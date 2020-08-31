Investment Thesis

Greif (GEF) is trading at a nice discount of ~43%. For many years, sales have been stagnant and even declined slowly until 2017. So stagnant was the company's performance that the management froze the dividend for 7 consecutive years until 2018. Since then, the company has been reporting strong sales growth, which has been depressed during the last two quarters due to the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. This crisis comes at the worst moment possible for Greif, as it just made a major acquisition by acquiring Caraustar Industries in December 2018, which was destined to solidify the good results that it had been showing recently. The improvement in the company's performance resulting from the addition of Caraustar Industries was expected to start to emerge especially as the debt began to see a slight reduction in 2019. Luckily, for Greif, the company has continued to operate in more than 40 countries where it has presence, as its activity has been considered essential everywhere. After all, packaging and storage products are essential for human life.

Healthy gross profit margins and strong free cash flow make the dividend payable even after dealing with interest costs associated with debt, while still having some room to pay down some debt. In the long term, this should make Caraustar Industries part of Greif without the debt resulting from the acquisition limiting the company's results due to increased interest costs. Still, we must bear in mind that in the best case scenario the management will keep the dividend frozen until the coronavirus crisis is a thing of the past and the debt is reduced below the $2.3 billion mark. In the last quarter, the company has reduced debt while increasing cash on hands, meaning the company still has a means to keep deleveraging its balance sheet.

A brief overview of the company

Source: Greif's website

Greif is a global leading industrial packaging and services company. Their portfolio of products includes steel, plastic and fibre drums, water bottles, jerrycans, corrugated sheets, boxes for fruit and vegetables, bulk containers, large rubble bags, adhesives, etc. With a market cap of ~2 billion, the company operates through 58 owned and 32 leased facilities, employing over 17,000 full-time employees worldwide.

Data by YCharts

With a share price of $37.51, the company currently offers a 42.82% discount from December 2017 when the stock traded at $65.60. This represents a nice discount that has left a dividend yield of 4.69%. For this reason, it is important to assess Greif's track record to determine the risk associated with the opportunity of buying a 143-year-old company at such a nice discount. We should note that what investors who decide to buy should look at is the yield-on-cost that they will enjoy once the company returns to the growth path as the economy fully reactivates, and not on the current dividend, which will surely be frozen, with certain risk to be cut in the short term to ensure the future of the company and quickly reduce debt, thus fully absorbing Caraustar Industries within its portfolio.

The Caraustar Industries acquisition

Source: PRNewswire

In December 2018, the company announced the acquisition of Caraustar Industries, a U.S.-based producer of vertically integrated paperboard, for $1.8 billion. With more than 80 factories across the United States, the company was generating $1.4 billion a year in sales at the moment of the purchase. With these volumes, the company represents a leader in the recycled paperboard market, both coated and uncoated. Considering Greif sales for 2018 were $3.87b, the Caraustar Industries acquisition should boost Greif's sales by ~35%, an increase that will be reflected in the company's results, especially as debt is paid down, reducing interest costs.

Sales are picking up speed

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net sales (in millions) $4,219.9 $4,239.1 $3,616.7 $3,323.6 $3,638.2 $3,873.8 $4,595.0 Change +2.19% +0.45% -14.68% -8.10% +9.47% +6.48% +18.61%

Source: 10-k filings

The big jump in sales in 2019 comes from the calculation of sales of the newly acquired Caraustar from February 11, 2019, to October 31 the same year. Indeed, the year 2019 does not fully capture the increase in sales that Caraustar represents for Greif, so the impact on a year-over-year basis should be more noticeable once the global economy stabilizes from the current coronavirus crisis. Regarding the impact of the lockdown measures on the company's sales, it had initially shown a decrease of 4.53% during the three months ended on April 30. During the following quarter, the results were even worse since the first months only shown the beginning of the economic struggle that the world economy is currently going through. The real impact of the coronavirus crisis was not known until August 27, 2018, when the company presented its third quarter results with a drop of 13.54% in three months ended July 31, on a year-over-year basis. Anyway, this is the trade-off that comes priced in the 42.82% discount.

