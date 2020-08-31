"Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing." – Warren Buffett

When the economic slowdown hit economies across the globe, it was expected that almost all companies would suffer. Not only have the markets across the globe recovered, putting in consecutive new all-time highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, but many companies are rewarding investors with significant dividends. Global dividends jumped by 12.9% from last year due to rising profitability among corporations, possibly taking advantage of some cost savings and/or government bailouts. While small players may have taken the brunt of the COVID-related lockdowns, large companies have capitalized on the pandemic, especially technology. The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) is an ETF that invests in dividend-paying companies globally and is currently trading at a loss of 21% for the year. If you're looking for places to find value in an otherwise extended stock market, this holding may fit the bill.

Constituent Holdings

IDV is a well-diversified fund spread across different sectors and a wide array of companies. The US markets have been trading at all-time highs, and it would make sense to find value picks elsewhere.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund has most of its holdings in the Financials industry, one of the reasons the price has not recovered like the broader market. Technology stocks that have been leading the rally comprise only 0.92% of the portfolio. That may be seen as a drawback, but to long-term oriented investors, opportunity in the underperformers exists. There was a slight rotation in late August, from the highly valued tech companies to the low valued financial play, but it did not last – that trend could come back. As seen in the chart below, the sectors with the most significant weight in the portfolio have been the worst performers this year compared to Health Care and Technology:

The pattern extends to global markets as well, presenting an opportunity for capital appreciation in IDV once the lagging sectors build some momentum.

Future Dividends

The fund reports a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.74%. This is extremely attractive since the top ten holdings feature some of the better recognized blue-chip companies outside the US. Diversification matters, and gaining exposure to these stocks should help your portfolio become more efficient long term. Looking at the dividend yields of a few companies in the portfolio will give some indication on the future yield:

Yield Rio Tinto PLC 6.34% British American Tobacco PLC 8.32% Commonwealth Bank of Australia 2.81% SSE PLC 6.19% Total SE 8.12%

Source: Yahoo Finance

On average, these companies have been able to dish out dividends at a rate close to the yield of the ETF. Some of these players have even kept the dividend intact despite having negative earnings due to the global pandemic. While one may argue that these companies have not seen high growth in recent years, the ability to sustain their business and provide attractive returns is apparent. Like in the technology sector, many high growth companies have skyrocketed this year as share prices have risen, making valuations unattractive. These companies also do not tend to share their profits with shareholders in the form of dividend yield.

Attractive valuation in a rallying market

Investors have been aggressive in backing the growth-driven companies, thereby ignoring many stocks that have been steady in their performance longer term. A look at the price multiples should shed some light on how cheap the ETF is compared to the overall market.

However, the reason the iShares International Select Dividend ETF is attractive is not only that it is cheap compared to the overall market, but also when compared to its peers. Not to mention, the P/E is at a level that is almost half of that exhibited by companies in the S&P 500.

P/E P/B P/S iShares International Select Dividend ETF 11.19 1.01 0.82 FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) 11.93 1.58 0.89 Xtrackers MSCI All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW) 11.21 1.19 0.89

Source: Yahoo Finance

What are the risks to be considered?

Lower revenue forecasts may result in low payout: The ETF is inclined towards sectors that have not performed well during the recent crisis. The financial sector could underperform in the near future due to economic pressure and low yields across the globe, and the many regulations imposed on banks to curb their payouts to shareholders.

Valuations may adjust higher if income is impacted: One of the reasons investors have been rallying behind tech stocks is their ability to grow even when the conditions seem adverse, especially as adoption has been forced during the work-from-home era. In contrast, this cannot be expected from many of the holdings facing a decline in revenue on account of the current macroeconomic scenario. Lower earnings could drive P/E higher as earnings drop, with little capital appreciation.

Higher concentration risk compared to its peers: While the sector spread seems diverse, the top 10 holdings comprise a large chunk of the total portfolio. Any negative impact from these holdings can have a significant bearing on the ETF's price and overall return. Some of these companies have also had significant losses in the recent quarter.

If you're looking to diversify your domestic portfolio, like many investors need to do (see: home bias), then the iShares International Select Dividend ETF is an excellent option. It is an ETF that offers a healthy dividend yield to pay you in uncertain times, with a possibility of capital appreciation. If you're looking beyond US equities and are worried that, just maybe, we are nearing a market top, this would be an excellent place to put the trimmed gains from your high-flying tech stocks. Be patient, and invest long term with these multinational giants. The rewards will come.

