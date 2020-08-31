IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

It's quality month here at the IMF. The stock market is back at all-time highs, and there's not a whole lot out there that is getting me excited. The stuff that's cheapest now I tend to already have big positions in (for example, banks and Mexican stocks).

I could buy more of the stocks I bought earlier this summer, sure, but position sizes are already getting chunky on quite a few of them. As such, I'm declaring August quality month here at the IMF, where I pay full price for some top notch merchandise as opposed to just looking for exclusively cheap stocks.

Quality has different meanings to different people. As it is, I view the majority of IMF holdings as buy and hold for the long-term if not forever names. Thus, I'm willing to pay up for a top notch business though obviously I'd rather get them at a discount when possible. That said, I've got one new off-the-radar bank for the portfolio this month - I can't resist an occasional bargain.

Still, on balance, we're going for the cream of the crop companies this month. With the pandemic setting interest rates lower for longer, the value of predictable high-quality companies is increasing compared to the market as a whole. Now more than ever, a company like Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) is as much an infinite duration bond as it is an equity. When you view consumer staples as bond alternatives throwing off, say, 3 or 4% cash flow yields as opposed to 0.7% from 10-year treasuries, it really casts the valuation in a different light.

As a reminder, this is a long-term portfolio. The fact that I'm picking these stocks doesn't necessarily mean that I think they're going to skyrocket tomorrow or next quarter. Over the next five-to-ten years, I expect most of these will outperform the S&P 500 nicely. Over the next six or 12 months, I have less confidence. But that's the rules of the portfolio, it buys stocks every month, regardless of where the S&P is trading at. I don't love the prices on all of these today, but I expect that I'll look back fondly on these purchases a few years in the future. In any case, here are the buys for August:

If I were buying the cheapest alcohol stock, it'd be Molson Coors (TAP), or a South American brewing firm. However, Molson Coors is already the 10th-largest holding in the IMF. Thinking from a long-term perspective, I'd rather own more of the top-tier companies rather than continuing to load up on Molson just because it's persistently cheap.

As such, I'm adding to two of the spirits stocks this month. I recently detailed the situation with Brown-Forman. While the B shares are straight up expensive as they trade at a high 30s P/E ratio, the A class are selling at a 10% discount to the B shares.

I don't love the price on A shares by any means, but it's a great company, and I want to own more. For comparison's sake, I expect Molson Coors stock to double in coming years as it goes back to a normal P/E ratio from its current knock-down price. Over the long-haul, however, Brown-Forman has superior management, and Molson Coors has less exemplary management. It'd be a shame to end up with a way bigger position in the mediocre firm than the best-in-class one.

If you're trading Brown-Forman stock with a short-term horizon, it could take a while to make significant gains from there, the valuation is certainly stiff.

In a world where bonds are paying less than 1%, however, a greater than 2% free cash flow yield off Brown-Forman that grows at 10%/year is going to crush the alternative. If you need liquidity anytime soon, you can't really treat BF stock like this. But if you're holding shares to retirement and can view the stock as a long-duration asset, the cash flow off B-F is so much better than from treasury bonds that it's an easy call. I intend to hold my Brown-Forman shares until I pass on.

Thus, in the grand scheme of things, I'd rather pay a little over fair value for Brown-Forman rather than buy some middling asset at a fair price.

Data by YCharts

Brown-Forman A shares.

As expensive as BF stock is now, it actually hasn't made new all-time highs in more than two years. And shares still haven't exceeded where they did in February either. This is one of the world's single best companies out there. And while the price it is going for is unattractive, it's hardly extortionate. I hope my timing here is poor, the stock drops, and I can buy a lot more. But we'll see - in this market, shares could easily proceed to new all-time highs and never look back.

Unlike Brown-Forman, I have no reservations whatsoever about Diageo (DEO). The stock is still in a big downturn since its gains petered out from last year:

Data by YCharts

Long-time readers may remember I established a large position in DEO stock during the Brexit drama back in 2016. Primarily off the strength of that timely series of purchases, Diageo remains the 7th-largest holding in the IMF portfolio to this day. However, I haven't bought much lately. At $175, the stock was going for well over 25x normalized earnings.

