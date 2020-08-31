This deal and recent trends do not result in an update on the thesis, as I am constructive on the business, while valuations remain quite elevated, too elevated, for me.

While I have covered Fastly (FSLY) as recent as a few weeks ago, when the company reported its second-quarter results, it is time to provide an update as it is making a sizable acquisition.

On the 11th of this month, I noted that Fastly was growing faster, yet wondered if it was fast enough given the expectations baked into the share price. I noted the great momentum seen in the share price, since the outbreak of Covid-19, and while this has translated into actual growth in the operations, growth and margins were a bit soft. Shares and investors were furthermore battling the overhang of reliance on TikTok, as doubts about this revenue base arose given M&A speculation on that front.

A Quick Look

Fastly is well positioned to benefit from the current conditions as its solutions and services are used by developers for personalized applications. They furthermore require fast and secure development capabilities, as these solutions allow companies to go online fast, expand online operations, and all of this taking place in a safe setting.

The company essentially grew sales by nearly 40% in both 2018 and 2019 and has grown to a revenue base of $200 million in 2019, although the run rate by the end of the year came in at $240 million already. The company reported an operating loss of $46 million in 2019, with reported operating losses largely similar to the year before, which is on a relative basis.

For 2020, the company guided for sales of $260 million and adjusted losses of $38 million, with losses down $4 million compared to 2019. When all this news broke in February, shares were trading in their $20s, just ahead of Covid-19.

What happened has been a strong start to the year with first-quarter sales up 38% as the company hiked the full-year sales guidance by $25 million to $285 million, accompanied by a $23 million improvement seen in adjusted earnings, translating into a near one-to-one improvement, very impressive. Shares rose to nearly $40 upon that news (back in May) for a $3.4 billion valuation or about 12 times annualized results. With workers across the globe operating from home and internet usage up a great deal, the imminent future of Fastly was looking very bright.

What followed has been continued momentum with shares tripling to levels comfortably above the $100 mark in August, pushing up valuations a great deal as investors hoped that the current conditions provide a boom to the operations. Second-quarter revenues rose 62%, yet the full-year sales guidance was hiked by just $10 million to $295 million. The numbers and guidance suggest that the greatest momentum might already have been a thing of the past as third-quarter sales of $74.5 million (midpoint range) are actually seen down half a million on a sequential basis!

With revenues around $300 million a year, I pegged the enterprise value around $10 billion at $100, at more than 30 times sales, and even if shares fell to $80 (down a third from the highs following the second-quarter earnings report), valuations were still steep at 26 times sales.

While I understand the strong momentum in May in response to the first-quarter results, offsetting it are the second-quarter results, accompanied guidance for all of 2020, and certainly the third-quarter guidance which is not very impressive. At least the operating improvements are not sufficient to warrant the move seen in the share price seen since May. After all, currently trading around $95 and given that there are 105.4 million shares outstanding, while the company operates with $350 million in net cash, operating assets are valued around $9.7 billion. That is a steep price given the actual numbers reported.

A Deal

Amidst all these developments, Fastly is announcing a deal which cannot be labeled a bolt-on one as a $775 million price tag is quite substantial. It is a bit flawed to point out, yet even as Fastly has a market cap of around $10 billion currently, operating assets were valued around this deal tag during the March lows!

The company is acquiring Signal Sciences, a company with strength in web applications and API protection solutions, acquired to bolster Fastly's security offerings with a unified edge solution. Note that the risks are largely shared, as the deal "only" involves a $200 million cash component, with the remainder issued in Fastly's stock.

Signal Sciences protects more than 40,000 apps as the deal presentation reveals that annualised recurring revenues now trend at $28 million. Unfortunately, no growth details have been announced, as the deal values Signal at around 28 times recurring revenues, in line with Fastly's own valuation. The good thing is that Signal posts gross margins in excess of 85%, while Fastly's margins are stuck around 60% in the most recent quarter. In that light, the deal looks quite compelling, although it would have been nice to learn about the growth trajectory of Signal Sciences which is now in business for seven years.

Constructive Stance, Still Expensive

At this point in time, shares are trading around $95. At these levels, the valuations are quite high, certainly as the outlook for the remainder of the year suggests very modest sequential growth. The deal for Signal Sciences makes an impact, yet given that the deal is equivalent to about 8% of the enterprise value and revenue multiples are similar to Fastly, this does not alter the investment case in a big way.

Shares trade in my neutral to overvalued space, yet as I mentioned early August, I am willing to initiate in the $60s as Fastly is rapidly growing and is arguably gaining market share vs. peers (Akamai (AKAM) and the likes), as right here and now, I continue to watch the story and the stock's excessive volatility in potentially providing (trading) opportunities, yet feel no urge to alter this neutral stance even after this latest bolt-on deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.