The company's financial strength has it well-positioned to continue buying back shares or to find another attractive acquisition similar to Detour Lake.

Its capital investment plans for 2020 are positioning the company for another wave of growth beyond the Detour Lake acquisition.

Kirkland Lake's financial performance to date has been impacted significantly by its recent acquisition of Detour Lake.

Kirkland Lake Gold Investment Overview

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) has been one of the fastest-growing gold producers in the world. It has owned the Fosterville mine, which produces gold at an incredibly low AISC of less than $300 per gold ounce. With the Fosterville mine producing 600,000 ounces of gold per year, it creates significant cash flow. Most recently, the company put that cash flow to work with the Detour Lake acquisition, which closed in January 2020. It purchased the Detour Lake Mine for a steal of $3.68 billion in an all-stock deal. As you'll see below, the Detour Lake Mine has incredible reserves of nearly 15 million ounces, which will lead to a long mine life. It also produces 600,000 ounces at an attractive cost per ounce, similar to its Fosterville mine.

Kirkland Lake is primarily focused on its operations at Detour Lake, Fosterville, and Macassa, currently. Since COVID-19, it has designated assets in Northern Territory, Australia, and the Holt Complex in Ontario as non-core assets. It sounds like the company is open to divesting those assets.

In the meantime, it plans on spending $130 to $150 million on exploration around its core assets in 2020. So far, in 2020, the company has encountered some encouraging results at each of its three core locations.

Related to other capital investments, Kirkland Lake is in the process of completing the Macassa #4 shaft, which will increase production from 200,000 ounces per year to more than 400,000 ounces per year. The company expects this project to be complete by the end of 2022. The target depth for the shaft is 6,400 feet, and it is currently about 2,600 feet deep.

Finally, even though Kirkland Lake just completed the acquisition of Detour Lake, it still has the financial flexibility for another deal of that nature. The Detour Lake deal was an equity-financed acquisition, which left the balance sheet in great shape. Since that acquisition, the company has retired 11 million shares in 2020 via share repurchases. This shows a disciplined commitment to diluting through acquisitions but then reducing shares as a result of stronger cash flows from acquisitions. It's a strategy that provides flexibility but limits balance sheet risk.

Company Gold Resources and Reserves

Source: Created by the author

Total 19.82 7.73 4.72 32.27 Gold Mine P&P M&I Inferred Total Detour Lake 14.66 3.88 1.13 19.67 Fosterville 2.10 2.08 1.74 5.92 Holt Complex .70 1.05 1.29 3.04 Macassa 2.36 .72 .56 3.64

*Resources and reserves stated in millions

Kirkland Lake Gold Mines 2019 Production and 2020 Forecast

Source: Created by the author

Total 1,576,181 $564 1,374,000 $800 Gold Mine 2019 Production 2019 AISC 2020 Forecast 2020 AISC Detour Lake 601,566 NA 530,000 $984 Fosterville 619,366 $293 600,000 $291 Holt Complex 113,952 $1,353 29,000 $1,403 Macassa 241,297 $695 215,000 $897

*Including Detour Lake in 2019 production even though the acquisition was not final until January 2020.

Revenue by Jurisdiction

Source: Created by the author with KL Gold financials

Total Revenue 1,135,713 Country YTD 2020 Revenue Australia 515,281 Canada 620,432

Kirkland Lake derives its revenue from two very safe and friendly jurisdictions in Australia and Canada. It derives 45% of its revenue from Australia and 55% of its revenue from Canada as of its 6/30/20 financials.

Financial Performance

When comparing Kirkland Lake's financial performance year over year, it is clear that the company's growth from the Detour Lake acquisition is impacting its financial performance significantly. The charts below from the company's MD&A tell the story:

When comparing Q2 revenue, it increased 106 percent quarter over quarter.

Adjusted net earnings per share increased 52 percent quarter over quarter.

Free cash flow increased 74 percent quarter over quarter.

Source: Kirkland Lake Q2 2020 MD&A

The following slide compares YTD performance through Q2 by backing out the Detour Lake acquisition.

