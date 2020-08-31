Veeva Systems continues to trade at a large premium. However, this beast will be around for a long time, and it looks cheap on a 10-year projection.

Q2-2021 results confirm the management’s goal to triple revenue from $1.1B by 2025 isn’t out of touch.

The management raised full-year guidance to reflect a stronger second half and a better understanding of Covid-19.

Investment thesis

Time and time again, Veeva Systems (VEEV) has proven why it deserves a premium multiple of 32x EV/Sales. Q2 results show that even at $40B in a niche sector, it can still grow at 30%+ while enjoying net margin at 40%.

Veeva is truly the leader in cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. In times such as this, their solutions have saved time and costs for the industry as its cloud solutions allow the execution of product releases efficiently and remotely.

Now, valuation multiples also reach a mind-blowing 32x EV/Sales. Despite this, we are convinced that Veeva is an investment for all-weather and don't see a problem with the premium valuation today.

$40B and still growing rapidly

The company operates in two categories; Veeva Commercial Cloud, which entails vertically integrated customer relationship management, or CRM, services; and Veeva Vault, a horizontally integrated content, and data manager.

Despite owning about 40% of the total addressable market, Veeva posted incredible YOY growth in Q2'2021.

Source: Q2-2021 presentation

Q2'2021 figures:

Total revenue was $353.68M (+32.5% YoY)

Revenues from Subscription services was $283.5M (+31% YoY)

Adj. operating margin was 40.8%

These impressive numbers confirm the rapid adoption of new modules, and further entrench Veeva into mission-critical operations of customers, making it increasingly challenging for competitors to gain a foothold.

They were also the basis for higher FY2021 guidance. The effects of the pandemic have been far-reaching, and the world is looking to life sciences companies for solutions.

As a result, the management expects the company to grow by 28% for FY2021 and remains confident of achieving$3 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2025, a threefold increase compared with just $1.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020.

Source: Q2-2021 presentation

Long-term followers of the company would know that these objectives are not merely promised. Veeva has an unbelievable track record of overdelivering goals. They have not failed to post surprise revenue and earnings since 2016.

A leading indicator for the telehealth industry

For those who follow the recent development of telemedicine, Veeva is an excellent bellwether stock to follow. The data from Veeva's Crossix shows the trend in virtual patient visits. As we hold Teledoc (TDOC), Veeva is an excellent source of insights.

Crossix data shows an in-office patient visits are trending up from a low of 52% of pre-COVID levels to 84% at the end of July. At the same time, telehealth visits are at 10% of total visits. While this is down from a peak of 30% a few months ago, it is significantly higher than the 1% before the pandemic. Overall, the industry is rethinking their approach to digital and this aligns well with our current offerings and future strategy.

Margins still have room to grow

Veeva wants to hit $3B of sales in 2025; we believe its margins improvement will also follow suit. The pandemic has created a unique opportunity for the company to streamline even further.

It's incredible a company of the size of Veeva still expands rapidly and also remains so efficient.

Gross margin expanded from 60% to 75.4%; incredibly, there is still room for improvement as higher utilization and more remote engagements are driving down costs.

Net margin expanded from negative to 25.4%, and cash generation is now at a whopping 40% of sales. We have never seen a company that is so perfect financially.

Rarely we see Veeva trades below 10% of its all-time high. Currently, recording at 32x EV/Sales, 79x EV/FCF, and $40B market cap. If investors want to own a stable, high-quality name, this is the one. Significant dips below 10% off high will not come anytime soon.

Summary

Once again, Veeva over-delivered. Both top and bottom line improved from already high levels. FY2021 will see the company expands revenue another 28% and margins at double digits.

The valuation is high, but we have not seen Veeva in recent times trade lower than 25x. We believe investors will continue to pay a premium for its services in life sciences, robust growth, wide moat, expanding margins, achievable long-term goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.