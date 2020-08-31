There are too many red flags that are associated with the stock, and we believe the company is uninvestable for value investors.

With negative margins and no growth perspectives, it’s unlikely that the latest acquisition will help the company see a turnaround in its business.

Since the beginning of 2019, NewAge (NBEV) failed to create shareholder value, as the stock has been constantly depreciating. While the share price is likely to appreciate later this year, when the company will complete the acquisition of ARIIX, it’s unlikely that NewAge will be able to drastically improve its performance in the long run. Over the years, the company purchased various beverage brands around the world to improve its earnings, but all of its efforts have failed so far, as it was unable to generate a positive operating income in nearly a decade. With negative margins and no growth perspectives, it’s unlikely that the latest acquisition will help NewAge see a turnaround in its business.

Too Many Red Flags

NewAge is a popular beverage company that sells most of its drinks in the Asia-Pacific region via a multilevel marketing business model. Its major markets are Japan, China, and South Korea, while one of its main drinks is Tahitian Noni juice, which was added to its portfolio in 2018 after the acquisition of another beverage company, Morinda. Over the years, NewAge has been constantly consolidating various beverage companies under its roof in order to improve its bottom line. However, most of its efforts have failed so far, as the company continues to be unprofitable.

From April to June, the Asia-Pacific region continued to experience the rise of new COVID-19 cases, and as a result, NewAge’s revenues for the period were down 5.6% Y/Y to $62.64 million. In addition, the company’s net loss was $9.6 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA was -$5.44 million, against a loss of only -$83k a year ago.

One of the major downsides of NewAge is its balance sheet. At the end of Q2, the company had $40.7 million in cash and $61 million in debt. Considering that the company is unable to make an operating income in nearly a decade, while at the same time it has a history of generating negative FCF, it’s very likely that it will be required to raise additional liquidity in the future to stay afloat. Also, to continue to acquire new companies and improve its earnings, NewAge will have no other choice but to increase its debt load and dilute its existing shareholders via debt and share offerings.

When compared to other beverage companies, NewAge has one of the worst valuation multiples, along with one of the worst margins among its peers. The company trades at a negative EV/EBITDA ratio, while its operating and net margins of -19.06% and -38.26%, respectively, are way below the industry’s median.

Another major downside of NewAge is its strategy of constantly acquiring other companies, launching new products, and then failing to improve its bottom line. In the past five years, it acquired companies such as Maverick Brands, Marley Beverage, Premier Micronutrient, Morinda, and Brands Within Reach. While those purchases helped NewAge to grow its top line, its net losses only widened.

In late July, the company announced a new purchase of the beverage producer ARIIX, which should help NewAge to enter new markets, expand its reach, and achieve a pro forma revenue of $500 million. The problem is that in order to complete the transaction NewAge needs to pay $25 million in cash, issue 18 million of new shares, and raise an additional ~$152 million through note offerings. Considering that NewAge has a history of overpromising and underdelivering, as the acquisition of Morinda didn’t help the company to achieve $300 million in revenues, it’s unlikely that the purchase of ARIIX at such a price will be beneficial for the overall business in the long run.

NewAge expects to close the deal at the end of Q3, and it’s likely that once the acquisition is completed, the stock will quickly appreciate. This is something that has already happened to the company’s stock countless times in the past. However, there’s every reason to believe that the momentum won’t hold long and NewAge’s earnings will tumble in the following quarters, since it was unable to make an operating income even though it was heavily purchasing other companies in the past. Considering that there are too many red flags, which are associated with NewAge stock, we believe that the company is uninvestable for value investors.

