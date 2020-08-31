CytoDyn advances enrolment in Phase 3 COVID-19 trial

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that it has completed the enrollment of 195 patients required for interim analysis for the phase 3 trial for COVID-19 patients with severe-to-critical symptoms. The trial is now eligible for an interim analysis following the 28-day phase. Leronlimab (PRO 140) is a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications.

The Phase 3 study is a two-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive design multicenter trial. It seeks to assess the safety and efficacy of leronlimab in patients suffering from severe-to-critical symptoms of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D. of CytoDyn said, “We are eager to perform an interim analysis of the data and remain optimistic the interim results will be consistent with those experienced by patients who received leronlimab through multiple EINDs (over 60) previously authorized by the FDA.”

The trial will randomize its participants to be administered weekly doses of 700 mg leronlimab or placebo. The doses will be given through weekly subcutaneous injection for two weeks. The study consists of three phases spread over 28 days. These three phases are Screening Period, Treatment Period, and Follow-Up Period.

The primary endpoint of the trial is all-cause mortality at Day 28. Secondary endpoints are all-cause mortality at Day 14, change in clinical status of subject at Day 14, change in clinical status of subject at Day 28, and change from baseline in Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score at Day 14.

The first safety review of patients in the Phase 3 trial was recently completed by the Data Safety Monitoring Committee. The committee reported that there is no cause for modifying the study. No concerns regarding safety were raised either and the trial was recommended to be continued as planned.

Leronlimab has been given a Fast Track designation for two potential indications which are as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The drug candidate is a humanized IgG4 mAb and it works by blocking CCR5. It has been through nine clinical trials involving more than 800 participants. In a pivotal Phase 3 trial, the drug met its primary endpoints when used in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients.

For treating HIV/AIDS, leronlimab acts as a viral-entry inhibitor and masks CCR5. It blocks the HIV (R5) subtype from entering healthy T cells, thus protecting them from viral infection. The leronlimab antibody also shows the potential of fewer side effects and less frequent dosing requirements. For GvHD, various studies have shown that inhibiting CCR5 may lessen the clinical impact of acute GvHD without having any significant impact on the engraftment of transplanted bone marrow stem cells.

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company. Leronlimab is its lead drug candidate and is being tested for a wide range of medical conditions. The company is currently carrying out a Phase 2 trial of the drug candidate for preventing GvHD while conducting a Phase 3 investigative trial as a monotherapy for HIV. The company is currently contemplating starting a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication.

Oncolytics Biotech starts dosing in IRENE study

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 study of pelareorep-anti-PD-1 combination therapy in unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. IRENE study has been co-sponsored by Oncolytics, the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and Incyte.

IRENE study has been designed on the basis of previously available clinical data demonstrating pelareorep-induced priming of an adaptive immune response in multiple breast cancer subtypes. Principal investigator Mridula George, M.D., Medical Oncologist, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey said, “This is an exciting study to evaluate the role of immunomodulation in the tumor microenvironment as a treatment option. I'm looking forward to getting this study underway to potentially make an impact in the lives of patients affected with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer."

IRENE is a single-arm, open-label, Phase 2 study. It aims to assess the potential of using pelareorep in combination with INCMGA00012 for treating unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The study aims to have 25 participants enrolled in it. These patients will be given pelareorep intravenously on days 1, 2, 15, and 16 of 28-day treatment cycles while INCMGA00012 will be given on day 3 of each cycle. The treatment cycles will continue until disease progression is observed.

The co-primary endpoints of the trial are related to safety and objective response rate. Secondary endpoints are related to overall survival, duration of response and progression-free survival. Exploratory endpoints of the study are peripheral T cell clonality and change in tumor PD-L1 expression for pre- vs. post-treatment period.

Pelareorep is a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus. The company works by stimulating selective tumor lysis. It also boosts an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses for treating various types of cancers.

This is a micro-cap stock and there is inherent risk investing in them. For example, this is an open-label single-arm Phase 2 trial. Open-label means patients know what drug they are getting, but since this is a single-arm anyway that really does not matter. Moreover the endpoints here being objective ones, there is little chance of patient bias. However, what is problematic, and therefore risky for investors, is the single-arm part of it.

Single-arm means patients are only given the drug; there is no control arm where patients are given a competing drug or placebo so that efficacy comparisons can be done between the two arms. Now there has been considerable development in metastatic breast cancer therapy so it could have been possible to add a control arm with a competing drug or standard of care option in there. However, small companies often do not do that because trial cost increases. Sometimes they are afraid that a strong competing drug will show the weakness of their own drug. Whatever be the reason, not having a control arm means we really cannot draw any real conclusion from the trial.

Outlook stock stumbles on topline data announcement

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) announced topline data from its NORSE 1 clinical study. The study aims to assess the potential of ONS-5010 for treating wet age-related macular degeneration. ONS-5010 is the first injectable ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg.

The data failed to show any statistically significant difference between LUCENTIS® (ranibizumab) and ONS-5010. 2 of 25 (8%) patients on the ONS-5010 arm reported > 15 letters best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at Month 11 while 5 of 23 (22%) patients on the ranibizumab arm. The subgroup analysis of treatment-naïve subjects showed that 2 out of 6 patients in the ONS-5010 arm achieved > 15 letters at Month 11. The subgroup analysis of patients who had a baseline visual acuity of < 67 letters at study entry comprised 2 of 4 patients in the ONS-5010 cohort achieving > 15 letters at Month 11.

The data showed that the observed safety profile of the drug candidate was in line with previously reported bevacizumab ophthalmology studies. Lawrence Kenyon of Outlook Therapeutics said, “The results from NORSE 1 met our proof-of-concept expectations and, importantly, validate our confidence in the design of our ongoing NORSE 2 trial and the potential data we may see from that study.”

However, the data from NORSE 1 supports the established design and protocol for the NORSE 2 clinical trial. This trial excludes patients with vision better than 20/50 at baseline. Similarly, the patients who have received prior treatment for wet AMD are also not eligible for this trial.

Outlook Therapeutics is looking to complete development of ONS-5010 for submission of its new BLA pertaining the treatment of wet AMD. The company also plans to apply for regulatory approval across the globe including countries such as Japan, the UK and Europe.

This is, again, a microcap, and the inherent risk here is pretty obvious so far as ONS-5010 and NORSE 1 is concerned. The trial failed to differentiate ONS-5010 from a competing drug. Now, if this were a generic drug trial, that would not be a problem. But since this is a trial for an otherwise expensive mAb, failure to differentiate from competition is not good. Moreover, the wet AMD market is highly differentiated and a number of big pharma like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will pose a serious challenge.

Lastly, the company only has about $25mn in cash that it raised in the last few months, and this cash will not last it more than a year. The company also has more debt, short and long term, than its cash position, so financially it is pretty week. Given all that, investors should be aware of spending money in such small companies.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.