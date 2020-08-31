It's been a busy year for Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF), as the company has been one of the most active names in the royalty space, with several deals completed this year. This has helped the stock outperform its peers in the royalty/streaming space, with Ely Gold putting up an exceptional 240% return year-to-date. However, while we should see revenue grow considerably next year due to the steady addition in royalty assets, the valuation remains quite lofty at C$1.62, with the company trading at a revenue multiple above 60. Therefore, while I believe there is long-term upside here, I currently see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ely Gold Royalties released its Q2 results last month and reported quarterly revenue of $1.15 million, which pushed the H12020 revenue to $1.37 million. This translated to a 295% increase in revenues year over year (excluding the disposition of a mineral interest in Q2 2019), an incredible revenue growth rate for the company. However, while revenues increased by 295%, expenses grew by over 343% year over year in H1 2020 ($4.28~ million vs. $0.96~ million), more than offsetting the revenue growth. This led to the company posting a $2.29 million net loss in Q2, which pushed the year-to-date net loss to $3.90~ million. While this is to be expected for an early-stage royalty company as they're not always profitable out of the gate, investors are going to want to see positive net income next year for the company to justify its valuation premium relative to its royalty/streaming peers. Let's take a closer look at the results below

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see in the chart below, quarterly revenue hit a new all-time high, which was a positive sign (yellow bars), but net losses also hit a multi-year high (blue bars), offsetting the exceptional top-line growth. The higher net loss in Q2 was due to much higher management fees ($0.48~ million vs. $0.23~ million), higher professional fees related to more transactions, and increased travel and promotion costs ($0.36~ million vs. $0.12~ million). Finally, the biggest line item was share-based payments, which came in at $1.56~ million, significantly increasing from last year. While these costs aren't unreasonable for a micro-cap company, we're going to need to see significantly higher revenue for the company to generate net income, given that expenses are coming in at a run-rate of over $5 million per year, even excluding for share-based payments.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Fortunately, higher revenue shouldn't be an issue long term, as the company completed several deals in the past five months and they are as follows:

0.33% NSR on Sleeper Mine, 1.0% NSR in Pershing County, and 1% royalty in White Pine County for US$350,000

1% NSR on Lincoln Hill Royalty for US$1.0 million

0.4% NSR on Border Lake Gold Mine for $300,000, 100,000 common shares, and 80,000 non-transferable common-share purchase warrants

VEK Resources Acquisition which includes several revenue-generating royalty assets for US$4.7 million and 1.88~ million share purchase warrants

0.5% NSR royalty on Jerritt Canyon Mine Facility for 12.7~ million shares

3.5% NPI on Ren Property for US$500,000

In total, these new assets should generate over $2.3 million in annual revenue going forward with the VEK Resources' royalty portfolio generating approximately $450 million in revenue in FY2019, and the Jerritt Canyon Mine NSR expected to deliver over $1.9 million in revenue in FY2021 ($589,000 year-to-date). Given the higher metals prices, it's possible we could see these contribute up to $2.8 million next year, which would help to push the company's total revenue in FY2021 well above $8.0 million. While this is great news as we should see another year of strong double-digit revenue growth in FY2021, the issue with Ely Gold Royalties continues to be the valuation.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we take a look at the chart below, which is a snapshot of price-to-sales ratios across the sector, we can see that the average price-to-sales ratio among five peers with positive net income of 21.18, while the median price-to-sales ratio is 19.16. Currently, Ely Gold Royalties (shown in the top pane) is trading at a revenue multiple of 68.65, and this is despite the recent 30% correction. Therefore, the stock is the only unprofitable name in the group, but is trading at a 200% premium to the average revenue multiple and a nearly 300% premium to the peer group's median revenue multiple. While we would expect a smaller royalty company to trade at a slight premium given its ability to grow revenue at a much quicker pace, the current valuation gap remains stretched in my view. For example, Maverix Metals (MMX) is currently trading at less than 15x price to sales despite being in the junior royalty space with Ely Gold Royalties.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that it's backward-looking to value Ely Gold Royalties based on its trailing-twelve-month revenue given how many deals it has completed this year. While I would agree with this statement, it's worth noting that the current estimate of $10 million in revenue for FY2021 still leaves the company trading at a significant premium to its peers, despite using FY2021 sales for Ely, and trailing-twelve-month revenue for its peers (H2 2019 and H1 2020). This is because even if Ely Gold manages to generate $10 million in revenue in FY2021, it would still be trading at above 25x sales based on its current market cap of C$256 million. I have calculated Ely Gold's market cap by multiplying its 158 million shares outstanding by its share price of C$1.62.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: YCharts.com)

It's also worth noting that I believe these revenue estimates could end up being a little high as Ely is forecasting over $2 million in revenue from the Fenelon Gold Project. However, I would be shocked if the project is in production next year. Currently, we are still waiting on an updated resource estimate and permits on the project. Even if we were to see permits by H2 2021, I believe it's a stretch that we'll see over $2 million attributed to Ely based on less than six months of small-scale operations at Fenelon or a bulk sample. This is because the company has only a 2% NSR on the project, which isn't that significant unless Fenelon is producing upwards of 100,000 ounces per year. Even if we assume that 20,000 ounces of gold are produced next year at Fenelon, which is well above my projections, a 2% NSR would yield less than $1 million at a $1,800/oz gold price. Therefore, Ely Gold is more overvalued than its peers despite using what I believe to be an ambitious estimate for FY2021 revenues.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the technical picture, the stock's weakness vs. the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) suggests that this valuation headwind view might be correct, as the stock has lagged the sector massively since it hit its peak. I warned at the time that it might be worth booking some profits above C$1.66 as I expected the stock to have a hard time holding onto its gain due to valuation. This is precisely what we've seen since then, as the Gold Juniors Index is up 29% while Ely Gold Royalties is down 15%, translating to a 4,400 basis point underperformance in less than three months. While there's no reason that this significant underperformance has to continue, I would argue that any rallies back to the highs on Ely above C$2.10 would be an opportunity to book profits as valuation will once again become a significant headwind at those levels. This is because the stock would be back to trading at above 30x forward sales.

(Source: ElkoDaily.com, Isabella Pearl Project)

While Ely Gold Royalties has certainly made waves in the sector and done an exceptional job beefing up its portfolio this year, I continue to see the valuation as a minor headwind at current levels. This does not mean that Ely can't go higher from current levels and can't take out its prior highs, but it does suggest that any rallies above C$2.10 would translate to a significant valuation headwind, from the current minor valuation headwind at C$1.62. Therefore, while I see Ely Gold Royalties as a long-term winner due to its broad portfolio of royalty assets in Tier-1 jurisdictions, I currently see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.