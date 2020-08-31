It's been a tough nine months for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) as the stock seemingly went from hero to zero from a perception standpoint following the acquisition of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF). While the stock remained in the penalty box briefly to adjust for the higher share count and massive headwind to annual EPS growth, the company has done an exceptional job making this headwind as minimal as possible, with one of the most aggressive buyback programs in the sector. Fortunately, the gold (GLD) price has helped as well, and we're seeing earnings estimates rise at breakneck speed. This has left Kirkland Lake more undervalued than it was six weeks ago, despite a 15% rise in the share price. Based on the company's continued share repurchases, which will provide a tailwind to annual EPS growth and relative undervaluation, I continue to see the stock as a top-5 gold producer in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kirkland Lake Gold released its Q2 results just over four weeks ago, and the company had a decent quarter across the board, especially when considering the headwinds the company faced due to COVID-19 related shutdowns. Based on the Q2 operating results, the company finished the quarter with just over $537 million in cash and no debt. This strong cash position has allowed the company to continue its aggressive buyback program, with a stated goal to repurchase up to 20 million shares, as noted earlier this year. Currently, the company is well on its way to hitting this goal, with 11.9 million shares repurchased thus far in FY2020 at an average price of $32.63.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While some investors might think that the company's cash is better used for acquisitions, I would beg to differ, and I believe the company's aggressive buyback program is brilliant. This is because it allows Kirkland Lake to grow annual earnings per share [EPS] through a lower share count, higher gold production (Detour Lake contribution), and a higher gold price. This three-fold aim at improving annual EPS gives the company the ability to supercharge its annual EPS growth rate to take back the throne as the sector leader for yearly EPS growth. This is one of the distinctions that led to its sector-leading performance for several years. While Kirkland Lake was being accumulated by gold-related funds during its hyper-growth phase in 2017 to 2019, growth stock investors were also accumulating the stock based on its triple-digit earnings growth rates. Thus far, this plan is working, as earnings estimates have continued to climb over the past few weeks:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that while FY2020 results haven't budged much as the COVID-19 related closures weighed on production, FY2021 estimates have vaulted higher in the past six weeks. Just six weeks ago, these estimates were sitting at $3.78, which would have translated to only 13% annual EPS growth for FY2021, a relatively insignificant figure. However, the higher gold price and aggressive buyback have helped push FY2021 estimates to $4.18 as of last week, an increase of ~11% from the prior forecasts in just over a month. This is a massive improvement as it has changed what would be an uninspiring 13% annual EPS growth rate in FY2021 into a 25% growth rate ($4.18 vs. $3.35), assuming Kirkland Lake can meet these estimates.

(Source: Author's Table)

Given that the top-performing stocks over the past half-century have had a minimum of 25% plus annual EPS growth, these upwards earnings revisions should push Kirkland Lake back into this category for FY2021; a very bullish development. It also puts the stock back on many growth-stock investors' radars, as most growth-focused funds won't even look at a stock unless it has a minimum of 15% annual EPS growth. Let's take a look at the earnings trend below with these revised estimates:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, annual EPS is expected to grow by 23% this year from $2.72 to $3.36 despite production headwinds, and FY2021 and FY2022 estimates are both pointing to new all-time highs. While the 23% growth rate in FY2020 might look a little lukewarm relative to the sector average growth rate which is closer to 30%, it's worth noting that this growth rate is lapping a year of triple-digit growth ($2.72 vs. $1.34) and a 25% higher share count. Therefore, the fact that Kirkland Lake Gold is managing to grow annual EPS at double-digit levels this year is remarkable. Looking ahead to next year, annual EPS is expected to hit a new all-time high of $3.36, which would give Kirkland Lake a compound annual EPS growth rate of 67% since FY2016 ($4.18 vs. $3.36). This continues to be one of the highest earnings growth rates in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, we should see a further tailwind to annual EPS growth as the company has been investing in itself recently despite the recent rally, and bolstering its balance sheet by cutting its investments in Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) and Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF). In mid-August, the company announced that it had raised ~$110 million by selling its stake in Osisko Mining and a portion of its stake in Novo Resources, and turned around and bought 500,000 shares at C$73.20 [US$54.90]. This move not only reduced the share count by a further 0.20% on top of the 11.9 million shares bought back this year, but it also added another $82 million to the balance sheet after the buyback of C$36.6 million [US$27.4 million].

