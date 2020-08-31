Falling Down The Jackson Hole

Bullish for risk assets including stocks in the short term, but long-term end game risks are accumulating. Stay long, but also stay diversified and keep dry powder at the ready.

Pyrrhic victory. The S&P 500 Index is back at new all-time highs. Terrific. Too bad the broader economy remains mired in the worst downturn in at least a century, corporate earnings have been cut in half and counting, and we are about to enter the next phase of the health care crisis that started us into this whole mess several months ago with daily new COVID-19 cases running over 40,000 a day and deaths at nearly 1,000 a day. It has long been said that stocks are not the economy, and this is certainly true today. Unfortunately, the Fed is falling down the rabbit hole with this surreal disconnect and is increasingly confronting a no-win scenario of its own making.

Fed dread. The U.S. Federal Reserve held its annual monetary policy rave out in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this past week. The much-anticipated headline event during the gathering was the speech by Fed Chair Jay Powell, where he was expected to announce transformative changes to the way the Fed would be administering monetary policy going forward. But like so many things in life, the anticipation proved much greater than the actual event. For what Chair Powell delivered in the end was woefully short on substance. And in many respects, it signaled simply more of the same in a modestly redesigned package. The only problem is:

“We can't solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”

--Albert Einstein

So what’s new? The following are the changes in approach indicated by the Fed. First, the Fed is essentially departing from concerns about the potential adverse effects of low unemployment in driving higher inflation. In short, they effectively confirmed what we have seen in practice since the Great Financial Crisis more than a decade ago.

Next was the bigger headline grabber, which was the shift by the Fed from the 2% inflation target to a flexible average inflation target. Put simply, the Fed is willing to allow the inflation rate to run “hot” above its target for a period in working to offset the period of time when inflation was running sustainably below target.

Can I have fries and a shake with this nothing burger? So, the Fed is easing the focus on their 2% inflation target and is going to allow pricing pressures to run higher than 2% for an extended period before taking action.

Um, OK. Here’s the first head-scratcher associated with this revelation. For the past eleven years and counting, the U.S. Federal Reserve has been working desperately in vain to stoke economic growth and increase inflation. They lowered interest rates to zero percent and kept them pinned there for years. They added more than $4 trillion in assets to their balance sheet. And they have been about as accommodative in supporting the economy and markets as one could have ever imagined all along the way, with even the slightest hint of pressure on financial markets being confronted with swift and immediate Fed support. Yet they could never get inflation back up to its 2% target rate and keep it there over the past eleven years.

So that’s great that you’re going to allow inflation to run above 2% for a while, but what’s going to be different to even get inflation above 2% in the first place? We know that you plan on keeping interest rates pinned at 0% through at least the middle of the decade, but you tried that before, and it didn’t work. We also know that you are willing to increase your balance sheet exponentially, but you tried that before too, and it didn’t work.

Sure, these actions stoked the S&P 500 Index to more than twice its previous all-time highs based largely on valuation expansion – extraordinarily, estimated S&P 500 Index annual GAAP earnings are effectively the same as they were in 2007 prior to the onset of the Great Financial Crisis on a nominal basis and -16% lower on an inflation-adjusted basis – but if anything this deliberate asset price inflation has set the stage for breathtakingly sharp and quick market declines once the first signs of instability strike and we are forced to pull back the curtain like earlier this year.

Dreaming of the inflation genie. But let’s suppose they finally figure out how to uncork the inflation genie out of the bottle. After all, the M2 money stock has exploded by +20% since February and we are seeing a number of indicators underneath the market hood potentially signaling the accumulation of rising pricing pressures. Building on this point, if one were to simply extrapolate forward the brisk upward move in the 5-year break-even inflation rate since the March lows, we would be cresting above 2% by late October and 2.5% by the end of the year if the rise in inflation expectations were to continue at its post-COVID-19 bounce pace.

This leads to another important question. How “hot” is the Fed willing to allow inflation to run before they feel inclined to take action. Is the limit 2.5%? 3.0%? 3.5%? And for how long will inflation be allowed to run “hot”? Taking a page from recent history, we can see how following a period of time when pricing pressures were “cool” in the early to mid 1960s and letting inflation run “hot” for a period of time like we did in the late 1960s and early 1970s ended most badly for the U.S. economy. And if you want to get the S&P 500 Index down back below 2000 in a jiffy, let a rousing bout of above-trend inflation break out for a spell, as “whatever it takes” from the Fed quickly transforms into “what do we do!?!”.