Unlike Brown-Forman, Diageo is not one of the world's single best individual companies. Diageo is quite a good company, but management is fallible. They've made a number or questionable to outright bad investments, particularly in emerging markets. However, the recent Casamigos purchase appears to be a winner, and I'm reasonably optimistic on the $610 million Aviation Gin deal as well. I expect DEO shares to trade to $200 over the next 2-3 years, and there's a solid dividend as well.

You might be wondering what Bachoco (IBA) is doing here during quality month. How is a poultry company worthy of being among the best companies out there? The answer is that, when you hold half your market cap in cash, it gives you a huge edge against a bunch of leveraged peers. Bachoco has squeezed out an 800% total return over the past 20 years, even in spite of the stock's underperformance over the past five.

Bachoco is bizarrely cheap and serves as one of my favorite cash alternatives here. Because there are a bunch of ways to win (Mexican stocks rally, poultry has an upcycle, people buy value stocks, Bachoco makes an acquisition or pays a special dividend, etc.) Meanwhile the stock trades just 25% above where it was selling in March. Downside is limited when you buy a $37 stock with $17/share of net cash and close to $4 of annual earnings power per share, after all.

Turning to financials, we have CBOE (CBOE). I love the stock exchanges, and CBOE has been unfairly punished over the past few months due to transitory concerns about trading volumes. That leaves CBOE stock at just 17x forward earnings and offering a nearly 2% dividend yield. CBOE just gave us a 17% dividend hike this year, which isn't too surprising, given that the company has been growing earnings at a double-digit compounded rate in recent years. With the market at all-time highs, it's shocking how cheap this secular growth stock is.

As much as I might try, I couldn't fully resist the banks this month. I added to the stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH). The bank is currently yielding 6%, even though it has historically yielded just 3%-4% over the past 25 years. Washington Trust serves up dividend increases at a pace of about 10%/year. A 6% starting yield with 10% annual increases is a phenomenal combination. And with the bank reporting mortgage banking revenues more than doubling in this most recent quarter, there's plenty more earnings upside ahead, even if the stock is still trading near 52-week lows for the time being.

Speaking of mortgage banking revenues, we have the obscure CF Bankshares (CFBK) up next. The bank reported revenue growth of 236% this quarter (not a misprint) and EPS up more than 300% thanks to jaw-dropping mortgage activity. The bank is on pace to earn $6/share annually if this keeps up. It currently trades at $11, which would make for a 2 P/E ratio. As you might expect, this requires further explanation. I'll have more to say on this in the future in Ian's Insider Corner, for now, I'm happy to take a starter position.

With the housing market absolutely booming right now, you know I want more of the title insurers as well. The case for both First American (FAF) and Investors Title (ITIC) hasn't changed meaningfully since previous times when I've discussed both of them. FAF stock hasn't moved yet and is arguably the most attractive stock in the space. Investors Title, though it is recovering now, is still way off 52-week highs; it should make new all-time highs in coming months as folks figure out how much earnings are surging.

In the past, I've been too picky trying to buy stocks like this precisely at the lows. Whereas, in fact, anything under $160 or so is a great deal, given that it should be making record earnings soon:

Data by YCharts

I continue to add to General Dynamics (GD) as well. How many Dividend Aristocrats are there that primarily get their revenues from a recession-proof industry (in this case military contracting) and yet are still trading well off 52-week highs? At a 13x P/E ratio and a starting 3% yield, there's no reason to overthink this one.

Stryker (SYK) is another Dividend Aristocrat that is still meaningfully off all-time highs. Unlike General Dynamics doesn't offer a large starting dividend nor a cheap valuation. However, Stryker is one of the best healthcare sector companies out there, and shares are still down considerably from the prior peak.

That's likely because many elective surgeries have been delayed due to COVID-19. Hospitals didn't want to risk using up their bed capacity when the pandemic loomed. As these delayed surgeries now get taken care of, Stryker's earnings should get back to normal in coming quarters. Meanwhile, the aging of the American population continues to occur, ensuring rising demand for medical devices in coming years.

