Preparing For The Next Correction: 3 Stocks Defensive Investors Should Buy Today

Based on our covered-call backtesting results, Dollar General clearly stands out from the rest. It's become our largest US holding with a total annualized return potential of more than 20%.

In our opinion, defensive investing inevitably leads to real estate companies which have proven themselves capable of generating consistent alpha with fewer fluctuations in their share prices.

In search of reliable companies growing at a decent clip with a highly competent management team, it's hard to not take ICE into consideration.

Having benefited from the parabolic rallies in, for example, ServiceNow and Adobe, we felt it's time to start rotating into minimum-volatility stocks that have stable earnings multiples.

Introduction: Irrational Exuberance Ultimately Leads to More Volatility

Having benefited from the parabolic rallies in, for example, ServiceNow (NOW), and Adobe (ADBE), we felt it's time to start rotating into minimum-volatility stocks that have seen stable earnings multiples over time. As Dividend Sensei wrote a few weeks ago: "we're witnessing the most extreme valuations in 18 years, topped only by the reckless speculative mania of the tech bubble, which smashed the retirement dreams of millions."

As the overall market is highly dominated by tech companies, we should question the idea of investing passively to get sufficient industry diversification. The market breadth during the latest rally is still relatively thin with 58% of the S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average yesterday.

Don't get me wrong: I'm not bearish on software/tech stocks at all but the amount of capital dedicated to these stocks should be reduced substantially to survive the next correction. Buying call LEAPs offers a straightforward, yet highly capital-efficient way of participating in more euphoria. Putting 10% of your net worth into in-the-money call LEAPs on the Nasdaq (QQQ) will give you a 30+% exposure to tech stocks. Consequently, the remaining 90% can be dedicated to other tactical investment strategies like the covered-call approach. In this article, we're going to list three defensive stocks that have proven to be excellent long-term covered-call investment vehicles.

1) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE): Steady Cash Flow Compounder

Impressive Streak of Adjusted EPS Growth

In search of reliable companies growing at a decent clip with a highly competent management team, it's hard to not take ICE into consideration. Over the past 15 years, the $57 billion concern has grown its adjusted EPS by an impressive 17% per annum through a combination of organic growth, highly accretive acquisitions and opportunistic share buybacks.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Diversified Income Streams Increase Visibility

Its primary source of revenues and cash flows is being derived from trading and clearing activities. When it comes to pursuing listings which made up about 8% of ICE's revenues as of H1 2020, the owner of financial exchanges like the NYSE competes directly with Nasdaq (NDAQ).

However, there's a lot more to its business model than meets the eye. With exchanges looking for diversified income streams which do not solely rely upon trading activity, ICE started to pivot itself into a hybrid company by adding subscription-based data services for institutional investors. As of today, roughly 37% of ICE's revenues is being generated from mission-critical data and delivery-agnostic solutions, driven by ESG analytics and fixed income.

Despite the fact that the trading & clearing segment boast an operating margin of 64% compared to 53% for data & listings, diversifying across many complementary business will bode well for the long run.

Ellie Mae Acquisition Should Lead to Multiple Expansion

A few weeks ago, on August 6, ICE announced the acquisition of Ellie Mae, a SaaS company focusing on a mortgage management system providing workflow management and vendor connectivity. Although the price tag of $11 billion seems rich (approximately 23 times Ellie Mae's EBITDA), the total addressable market of $10 billion leaves plenty of room for expanding market share. Ellie Mae currently generates $900 million in total revenues with growth accelerating noticeably as more mortgage loans are set to be refinanced at more favorable rates.

Total Return Potential: 9%-11%

When accounting for ICE's latest M&A move, pro-forma EBITDA is expected to come in at roughly $4.5 billion this year. Banking on a cash conversion rate of 70%, free cash flow thus stands at $3.2 billion. Most importantly, the towering net debt burden of $15.3 billion needs to be put into perspective: it's roughly 4.8 times the trailing pro-forma free cash flow. Based on the current market cap of $56.7 billion, ICE shares sport a decent and rather fair yield of 5.6%. With an organic growth rate of 4%-5%, the total return potential is therefore expected to be 9%-11%.

ICE Tends to Hold Up Well During Corrections

As can be seen from the following graphs, ICE typically tends to decline less than the S&P 500 during overall market corrections. Over the past decade, the stock has handsomely outperformed the broader market while exhibiting smaller-than-average standard deviation.

