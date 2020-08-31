Performance is strongly dependent on management decisions and execution, both of which have been outstanding since inception.

A long-time reader and subscriber asked me for my thought on the Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK), an actively managed balanced equity and fixed-income fund.

DRSK's investment strategy and holdings are quite complicated, but in practice, it is basically the sum of a short-term investment-grade corporate bond fund, think the iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD), plus one to two dozen high-risk call options on individual stocks, mostly tech, with capped downside, unlimited upside, and very uncertain profits.

DRSK will never significantly underperform relative to SLQD, but it could very easily significantly outperform if its managers pick the right stocks, which they have since inception. Future performance is somewhat uncertain but strongly dependent on management choices and execution, both of which seem to be somewhere between very good and very lucky so far. DRSK is a buy if you love its strategy or management team. I can't say I love either, so it's a hold for me.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Aptus ETFs

Dividend Yield: 2.44%

Expense Ratio: 0.76%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 14.09%

Fund Overview

DRSK is an actively managed balanced equity and fixed-income fund. The fund follows a relatively complicated investment strategy, but management explains it in relatively simple terms here. Slightly paraphrasing the document, we can say that for every $100 invested in DRSK, the fund invests:

$94 (ish) into boring short-term investment-grade corporate bonds providing stability and potential for income.

$5 (ish) into 10-20 call options on individual companies providing sporadic outsized gains, while limiting downside potential.

$1 (ish) into an actively managed market hedge providing the potential to offset drawdown and create value as prices drop.

DRSK's actual holdings are as follows:

(Source: DRSK corporate website)

As can be seen above, DRSK's actual holdings are not all that different from the fund's target or claim. It is also overweight tech, and has been so for a bit more than a year.

The fund's overall performance will depend on the performance of each of the three bullet points above, so let's take a quick look at each.

First, as the vast majority of DRSK's holdings consist of short-term investment-grade corporate bonds, the fund will experience the vast majority of gains and losses of said asset class, and they will generally trade alongside each other, as can be seen below.

Data by YCharts

Second, the fund's performance will depend on the success of its options strategy and selection. Most of the performance gap between the two funds above can be attributed to these options. As these are actively managed, performance is ultimately dependent on management choices and execution, but from looking at the overall strategy, fund documents, and the options themselves, it seems certain that profits are unlikely (these are very out-of-the-money options), but that downside is capped and upside unlimited.

This is a reasonable trade-off, but not one that should, by itself, lead to greater shareholder returns or lower risk and volatility. Management disagrees, and seems to believe that investing in a couple dozen of these options is a good strategy, as you only really need one or two of these bets to do well for the strategy to succeed. My understanding is that this is true, but as the implied probability that these options will be profitably exercised is very low, expected profits are low too.

Now, actual realized profits could always be significantly greater, especially if management selects the right options. As mentioned previously, DRSK's investment managers have chosen to overweight tech these past few months / years, investing in Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) call options, amongst others. These investments have done exceedingly well, leading to outsized gains for the fund and its shareholders:

Data by YCharts

Finally, DRSK invests a very small portion of its funds in a general market hedge. Said hedge is meant to limit or reduce losses during downturns, and is particularly useful if the fund's selected stocks and options perform well while the broader equities market tanks. This was probably the case in prior months, as the fund's selected tech stocks outperformed even as the overall market crashed, although I don't think there is enough publicly available information to be 100% certain.

Let's review.

DRSK is basically SLQD plus some equity call options, the latter with the (realized) potential for outsized gains. DRSK's performance is strongly dependent on management choices and execution, although the downside is always capped.

SWAN Comparison

I'm going to compare DRSK with the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN). SWAN uses a somewhat similar but, in my opinion, superior options strategy when compared to DRSK, so the comparison might help explain why I'm not all that bullish about DRSK.

SWAN is similar to DRSK, but invests in treasuries and S&P 500 call options instead of short-term investment-grade corporate bonds and selected equity call options. The differences are small but impactful.

In balanced funds, including SWAN and DRSK, treasuries are generally better than corporate bonds, as the former are negatively correlated with equities, but the opposite is not necessarily true for the latter, as was the case during this past March:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, in March, equities posted relatively large losses but treasuries posted some small gains. This is a regular occurrence, and the opposite - treasuries posting losses but equities posting gains - is quite common too. As such, balanced equity and treasury funds rarely post losses, and these few losses are generally quite small, as the two different asset classes generally compensate for one another. As a quick example, let's take a quick look at SWAN's past performance (data for 2020 is up to April, a bit old but not terribly relevant):

(Source: SWAN corporate website - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, SWAN's treasury and equity holdings combine to create a lower-risk fund, but one with market-beating performance - a very strong combination. Losses are infrequent and small, as it is very rare for both treasuries and equities to post losses.

As treasuries outperform short-term investment-grade corporate bonds during downturns, SWAN outperforms DRSK during the same, such as during this past March:

Data by YCharts

As treasuries are negatively correlated with equities, SWAN is able to invest more heavily in equity call options, with these amounting to 10% of the value of the fund, versus 4-5% for DRSK. SWAN's greater equity exposure means that the fund should outperform during bull markets and in the long term, as it has since inception:

Data by YCharts

SWAN's call options are also generally more in the money, meaning that fund outperforms when markets move sideways or post comparatively small gains, as happened between May and September 2019:

Data by YCharts

SWAN's accomplished stood out in spite of the fact that DRSK's investment managers focused on the booming tech industry. The results would have been even more lopsided if SWAN's managers did the same.

Data by YCharts

SWAN has achieved stronger shareholder returns since inception and for most relevant time periods when compared to DRSK, even though the latter has focused on better-performing equities and industries. SWAN's outperformance is due to its stronger options strategy, which has been a more important factor than DRSK's savvy investment choices and resultant alpha.

Conclusion - Hold

DRSK seems like a reasonably good fund, and it has generally managed to invest in some of the best-performing stocks and options since inception, but it's a Hold for me, as I just don't believe that its overall investment strategy is that beneficial for the fund or its shareholders. Still, the strategy has worked in the past, so I wouldn't disagree too strongly with those who wish to invest in the fund.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