Without Detour Lake:

Gold ounces produced decreased 2 percent.

Operating cash costs per ounce produced decreased by 6 percent.

AISC per gold ounce decreased by 3.6 percent.

With Detour Lake:

Gold ounces produced increased 48 percent.

Operating cash costs per ounce produced increased by 35.2 percent.

AISC per gold ounce increased by 27.8 percent.

Source: Kirkland Lake Q2 2020 MD&A

The following slide shows results year over year on a YTD basis.

Revenue increased by 93.6 percent year over year.

Adjusted net earnings per share increased 40 percent year over year.

Free cash flow increased by 52 percent year over year.

Source: Kirkland Lake Q2 2020 MD&A

Valuation

Kirkland Lake is currently valued with a market cap of $14.69 billion. This means that investors are paying $741 per proven and probable gold ounce and $455 per ounce based on total resources and reserves in the ground. This is just one way of looking at it.

The company has a book value of $4.76 billion as of Q2 and is trading at roughly three times book value.

I project Kirkland Lake having free cash flow for the full year 2020 of almost $500 million and operating cash flow of $1.35 billion. The company is currently trading at 11 times 2020 operating cash flow and 32 times free cash flow. These metrics suggest that Kirkland Lake isn't cheap relative to free and operating cash flow.

Executive Compensation

In 2019, according to the 2019 financial statements, the company paid its executives a total of $15,959,000, and in 2018, it paid executives a total of $13,220,000.

Source: Kirkland Lake management information circular

Below is an outline of how the CEO's short-term pay is determined.

(Source: Kirkland Lake 2019 management information circular)

There are also short-term incentives for each of the other C-suite executives, but I haven't included those here.

Based on my review, it appears that incentives are well-aligned with shareholder interests on both short-term and long-term bases. Although I don't believe it was clear how long-term incentives are set beside the granting of restricted stock.

One thing I appreciate about Kirkland Lake is that awards are granted in shares and not options. Options with their expiration dates can sometimes cause conflicts of interest, with the long-term vision being sacrificed for short-term gain. That's not to say they won't issue options in the future, but I like how they haven't during the past three years.

Company Share Structure

As of December 31, 2018, Kirkland Lake had issued 209,823 shares, and as of December 31, 2019, it only had 210,188 shares outstanding. Then, with the acquisition of Detour Gold, the company issued 77,217 shares, but since then, it has repurchased 11 million shares. As of June 30, 2020, the company has 275,903 shares outstanding.

Kirkland Lake Gold's top institutional owners are:

Owner / Company Number of Shares % Ownership Van Eck Associates 19,268,456 6.98 % T. Rowe Associates 12,775,978 4.60 % Royal Bank of Canada 9,898,743 3.57 % Vanguard Group Inc. 8,062,350 2.90 % Bank of Montreal 5,186,800 1.87 % Renaissance Technologies LLC 4,923,334 1.77 %

It should be encouraging that one of the most well-known funds in Renaissance Technologies owns shares of the company.

Eric Sprott is also a notable insider, as he is on the board of directors.

Final Analysis

Kirkland Lake has three of the most attractive gold assets with the Macassa, Detour Lake, and Fosterville mines. With or without rising gold prices, these three mines will continue to create value for shareholders over the long term. They provide the company with incredible flexibility to grow organically from these assets as well as by acquisition.

If the right opportunity presents itself, look for Kirkland Lake to add another cornerstone asset to its portfolio in the coming years, as it has remarkable cash flow and a strong balance sheet to work with. I wouldn't expect Kirkland Lake to find quite as good of a deal as it did on Detour Lake. If the cat wasn't out of the bag on the Federal Reserve money printing before, then it certainly is now. This will probably cause gold assets not to come cheap, but I believe Kirkland Lake management has proven itself competent and will likely be patient until it finds the right deal for the company and for shareholders.

I admire Kirkland Lake as a company and, based on my research, believe it is leading a great operation. I would recommend being a long-term shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.