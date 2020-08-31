Raytheon's valuations are more attractive than the three stocks that replace it on the DJIA.

The timing of calling Raytheon's (RTX) upside could have worsened if investors did not brush off the Dow Jones shake-up. Effective August 31, the index will drop Raytheon, Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Pfizer (PFE). Three stocks with a significantly higher share price and weighting on the DJIA index will take their place. S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it will add Salesforce (CRM), Amgen (AMGN), and Honeywell (HON).

Taking the defense plays out makes no sense. The stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings of 16.2 times, pays a dividend that yields 3.1%, and has promising growth ahead. While investors should continue accumulating Raytheon shares, they should still compare the company to the new members of the index.

Valuation

Raytheon trades at an EV/EBITDA comparable to Honeywell and Amgen. But its price/sales and Shiller price-to-earnings is lower, at 0.8 times:

Ticker Company EV/EBITDA Forward P/E PEG Forward Shiller PE Price/Sales CRM Salesforce.com 98.4 72.9 4 100+ 12.8 RTX Raytheon Technologies 17.5 16.2 - 10.8 0.8 HON Honeywell International 15.1 21.5 10.1 31.6 3.5 AMGN Amgen 13.6 15 2.4 32.2 6.2

Data courtesy of stock rover

The ratios above re-affirm Raytheon still trades at a discount. According to Stock Rover Research, the stock has a fair value of above $70 and a margin of safety in the teens:

So, investors are discounting the stock on worries that the United Technologies merger would hurt its performance. Analysts have a price target in the range of $70 - $81. At a recent close of $60.91, investors should get a return of at least 15%.

Data courtesy of TipRanks

ETFs and mutual funds that track the archaic DJIA will create short-lived selling pressure on RTX stock. As defense spending increases in the quarters ahead and profits recover, investors should get a positive return.

Replacing Raytheon with Salesforce is confusing. The stock has a -26% margin of safety. To the index manager's credit, the software firm has a proven track record of growth and is highly profitable.

Scores courtesy of Stock Rover

Another oddity is the decision to remove Raytheon instead of Boeing (BA). The defensive aerospace firm is plagued with problems in getting its Boeing 737 MAX certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. For the next 1-2 years minimum, the travel slump will result in more 737 MAX cancellations.

Below: Boeing flew high in 2018, but then slumped earlier this year:

Chart courtesy of Stock Rover

Boeing customers canceled 43 orders in July alone and have now canceled 416 for the year. If the pandemic worsens during the fall and winter flu season, holiday and business air travel will not recover. Airlines will cut staff further, reduce costs, and order fewer Boeings, if at all.

Opportunity

Raytheon completed $1 billion in cash actions that will lower its costs. As Chief Executive Officer Greg Hays said in the conference call, inventory reductions in the supply chain will add $500 million in savings from reduced material inputs. In its fourth quarter, the company is assuming a modest recovery in air passenger traffic. While passenger traffic fell 80% in the last quarter, shares held up as investors guessed that the worst is behind it.

To maximize shareholder returns, Raytheon management is committed to returning $18 billion to $20 billion of cash to its shareholders four years after its merger with United Technologies. Strong military sales, the pending Collins divestitures, and higher government contract spend would support this action. CEO Hays said,

"So no matter who's in the White House, no matter who's in leading Congress. We still expect the need for a strong national defense will remain. So I'm not forecasting -- we're not forecasting any gloom and doom scenarios here for defense in the next few years."

Related Investments

Investors willing to bet directly on a recovery in airlines may buy American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) or Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). If COVID-19 infections fall and passenger traffic rises steadily in the next few months, then last week's airline stock rally will hold.

Rapid testing for COVID-19 would ease traveler concerns on getting infected in an airplane. And while the 15-minute test is a good preliminary screen, asymptomatic cases will remain undetected. Since the majority of the virus spread is due to the latter, travelers should not have a false sense of security.

Still, investors insisting on betting on airlines must check the weekly Transportation Security Administration total traveler throughput figures weekly. The TSA posts them daily. As shown below, the daily travel throughput shows no patterns:

Date Total Traveler Throughput Total Traveler Throughput (1 Year Ago - Same Weekday) 8/27/2020 721,060 2,561,109 8/26/2020 540,043 2,188,688 8/25/2020 523,186 2,015,088 8/24/2020 726,788 2,358,007 8/23/2020 841,806 2,493,162 8/22/2020 625,822 2,039,233

Data courtesy of TSA

Investors should continue holding Raytheon for the dividend income and the potential for a strong rebound. The DJIA will show that it made a mistake dropping RTX stock as time passes and shares trade higher from here.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on busted up stocks. Take a free look at our best exclusive picks in 2020. Click on the "follow" button beside my name and check "get email alerts" to be the first to get alerted whenever I post an article. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.