The no-win scenario. In the meantime between now and when we finally relent to either the inflation or deflation outcome down the road, last week’s Jackson Hole gathering starkly revealed the increasing no-win scenario confronting the Fed.

The Fed has acted swiftly once again with monetary policy to support asset prices including the U.S. stock market in order to buy time so that fiscal policy makers can take the necessary action in order to ignite sustained economic growth.

But by acting swiftly to support asset prices, the Fed has taken away the primary catalyst that would induce fiscal policy makers to take the action needed to support sustained economic growth.

One would think the dire economic data would induce fiscal policy makers to act, but the last several months have proven otherwise. The latest fiscal stimulus package remains on hold with no signs of anything coming anytime soon, as any sense of urgency is largely absent in Washington. Some policy makers are willing to go so far as to refer directly to the strength of the U.S. stock market as proof that things are well on their way to getting better. But as we stated at the outset – the stock market is NOT the economy.

In contrast, remember back in March when the stock market was cascading to the downside day after day after day? Fiscal policy makers could not act fast enough in signing the $2.2 trillion bill into law and throwing money out the door as quickly as possible to support the economy by March 27, 2020 just barely over one month after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in the U.S.

The economic outlook was dire then, and it is still dire now. The key difference is that the stock market was plunging then, and it is rising to new highs now.

If the Fed truly wants to induce fiscal policy makers to act and act swiftly in support of the economy, they need to allow stock prices to fall and fall hard. But by allowing stock prices to fall, they risk creating additional economic problems if the decline in stock prices starts careening out of control. Unfortunately, this is very possible given the historically extreme valuations at which stocks are priced today, as the long-term historical average valuation of 16.4 times on $89.14 annualized S&P 500 GAAP earnings for 2020 would put the headline index at a MUCH lower price than its record high Friday close of 3508 at a stunning 39.4 times earnings.

As a result, the Fed is locked in a no-win scenario. And it continues to opt for the outcome that is less painful today but continues to accumulate long-term consequences while it enters another decade of wishing and hoping and thinking and praying that fiscal policy makers will finally come around to do what they need to do to support sustained economic growth. But unfortunately, they almost certainly never will.

Ultimately, the situation will finally boil over where even the Fed will no longer be able to keep the economy and markets in their sedated state. The COVID-19 crisis already nearly blew the lid off of this pot, and depending on how events unfold on the economic, health, and political fronts between now and the end of the year, it is very possible that a new round of spillover requiring the latest Fed cleanup may occur along the way.

Bottom line. While the Fed introduced some new ideas in Jackson Hole last week, the reality remains that nothing has changed. The Fed remains as ultra-easy as ever, which is supportive of risk asset prices across the board – stocks, bonds, TIPS, precious metals, commodities, you name it. Stocks in particular are long overdue for a double-digit correction, but the Fed has more than enough stimulus firepower at the ready to arrest any short-term decline (and have no doubt that they will be tripping over themselves to provide policy support at the first signs of stock market weakness). Thus, stay long risk assets including stocks.

But the bigger issue going forward is the accumulated instabilities and radioactivity of capital markets. As just a couple of many examples, stock market breadth can effectively be counted on a single hand anymore, and the S&P 500 is staking out new all-time highs at the same time that the VIX is spiking higher toward 30. Eventually, these instabilities will result in phases of abrupt downside. Thus, stay diversified across asset classes while holding a decently-sized cash stockpile to manage risk and act opportunistically on pullbacks.

Lastly, while deflation remains the news of the day, maintain a close eye on inflationary pressures, as they continue to build under the surface. As mentioned before, want to definitively put an end to a stock bull market today? Allow a bout of high inflation to break out. Such an outcome would effectively be game over for stocks and likely the start of a prolonged bear market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy that includes bonds, TIPS, precious metals, and alternatives. I am also long SH and RWM as a hedge against these long individual stock allocations.



Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.