Based on the previous cash position of $537 million to finish Q2, Kirkland Lake's current cash position is likely sitting near $600 million despite the recent share repurchase, buyback, and should end FY2020 at above $1 billion. This gives Kirkland Lake ample room to continue its buyback program, and it seems that the company sees value at current levels, given that it was buying shares at 2% higher levels than Friday's close. While some investors might prefer dividends to buybacks, I see buybacks as much more valuable, especially if a management team believes a stock to be mispriced. Given the current valuation, I would argue that Kirkland Lake remains cheap relative to even at $53.00 per share.

So, why are the buyback and recent earnings revisions significant? We can take a look at the valuation below to understand:

(Source: Koyfin.com)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Kirkland Lake Gold is currently valued a forward P/E ratio of 14.5 at $53.45 per share, a multiple that is lower than where it sat seven weeks ago. This is quite surprising as Kirkland Lake Gold is trading almost 15% higher than it was seven weeks ago, but the lower valuation is due to a lower share count due to buybacks and a rising gold price, which have increased earnings estimates. Some investors might think the stock is more risky or expensive trading at $53.45 than it was seven weeks ago near $47.50, which would be a completely logical assumption. However, it's actually less expensive on a valuation basis.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, if we look at Kirkland Lake vs. its peers, the significant valuation gap remains in place even after the recent rally. As we can see above, the peer average forward P/E ratio for Tier-1 and Tier-2 multi-million ounce gold producers is 32.08, while the median forward P/E ratio is 29.11. Currently, Kirkland Lake is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 16.17 based on the YCharts database estimates. Therefore, Kirkland Lake Gold remains undervalued vs. its peer group, despite having better jurisdictions and higher margins than its peers. The difference between the forward P/E ratio of 14.5 at Koyfin and 16.17 at YCharts is due to more dated and conservative estimates at YCharts vs. Koyfin.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, funds seem to agree with this view, as fund ownership continues to increase despite the stock trading at higher levels in Q2. While increased fund ownership on sharp corrections is always a good sign as it shows funds are buying the dip, it's an even more bullish development when funds are entering the stock at higher prices. This is because it suggests that they are less worried about what price they pay for the stock; they just want to establish a position. Despite Kirkland Lake Gold's volume-weighted average price increasing from $34.59 to $38.95 from Q1 to Q2, we saw more than 50 new funds establish a position in Kirkland Lake Gold, which tells us that funds continue to see value at current levels. The most bullish thing for a stock is increasing fund ownership at higher prices, as ultimately, it's the big money that drives a stock higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Meanwhile, Kirkland Lake Gold is finally beginning to outperform the Gold Miners Index (GDX) after nearly a year of massive underperformance from a technical standpoint. This suggests that the stock's sentiment has finally turned, as evidenced by the downtrend break above that occurred last month. On the quarterly chart below, Kirkland Lake Gold pulled back to its quarterly moving average (white line) for only the second time since it was listed on the NYSE and has since broken out to new all-time highs from a broad base. This technical breakout is confirming the strong fundamental picture. This is yet another bullish development as a robust fundamental outlook without confirmation from the technicals is meaningless. Ultimately, if a fundamental story is as bullish as it sounds, the stock should be acting accordingly, and Kirkland Lake Gold is finally back to acting like a sector leader.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While I was previously on the sidelines for Kirkland Lake Gold after the Detour Gold acquisition as I expected significant underperformance short term, the company has not missed a beat since the deal closed. In fact, the company is doing an exceptional job of trying to claw back its leader status in the Gold Miners Index. The Detour Gold deal added 77 million shares to Kirkland Lake's share count, with 35% growth in gold production. However, Kirkland Lake has already repurchased 11.9 million shares, representing 15% of the added shares from the deal at prices more than 30% below Friday's close, helping to remove the increased share count headwind to annual EPS. Given these positive developments, I have continued to add to my position purchased in early Q2. I continue to see Kirkland Lake Gold as a top-5 gold producer in the sector. The bonus is a very reasonable valuation at less than 13x FY2021 annual EPS, which makes the investment thesis here even more attractive. Therefore, I would view any 14% plus pullbacks from the highs as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.