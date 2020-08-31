We were bullish on Lannett before, but admit this is turning out to be our biggest mistake. Investors should avoid this stock.

The medium- to long-term period promises sizeable addressable market, but requires a leap of faith and patience, which the market doesn’t have much at the moment.

Management quotes much lower potential revenues for the new Levo, Advair, and Insulin, all key drivers for the future of Lannett.

Meanwhile, gross margin and EBITDA will decline coming into FY2021. Recent product launches have been impressive in terms of quantity, but lack quality.

Lannett is facing its darkest hours. Q4 results confirm that things won’t be the same without Levo, even though the company has resigned a new deal.

Investment Thesis

We have been bullish on Lannett (NYSE:LCI) because of its achievement the last 12 months in filling the $200M void that Levo had created, and also its roadmap to $1B in revenue by 2025.

Today, the company hits a roadblock. The gap remains large as competitive pressure has been more intense than we imagined. The company's vision of achieving $1B in revenue by 2025 also looks a lot less likely.

To sum up, the short- to medium-term outlook is more challenging, while the long-term vision is less achievable. Lannett is our biggest investing mistake, and we are happy to take this lesson to heart and move on.

Q4 Results Highlights

Lannett reported revenue and earnings beats. However, FY2021 guidance is mediocre.

Net sales: $137.9M (+3.1% YoY).

Net loss: ($9.7M) (-27.6% YoY);

Non-GAAP net income: $13.4M (-8.8%); loss/share: ($0.25) (-25.0% YoY); and non-GAAP EPS: $0.31 (-16.2% YoY). Non-GAAP EBITDA: $35.2M.

Cash balance increased by more than $40M to ~$144M at quarter-end. A portion will be used to pay down debt.

Restructuring and cost reduction plan almost completed. Annual operating expenses cut by ~$15M.

The Q4 results bring the FY2020 total revenue to $545M, up approximately 20% from FY2019, excluding Levo sales. On a net sales basis, the YoY improvement is a remarkable feat.

However, none of this matters, as the short to medium term doesn’t look bright.

Mediocre Short- to Medium-Term Outlook

The following quotes from Tim Crew, the CEO, sum up the short- to medium-term future of the company:

Due to a competitor recently entering the market, we expect our overall net sales and gross margin to be pressured by recent competitive pricing compression and loss of share of our largest product from last year, fluphenazine. Along with the normal erosion of our base portfolio, we also expect our results to be impacted by slower-than-anticipated expansion of Numbrino sales, largely associated with fewer elective surgeries being performed during the COVID crisis. Finally, we anticipate a normalization of our lopinavir sales, which initially benefited from COVID-related treatment potential.

He cites a negative impact from COVID-19 and increasing erosion of profit from worsening competitive environment. Hence, FY2021 reflects a down year on revenue and also a much lower EBITDA than we would have hoped.

FY2021 Guidance

Net sales: $520M-545M versus consensus of $542M; and

non-GAAP EBITDA: $100M-110M.

For a real "deep value" investor, a $210M market cap that produces $100M EBITDA would screen very high on the investment list. However, given the company’s high levered balance sheet and the fact that we are moving our investment strategy to more quality stocks, Lannett doesn’t look as attractive anymore.

Now on to the awful news that makes us throw in the towel with this investment.

Deteriorating Mid to Long-Term Outlook

The management remained upbeat with the mid- to long-term prospects:

[…] we still expect to be a $1 billion company by 2025, with a gross margin percentage in the low 30s and a similarly improving profit profile due to greater operating leverage. […] gross debt level that is no more than 3x our adjusted EBITDA

However, when we compare the statements above with the projections that the management had six months ago, we doubt the $1B revenue will be achieved by 2025.

Source: Mar 2020

As the above chart shows, the annual revenue opportunities are beautiful. However, during the conference call, Tim Crew quotes Levo sales opportunity to be just $25M, half of what it expected only six months ago.

Then, with Advair, it expects the gross margin to be just a bit better than the current rate at 30% and that the likely market share will be 15%, not 20%. Hence total annual revenue for Advair will be around $70M, not $95M.

Finally, the company still expects Insulin Glargine to be a big-hit product. However, the likely market share is more around 10% than 20%, translating to figure half of the $391M quoted.

Overall, the $600M opportunities identified six months ago are now perhaps $400M or less. The reality is the condition for Lannett has deteriorated rapidly since Covid-19 or the management had overstated the opportunities.

Either way, we are not pleased and see a more challenging road ahead for the company.

Conclusion

Lannett has posted significant product launches and a promising pipeline, starting with the remarketing of Levothyroxine last month, a year since the previous contract was terminated. Then, the company successfully launched 18 products during FY2020 and announced that it would develop a biosimilar Insulin Glargine with HEC and generic Advair with Respirent.

However, the reality is that the company continues to underperform as FY2021 sees lower gross margin and EBITDA. We expected a year of clean growth in revenue, profitability, and cash generation. Moreover, the opportunities identified up to FY2024 also look less attractive than initially thought.

Disappointment is an understatement. Lannett is turning out to be our biggest mistake. We are happy to call this a day here.

What are your thoughts on the prospect of the company? Will it make it through Covid-19?

