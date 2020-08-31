Tradeweb Markets (TW) has seen a decent first year since it went public, although truth be told it has actually been Covid-19 and the associated volatility and trading volumes which played an important role in this.

The company went public in April of last year as an IPO in itself is always enough of a reason to create an investment thesis on the company. While I was upbeat on the company at the time of the offering, valuations were steep, too steep, for me, as proof of this quality and current solid operating conditions have only boosted these valuations more.

The Thinking - April 2019

Tradeweb might not be a well-known name to the public, but through its trading platform, some $500 billion in trades were taking place at the time of the IPO, based on the 2018 numbers, as at times this number has hit the trillion mark more recently.

Founded in 1996, the company was set up with a global mission to design and develop better electronic marketplaces, as two decades later more than 40 products were facilitated on its platforms, including credit, interest rates, money markets and equity products. Typical clientele on the platform includes bank, institutions, and even central banks.

The company has seen solid growth as a result of organic growth, dealmaking and focus on innovation. The company was actually part of Refinitiv which was acquired by Thomson Reuters and after Blackstone acquired part of Refinitiv in 2018, a (partial) sale of Tradeweb would make for a perfect opportunity to monetize some of that stake.

With the IPO taking place at $27 in April 2019, shares rose to $35 on their opening day. The 222 million shares and a modest net cash position translated into a $7.5 billion operating asset valuation. I found this rather expensive even as 2018 sales were up 21% to $684 million, translating into an 11 times sales multiple. The company reported operating earnings of $118 million, which more or less translated into earnings power of just half a dollar, although adjusted earnings of $225 million came in around a dollar per share. Even in that case, valuation looked quite steep to me at 35 times adjusted earnings. While this was a competitive business, the growth rate was not sufficient to create a compelling risk-reward, at least in my eyes.

Sound Performance

Since the IPO, shares mostly traded around the $40 mark for the remainder of 2019 as the company reported resilient double-digit revenue growth for the remainder of 2019, with growth actually accelerating in the third quarter towards 20%. By mid-February this year shares traded around $45 when the 2019 results were released. The company reported full-year revenue growth of around 13% with sales advancing to $775 million. On top of this sales growth, the company furthermore expanded EBITDA margins to 45% with adjusted earnings increasing to $353 million. The company reported adjusted EBIT of $311 million and adjusted earnings of $231 million.

Adjusted earnings for the year came in at $0.77 per share and fourth-quarter adjusted earnings even came in at $0.26 per share for a run rate of a dollar, in line with my guidance outlined at the time of the IPO. This suggests that while the company has been doing a good job, the multiples have risen to more than 40 times earnings. Note that the underlying trading demand has been good, with average trading volumes for the year up 32%, far outpacing revenue growth. One should not blindly read too much into the trading volume numbers, as revenues in relation to trading volumes differ a great deal, depending hugely on the product in which growth is achieved.

The good news is that Average Daily Volumes are reported on a monthly basis with January growth coming in around 29%, February up 47% and March up 41%, setting the base for a good start to 2020. Despite this growth, shares dipped to the mid-30s as an initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak. In April, volumes were reported up 15%. Early May, the much-awaited first-quarter results were released with sales up 25% year over year, and this resulted in adjusted earnings improving from $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2019 to $0.37 per share. Note that I am quite happy to use the adjusted metric; other than that, it excludes about $3 million in stock-based compensation expense.

Thereafter, momentum in trading volumes was coming down a bit with ADV up just 7% in May and June volumes actually down 9%. Amidst the slower growth in the second quarter, revenues were up just 12% with adjusted earnings coming in at $0.30 per share, and while up five cents compared to the year before, it was down on a sequential basis.

Despite the recent volume trends, shares rallied to a high just shy of $70 in June, and now trading at $57, shares are comfortably ahead compared to last year and ahead of Covid-19 despite actually low growth or falling volumes in recent months (remember that these are annual comparisons). While earnings power comes in around $1.50 per share based on the first-quarter results, this earnings power comes in closer to $1.25 per share based on the second-quarter results, and at $57, this values shares at essentially 45 times annualised earnings power, very generous multiples in my eyes.

This is simply a bit rich despite the many positives: the company is very well established, it has very diversified operations (although some overexposure to interest-rate-sensitive products), and I recognize that many of its peers trade at high valuations and have generally created great value for long-term investors in recent decades. In this attractive end-market, it is noteworthy that the company is able to gradually gain market share in its key market.

A Final Takeaway

Quite frankly, I might have been a bit too cautious when I looked at the offering in spring of 2019. I currently peg realistic earnings power around $1.25 per share, and while this is up from the time of the IPO, shares have gained at a quicker pace. Earnings multiples have risen from 35 times anticipated earnings to about 45 times.

These earnings multiples are huge, yet I have grown to more appreciate the predictability of the business, stickiness of the operations, and secular tailwinds generated from automation and electrification from traditional markets such as interest rates and credit, which still operate to an important extent in an old-fashioned way.

Amidst the predictability and secular growth story, in combination with lower interest rates, I am perfectly happy to pay a big premium to the market multiple, yet 45 times is a bridge too far for me. For now, and amidst this framework, I would be happy to initiate slowly at a 30 times realistic earnings multiple, which translates into a targeted entry level in the high-30s. I fear that shares will be too expensive for too long for me to become compelling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.