Taking the six months ended on April 30, 2020, as a reference, about 61% of the company's sales take place within the United States, a ~28% from Europe, Middle East, and Africa and a ~10% from Asia Pacific and Other Americas. Therefore, the company has a strong global presence, although I think it is too dependent on sales in the United States. Future acquisitions should strongly focus overseas.

The safety of the dividend

The quarterly dividend has been stagnant for 8 consecutive years from 2010 to 2018 when the company finally decided to raise it a 4.76% from $0.42 to $0.44 per share. The pause in the growth of the dividend, which had actually been very high in recent years before being frozen, was a conservative decision on the part of the management to deleverage after an intensive M&A strategy and factory openings, a situation that was later aggravated by a drop in sales from 2012 to 2017.

Data by YCharts

The current 4.69% dividend yield suggests it is a good opportunity to give this company a further look since not too many times they have been offering such high yields. Even so, we must always bear in mind that high yields, by nature, tend to be linked to greater risks or to more limited growth expectations than lower yields. The impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis had on the balance sheet was highly noticeable and will likely impact the dividend performance in the medium term, although on August 25, 2020, the company has declared a dividend of 0.44 for the third quarter, in line with previous, so a cut is still not on the table, although the company may freeze them soon if the global economic struggle goes on too long or the management feel an urge to pay down debt, ensuring thus the company's long term viability. Still, the dividend is safe as of today.

Data by YCharts

With a levered free cash flow of $366.6M (TTM) that already captures the impact of the coronavirus crisis had on the balance sheet, and a dividend expense of ~$110M, the company plenty of room to pay the dividend. With a total long-term debt of $2,53b, the company has interest expenses of about ~$120M a year. The company is completely overleveraged given the fact that it has a higher expense in interests only than what it spends in paying dividends to stockholders. Given strong free cash flow, the company has enough room to cover the dividend, pay interest expenses, and still use some resources to slowly deleverage. In fact, debt has declined a 2.30% to $2,535.3M this quarter from $2,595.1 million last quarter while increasing cash on hands from $72.4M to $98.5M. The most negative aspect we must bear in mind is that the debt reduction was made at the expense of lower trade account receivables and inventories, so the economy should start working fully again for the debt reduction to be more noticeable. Still, the room for maneuver is very good. Furthermore, a prolonger economic struggle may slightly decrease TTM levered free cash flow as the new quarters' results replace older quarters.

Data by YCharts

Since 2012, the company has been slowly paying down debt until 2019, before the Caraustar Industries acquisition. Before this acquisition, the company was already highly leveraged. In fact, it is not much more leveraged than today since the first 6 months of 2020 FCF to debt actually remained relatively flat thanks to the capacity of Caraustar to provide free cash flow to the balance sheet.

Data by YCharts

During the last 10 years, Greif has been a stock issuer. An increase in shares outstanding essentially decreases the stake of a company that each share of the stock represents. That's why it is very important to establish whether the company has been using the cash obtained through the sale of these have been used wisely to promote growth or, conversely, the company has been funding an unsustainable dividend at the expense of diluting its shares. In Greif's case, the increase in shares outstanding is not too decisive as it has been very soft and has historically coincided with debt reductions.

Next, I'd like to take a look at the company's ability to convert its operations into real money. Although it is very important to feel identified with those companies in which we are invested, as well as believing in their management and make sure that the businesses in which they are involved have a good place in the future and are stable in time, we must never forget the true objective of companies, their main reason to exist in this world: to make money. To get an idea of Greif's ability to generate a profit, I would like to compare it with some peers: Sonoco Products Company (SON), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG), and WestRock Company (WRK). I've chosen these companies because of the many similarities they share with Greif.

Data by YCharts

With a gross margin of 21.06%, the company enjoys a relatively healthy gross profit margin. This means that Greif gets 21.06% of profit of its products after cost of goods sold are deducted. In this way, the company has a great capacity to convert sales into profits that can be used for its debt obligations, interest payments, acquisitions, and pay the dividend each quarter. In comparison with its close peers, Greif is only surpassed by Packaging Corporation of America by +4.93%, so they are essentially very close and we can conclude Greif's gross profit margins are above average in the market they operate.