As Stryker's stock price is up close to 200x (not even counting dividends) over the past 40 years, there's hardly ever been a terrible time to buy the stock. From 2011 on, there were no pullbacks whatsoever - the COVID-19 correction is in fact the biggest drop in a decade:

Data by YCharts

People might complain that the forward P/E ratio is still 30x. But there's a lingering pandemic effect there. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $9/share in the next year out, which would amount to a 21x P/E once COVID-19 is fully behind us. 21x earnings for a company that grows earnings at a double-digit rate and the dividend at 12%/year is hardly egregious.

Again, my approach would be different if the S&P 500 were at, say, 2,700. But when we're at all-time highs, I'm more focused on buying stocks where I'm not going to take a huge hit if the market heads sharply lower. As Stryker has proven historically, at worst, you generally get a few years of flat performance before the stock rallies again. And in this case, the price is already down 13% over the past year, which is a decent discount for a firm of this impeccable quality.

New Positions: LVMH and Reynolds

Like with Brown-Forman, value investors are probably going to wince a little with this next one. Regardless, it's quality month here at the IMF, and I'm willing to pay up for one of the world's top luxury companies. I believe that the coronavirus - and in particular, various governments' pro-big business responses to it - has greatly accelerated rising wealthy disparity around the world.

Who does that help the most? That's right, luxury retailers. And it's hard to top LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY) on that front.

Yes, I know the stock is flat this year, despite earnings and revenues declining with the virus. Ideally, it'd be down, and we'd get a discount. To be fair though, the earnings slowdown won't last, so investors are being rational. In China, for example, Louis Vuitton's flagship store brought in $22 million of revenues last month, double what it usually earned per month pre-pandemic. $22 million from one store.

Meanwhile, a huge chunk of small businesses around the world are gone for good. More and more money will be concentrated in a few mega-companies. The people in leadership positions at those firms will have ever-higher incomes to spend on a lavish lifestyle.

Wealthy investors are also getting rapidly richer with stock markets blasting off. A good chunk of that money is going to find its way into LVMH's coffers. The pandemic has given a huge boost to global inequality, meaning that investors should focus on companies that appeal to budget shoppers, and - at the other end of the pendulum - the world's wealthiest customers.

Like with Brown-Forman, I hope LVMH's stock price drops so I can buy more in the future. However, with shares still at January 2020 levels, this isn't a terrible entry point, given that the business's value has surged this year as the rich get richer:

Data by YCharts

Finally, I invested the portfolio's July dividends into Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) (see my recent PRO pair-trade article involving Reynolds). Remember that dividend stocks are kept separate from stocks paid for with my own $1,000/month of capital. This way, I can track how much of the portfolio's value over time comes from the compounding of dividends.

For most of 2017 and 2018, I directed the portfolio's dividends into Hormel Foods (HRL) as the stock was underpriced thanks to pessimistic analysts and a bizarre short-selling crusade (short percentage of float was over 10% for several years on the humble debt-free meat products company). Well, Hormel has finally shed the undervalued label - the stock has achieved a fair price now:

Data by YCharts

In the process, Hormel became (and now continues to be) the IMF's largest holding, as the stock was cheap for several years and then appreciated a lot once the portfolio already had a large position. It's lovely when a plan comes together like this.

Well, now, it's time for a new Hormel. And we have it in Reynolds. The maker of aluminum foil, wax paper, trash bags, foam plates, and other such products, Reynolds is arguably just as boring as Hormel. And, I anticipate, it will be nearly as profitable.

Reynolds stock is going for just 17x forward earnings now, and earnings are rising nicely thanks to the cooking-at-home trend. Nearly all the other decent staples companies are trading for 24x earnings or higher. Hence, Reynolds has an easy 30-40% run-up in the stock as it catches up to peers. Reynolds is a recent (February 2020) IPO and, thus, hasn't developed a sizable investor base to support the stock yet.

However, I expect strong earnings growth over the next few years, so there should be a virtuous cycle of analyst upgrades and price target increases as well. Investors will come around to the kitchen goods maker, though probably at a significantly higher multiple than the 17x it currently sells for.

I've published 12 articles on Hormel. It's my single most-covered stock out of any in my decade writing here at Seeking Alpha. Reynolds is my new Hormel. At least as long as it is trading here at $33, I'll be aggressively stacking up REYN stock here on the cheap. In the context of 2020's frothy market, this is a big bargain hiding right there in your pantry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.