by 456 basis points during their second quarter, driven by strong merchandise margin expansion of 325 basis points and leverage on their store occupancy costs of 204 basis points. The expansion in merchandise margin was the result of fewer promotions and better sell-through of old inventory. The increase in margins was partially offset by higher shipping expenses as a result of higher e-commerce penetration.

When asked during their second-quarter conference call about how they feel about the news of shipping cost increases and planned surcharges during the holiday period from carriers, management looks at curbside pickup as the main driver to offset higher costs:

"But with the higher level of eCommerce business, that is likely to occur in the back half of the year, both with us and with everybody else. I would expect there would be some level of surcharges from both FedEx and UPS going forward for the fall. We don't know the extent of that at this point, but it is a potential headwind for later in the year. That's partially offset by the tremendous amount of Curbside pickup that we're doing, which should mitigate some of that expense on the eCommerce side." – Q2 call

DKS omnichannel strategy is paying off

While it may sound strange to point at DKS’s 800 retail stores as a competitive advantage, from an omnichannel point of view, brick-and-mortar stores do play a key role in the strength of the company. We have seen it in this quarter, during which 75% of their online sales were fulfilled in their stores, serving as localized distribution points. The combination of offering BOPIS plus curbside pickup is proving to be an excellent idea. Management firmly believes curbside pickup is here to stay and is pointing to a fundamental shift in consumer behavior. While curbside pickup started as a safety measure, it is now transitioning into a convenience piece. Could it become the equivalent of the “drive-through” in quick service restaurants? Only time will tell, but management is seeing strong adoption and resilience even after reopening their stores:

"Curbside remains really strong even as we open the stores. It's a business that we believe strongly is here to stay. And we believe it will be an important player throughout the back half of the year and into holiday and into the future." – Q2 call

We believe curbside pickup is a win-win scenario for both the consumer and the business. For the consumer, convenience is key, and as stated by management, it “gives people some time back”, meaning they would place their order online, get to the store, send a text or call, and have one employee bring the order to their car; to the business, it means higher merchandise margin as they could lever their online capabilities without having to spend money on the “last mile” delivery. From a short-term perspective, BOPIS and curbside pickup are going to help them navigate the holiday season:

"And we're expecting Curbside to continue to be strong for the balance of the year. We're thinking that with COVID around, there might not be that much an interest in getting into crowded stores in the Christmas season. So we're planning on a big Curbside fall season. We're forward deploying inventory out to our stores to satisfy that demand, setting up all the parking lots to operate that way a nd we'll be ready for a big Curbside event rest of the year." – Q2 call

The company also felt optimistic about strengthening its relationship with key partners due to its strong retail presence. Management believes their stores are a good way for their partners to showcase their entire product catalog given the size of their stores, while smaller retail stores don’t have that optionality:

"I think one of the reasons that they're strengthening going forward is that we have a footprint that allows us to showcase kind of a brand's entire brand. When you take a look at from a golf standpoint, what -- we can showcase across the Callaway's brand for clubs, bags, balls, gloves, the accessory piece of the business and I think they're looking at us as somebody who can showcase their entire brand, give a great presentation to the consumer walking in." – Q2 call

The Bottom Line

While it is unreasonable to expect double-digit comp growth as sustainable, we believe DKS could benefit from positive trends in outdoor activities even in a post-COVID environment.

The company saw strong momentum in its ScoreCard loyalty program with over 20M active users accounting for more than 70% of total sales during the quarter. A clean inventory plus the data collected from their loyalty program can help DKS in tailoring better recommendations while driving better marketing results.

That said, weakness in back-to-school season and team sports is a headwind moving forward. The company attributed a slowdown in comp sales growth from 30% in June and July to an 11% comp quarter-to-date in August due to the weakness in back-to-school categories.

Overall, we believe DKS’s omnichannel strategy makes sense and could be a driver for strong performance. Higher penetration of their private label brands would also benefit the company on margins and customer loyalty. However, at a forward earnings multiple of 15x, we believe the company is being fairly priced by the market. Given that the outlook is still murky, value investors should wait for a margin of safety.