Data by YCharts

Traditionally, Greif gets about a 4-8% return on invested capital. This means that for each dollar the company invests, they get $0.04 to $0.08 in return annually. Although it could be improved, I consider that it is not a scandalously bad figure, but rather average when compared with its closest peers. Personally, I think a company that has an ROIC of less than 5% makes mediocre use of its money when investing it. ROIC is not bad for Greif, and the lack of premiumization in the sector where it operates by nature makes me think that it will rarely exceed 10% for a long period of time.

Q3 2020 Results

On August 26, the company reported its third-quarter results. These results represented a hard hit for the company. Being a quarter that encompasses all the damages that the coronavirus crisis has had in the industrial sector, impacting the demand for the company's packaging products and services, catastrophic-like results were as expected. Most of the damage to the balance sheet, even so, was priced in. The rest was priced after August 26, with a further ~ 10% decline from an already depressed price.

Net income dropped 66.99% from $62.7M to $20.7M year over year. Net cash provided by operating activities declined a 4.6% to $135M. Still, the company has managed to continue with debt reduction, burning $70.8 million of debt compared to the second quarter of this year, in part thanks to efforts in improving operating efficiencies, so the company continues to advance its strategy to reduce debt even in bad times.

Overall, the results were not as catastrophic as they may seem, I think so because it really is not a problem intrinsic to the nature of the business, but a macroeconomic factor that has nothing to do with Greif. The company has a lot of resources to navigate this headwind, as in addition to having robust cash flows, it has a huge dividend to cut if things turn out to be truly ugly.

Potential risks associated with Greif

The main risk that investors must assume have to do directly with the duration of the crisis resulting from the sudden stoppage in the world economy as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic crisis. It is true that the company has vast resources to deal with it, but it is also true that too long a recession will slowly wear down the health of the balance sheet. This risk also increases price volatility, so we may see sudden changes in the share price, for which we must be prepared.

Greif has a large cyclical component and has no moats since it mostly produces industrial products for other companies, rather than branded ones. Thus, the viability of the company depends directly on the companies that buy its products and contract their services. This makes Greif a company with a large component of cyclicality. During economic downturns, sales tend to plummet, while the company enjoys nice profit margins throughout the boom years after economic recessions. The difficulty of differentiating through a brand due to the nature of the sector in which Greif operates, means that differentiation is achieved not so much through marketing or premiumization, but through quality and good relationships built over the years with the companies that buy their products, and the pricing competitiveness.

In the short term, the company could decide to cut or even temporarily suspend the dividend in order to mitigate the impact that the coronavirus will have on the company's earnings in order to preserve the future of the company and deleverage its overleveraged balance sheet. I believe this is a very real risk, but I particularly believe that it would be a very wise measure for the long term, and a 42.82% discount in the share price would compensate for such a drastic measure whose objective was nothing more than to temporarily preserve a healthy balance sheet throughout the current crisis while debt is reduced so that the acquisition of Caraustar begins to be reflected in the free cash flow to equity.

Conclusions

Greif is a 143-year-old company that has been around for a while. It has a highly cyclical component that suggests economic downturns like the current one are the best times to buy shares of the company for a dividend growth portfolio based in the long term, as it has great potential to provide a high yield-on-cost during economic boom times. High free cash flow and historic low dividend payout ratios give the company plenty of room to keep paying dividend after paying interest expenses, while giving the company enough resources to reduce long term debt, which is the current company commitment. Even so, it is necessary for the economy to begin to reactivate, as the company cannot operate forever in an environment as precarious as the current one.

The Caraustar Industries acquisition should boost sales by ~35%, but the true boost will be felt by investors as soon as the company noticeably reduces the debt resulting from the acquisition. Since it took place, the company has successfully reduced the debt by ~12% and still has the potential to keep paying it down.

The current coronavirus crisis has had a negative impact of 13.54% on the company's sales during the three months ended July 31, 2020, but has still managed to reduce long term debt by 2.30% while increasing cash on hands from $72.4M to $98.5M in a quarter-over-quarter basis. The company has no moats in its portfolio of products but operates in an environment where the real moat is the ability to maintain good profit margins, facilitating a good relationship with the companies to which it supplies its products at competitive prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.