(Source: Author's Graph based on Yahoo Finance Data)

(Source: Author's Graph based on Yahoo Finance Data)

Covered-Call Backtesting Results

While buying the stock outright can be a good investment idea, selling at-the-money covered calls and not rolling down the strikes during corrections is oftentimes a better choice. For example, if a stock is trading at $200, you sell the one-month call option with a strike of $200. If the share price goes up over the course of the month, you roll out and up at expiration Friday. If the stock is trading below $200, you maintain the $200 call strike.

The covered-call strategy would have produced an annualized return of 16.6% versus 14.4% for a buy-and-hold approach. These numbers don't factor in dividend distributions. What should stand out to defensive investors is that the standard deviation of the covered-call strategy is 31.9% less than that of the buy and hold investor. As such, the risk-adjusted return is 70% better than simply buying ICE stock.

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

Let's now compare the two drawdown graphs for ICE (buy-and-hold vs. covered-call writing on a monthly basis) with an investment in the S&P 500. The visuals below don't factor in dividend payments.

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

As can be noticed from the two graphs, the covered-call strategy on ICE has oftentimes resulted in even lower risk than owning a backset of US stocks. Especially in sideways markets, the strategy has clearly generated sustainable alpha with below-average risk.

2) Crown Castle International (CCI): Capitalizing on Fiber Market Opportunity

Robust Investment

In our opinion, defensive investing inevitably leads to real estate companies which have proven themselves capable of not only generating consistent alpha but achieving those returns with fewer fluctuations as well. Crown Castle certainly belongs to that category as its long-term business prospects and outstanding track record allow for an annualized dividend growth rate of 7%-8%.

With over $25 billion in contracted lease payments and embedded growth through escalators, earnings visibility is high while barriers to entry remain high because of municipal and utility regulations. As the company moves forward with expanding its fiber (small cells) network, it can leverage the tenant yields from high single digits to low double digits. However, the initial investments that have to be made in infrastructure are significantly higher than CapEx for existing towers. Despite early stage of development, the cash yields of fiber have been increasing meaningfully to 7.6%, but that's well below the 10.4% return on towers.

(Source: CCI's earnings presentation)

This poses risks to CCI's business model which is why Elliott Management has recently urged to strategically review the fiber-cable business. A few days ago, a report suggested that Digital Colony shows interest in CCI's small cells looking to set up a joint venture.

Another risk one should not overlook is the relevance of big US carriers accounting for 75% of site rental revenues. Changes in spending of, for example, T-Mobile (TMUS) can drastically affect CCI's AFFO guidance.

Total Return Potential

Assuming a fair cash flow yield of 4% and an annual growth rate of 7%, CCI should generate total annualized returns of close to 11%. More efforts of the management team to unlock additional shareholder value may push this to 13%. All in all, the expected forward return for US equities of 3% - 5% pales in comparison with that of CCI.

Nothing Wrong with a Low-Beta Stock Like CCI

When it comes to the past performance, CCI typically exhibits less volatility than the overall market. With bonds paying next to nothing and providing no hedge against inflation, yield-starving institutional investors will be forced to rush into real assets with a secular growth trend (like utilities, infrastructure and real estate).

The current market environment and tech dominance in many ETFs will lead to more volatility, simply because the investing herd is making the same decisions: buying and selling mega caps. It's during the next corrections that CCI and other bond-proxy stocks will act as safe havens.

(Source: Author's Graph based on Yahoo Finance Data)

(Source: Author's Graph based on Yahoo Finance Data)

Covered-Call Backtesting Results

While buying the stock outright can be a good investment idea, selling at-the-money covered calls and not rolling down the strikes during corrections is oftentimes a better choice. For example, if a stock is trading at $200, you sell the one-month call option with a strike of $200. If the share price goes up over the course of the month, you roll out and up at expiration Friday. If the stock is trading below $200, you maintain the $200 call strike.

Looking at monthly at-the-money covered call writing on CCI (from June 2010 to April 2020), the strategy would have produced an annualized return of 17.0% versus 15.8% for the buy-and-hold approach. These returns exclude dividend distributions, meaning the total annualized return for the covered-call strategy exceeds 20%.

What about your actual risk? The covered-call strategy has had a standard deviation of 13.8% over the past decade or 35.5% less than the buy and hold investor. In addition to achieving a higher absolute return, the risk-adjusted return is thus even more impressive: 67% higher than the passive buy-and-hold approach.

