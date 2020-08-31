Cimarex Energy will add three new rigs and two completion crews in 3Q20 which will help push its production higher from YE-2020.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) has increased drilling activity and its production, which will decline in the second half of 2020, and will likely begin to recover towards the end of the year. Moreover, the company's earnings should also increase and it will likely generate strong levels of free cash flows as it capitalizes on the oil price recovery. I think the Denver-based Cimarex Energy will end 2020 on a strong note, with solid momentum as it heads into 2021 and a clear line of sight towards production recovery, higher earnings, and solid free cash flows.

Q2 Recap

The second quarter was a tough period for all oil producers who have reported large drops in earnings and cash flows. Cimarex Energy swung from a profit of $0.58 per share in 1Q20 to a loss of $0.51 per share in 2Q20 after the company realized oil prices of just $19.52 per barrel, down from $44.17 in 1Q20. Its total production dropped by 8% to 254,700 boe per day led by a 13% decline in oil production to 78,000 bpd. The drop came after the company reduced drilling activity and voluntarily curtailed production to preserve cash flows in the extraordinarily weak oil price environment.

One major positive, however, was that Cimarex Energy exhibited its ability to deliver robust levels of cash flows with low oil prices. The company generated $49.2 million of free cash flows which funded the dividends of $23.6 million, enabling the company to end the period with $25.59 million of cash in excess of CapEx and dividends.

Getting Back To Work

The oil prices, however, have improved substantially since the second quarter, with the US benchmark WTI crude largely trading within the $40-$43 per barrel range since early-June. This has prompted many shale drillers, such as Continental Resources (CLR) and Diamondback Energy (FANG), to resume some of the drilling work. Cimarex Energy pulled back activity in a big way in the second quarter.

The company dropped all but one rig, removed all completion crews, and slashed May oil production by 20%. But after oil prices rose and held their ground at $40 a barrel, the company brought all of the curtailed production back online in May. It is also slowly increasing drilling activity by deploying one rig in each month at the Delaware Basin throughout the third quarter. With three rig additions, Cimarex Energy will end the third quarter with four rigs. It will also add two completion crews at the Delaware Basin from early-September.

Since the completion crews will only begin working from late-3Q20, Cimarex Energy won't bring any well online in the third quarter. That's down from 12.5 net wells placed to production in the second quarter. Investors should, therefore, expect a decline in production in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter. The completion work will ramp up throughout the fourth quarter, allowing the company to bring 10 net wells online in 4Q20. But these wells will be placed into service by the end of the year and likely won't make any meaningful impact on the company's quarterly production.

I expect Cimarex Energy's total production to drop to around 209,000 boe per day in 4Q20, down from 254,700 boepd pumped in 2Q20 and 240,000 boepd forecasted for 3Q20. But due to the timing of the completions, I think the company's 2020 exit rate will be higher, possibly in the 220,000-230,000 boepd range. A strong exit rate will indicate that the company's production has started to recover after bottoming in 4Q20, enabling Cimarex Energy to end the year on a high note and enter 2021 with strong momentum on its side.

Earnings Growth and Free Cash Flows

The decrease in production in the second half of the year as compared to the first half will likely have a negative impact on earnings but it will get completely offset by the rise in oil prices which will lift earnings. As mentioned earlier, the US oil price has been averaging around $40 a barrel since early-June, depicting a strong gain of 43% from the second quarter average of $28 per barrel. The company will sell its crude at a substantially higher oil price in H2-2020 than it did in 2Q20, which will give a boost to earnings.

I also expect Cimarex Energy to deliver superior levels of free cash flows in H2-2020 than the second quarter. The company has hedged roughly 60% of its crude oil production for the second half of 2020, as per my estimate. Its hedges consist of two-way collars, with floor and ceiling prices of approximately $41 and $50 per barrel respectively. With the two-way collars and the remaining un-hedged barrels, Cimarex Energy can capitalize fully on the oil price gains. The increase in oil prices will push the company's cash flow from operations higher in the coming quarters as compared to 2Q20.

Its cash outflows as capital expenditures, on the other hand, will remain low. The company has so far spent $358 million ($274Mn in Q1, $84Mn in Q2) of its $600 million annual capital budget, which has been reduced by 55% to 60% from the original guidance. This means that it will spend an average CapEx of just $121 million per quarter in the second half of 2020. With increasing cash flows and low levels of capital expenditures, I think the company should be able to expand free cash flows.

Also note that earlier this year, Cimarex Energy indicated that under the current capital plan, it can balance cash flows at $30 oil during Q2-Q4-2020. Since the company hasn't increased its CapEx guidance, despite ramping up drilling activity, it can still likely balance cash flows at that level. This implies that at the current $42-$43 a barrel oil prices, which are significantly above its cash flow break-even point, Cimarex Energy will likely report strong levels of free cash flows.

Looking into 2021

Cimarex Energy hasn't finalized its CapEx and production plans for 2021 yet. But we know that Cimarex Energy's production will decline from 1Q20 through 4Q20 and will likely begin to recover from 1Q21. With four rigs and two completion crews operating throughout 1Q21, production coming from the 10 wells that will complete in late-4Q20, and new wells being placed into service, I believe Cimarex Energy's output will likely move meaningfully higher in 1Q21 from 4Q20.

If oil prices hold their ground in the $40s a barrel range or move higher in 2021, then I think Cimarex Energy might establish a baseline activity and hold the production flat near FY-2020 levels or grow at a modest pace. The company has estimated that it can do this with $600 million capital investment (same as 2020) while generating enough cash flows to fully fund the CapEx and dividends at $35 oil.

From this guidance, we can estimate that the company's cash flow break-even point for 2021 will likely lie within $30 to $35 per barrel range. The US Energy Information Administration, on the other hand, expects WTI to average around $45 per barrel in 2021. The crude oil futures also currently show oil averaging around mid-$40 a barrel prices in 2021. At this price, I expect Cimarex Energy to post strong levels of free cash flows.

Cimarex Energy stock has risen by 4.4% in the last three months. I expect shares to rise further as oil prices strengthen and the company posts a recovery in production and earnings while delivering free cash flows. The stock has room to move higher, considering it is currently priced 5.9x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below sector median of 7.7x, and the company's five-year average of 9.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Note that Cimarex Energy's future is underpinned in large part by oil prices. If the commodity comes under pressure again and oil dips below $30 per barrel, then the above-mentioned earnings growth won't materialize. In this case, the company's earnings might slip deeper into the red. It will also likely burn cash flows in a sub-$30 per barrel oil price environment. In short, weakness in oil prices will dampen the company's prospects and push its shares lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.