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

Let's now compare the two drawdown graphs for CCI (buy-and hold vs. covered-call writing on a monthly basis and continuously rolling) with an investment in the S&P 500. The visuals below don't factor in dividend payments. In short: smaller drawdowns and frequently new highs for the option strategy. By putting a little more effort into your investment strategy, you can significantly improve your final results.

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

3) Our Largest US Holding: Dollar General (DG)

Stellar Q2 Results

The last stock that made it to this list is Dollar General, which is probably the best retailer in the world (along with Costco (COST)). Boasting an impressive track record of 30 consecutive years of same-store sales growth through FY 2019 Dollar General continues to demonstrate its true free cash flow generation.

(Source: Option Generator's Research Based on Company Reports)

Its second-quarter results were nothing but stellar and came in ahead of expectations. During Q2 comparable sales grew 18.8% which was well above the consensus of 14.8%. Growth was strong across the board and a favorable product/pricing mix (primarily driven by non-consumables and home products) caused the overall gross margin to increase by 167 basis points.

Despite employee incentives, SG&A costs as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 161 basis points YoY to 20.4%. Most importantly, during the conference call, CEO Todd Vasos indicated that Q3 is off to a very good start thanks to continued favorable business momentum. The board decided to boost the share repurchase program to $2 billion, highlighting the strength of the investment grade balance sheet. Moving on to DG's FY 2021 guidance, management anticipates share repurchases to be approximately $2.5 billion, while accelerating the strategic growth initiatives. As such, capital expenditures are expected to fall within $1 billion to $1.1 billion, or $75 to $125 million higher than guided earlier this year.

Total Return Potential

Going forward, I bank on 7% earnings growth and a starting yield of 4%-5%. Thanks to DG's operational excellence in the COVID-19 environment, the stock has experienced strong multiple expansion, and rightfully so. This, in turn, means that future returns will rely upon cash flow growth and strengthening profit margins.

Dollar General Thrives During Periods of Economic Woes

As can be seen from the graph below, Dollar General typically outperforms during periods of elevated volatility and economic hardship. The average beta over the past decade has corresponded to 0.57, or 44% less than the overall market.

(Source: Author's Graph based on Yahoo Finance Data)

(Source: Author's Graph based on Yahoo Finance Data)

Covered-Call Backtesting Results

Turning now to the returns of the covered-call and buy-and-hold strategy. While buying the stock outright can be a good investment idea, selling at-the-money covered calls and not rolling down the strikes during corrections is oftentimes a better choice. For example, if a stock is trading at $200, you sell the one-month call option with a strike of $200. If the share price goes up over the course of the month, you roll out and up at expiration Friday. If the stock is trading below $200, you maintain the $200 call strike.

The at-the-money covered call would have produced an annualized return of 21.2% versus 18.9% for the passive investor. These numbers exclude dividend distributions. When it comes to the standard deviation, the covered-call strategy would have exhibited a historical volatility figure of 16.3%, which is 38.8% less than that of the buy and hold investor.

All in all, that's an 83% better risk-adjusted return by implementing a rather simple but very powerful option strategy on the right underlying. Most importantly, an investment in DG would have translated into much better results than owning the Nasdaq-100, from both an absolute as well as risk-adjusted return perspective.

Based on our covered-call backtesting results, Dollar General clearly stands out from the rest. It's become our largest US holding with a total annualized return potential of more than 20%.

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

During the latest market corrections, DG held up really well compared to the S&P 500. Moreover, the covered-call strategy was able to minimize the damage of the COVID-19 crash, as well as the 2018 meltdown.

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

(Source: Option Generator Backtesting Programming)

Conclusion: 3 Stocks That Are Worth Buying Ahead Of Increasingly Volatile Months

With equity valuations looking stretched across many industries, a more defensive approach is warranted. Rotating into decent minimum-volatility stocks will likely bear fruit over the next months or even years as they have stable earnings multiples and provide cash flow visibility.

The disconnect between valuation and fundamentals along with increasing volatility will hurt passive ETF investors. For those of you who believe the tech rally is far from running out of fuel: consider buying in-the-money LEAPs to get decent exposure to future upside potential yet with limited capital risk.

In this article, we presented three low-risk investments which we expect to generate alpha and superior risk-adjusted returns during periods of increasing volatility. When bringing in a relatively simple strategy like monthly at-the-money covered-call writing, the return picture looks even brighter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICE, CCI, DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.