The energy space has been volatile in recent years and, as a result, attractive financing has been hard to come by. Often times, any players that aren’t large or that have anything beyond modest leverage are stuck paying high interest rates and/or they have to contend with highly-dilutive transactions. One company that just struck a deal potentially averting this pain while still providing it with the capital it needs is Antero Resources (AR). Through a series of transactions, the business is trying to reduce debt, providing management with improved flexibility, and do all of this without incurring a higher cost than what shareholders might ultimately want.

A look at the moves

Over the past few months, Antero has been on a spree of financial transactions aimed at raising cash and changing around its capital structure. This includes the sale of overriding royalty interests in exchange for $402 million that it announced in mid-June, as well as the announcement earlier this month of a $220 million VPP (volumetric production payment) transaction. My goal here is not to go over the specifics of those transactions here, because in an article I published on my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I incorporated all of these changes into my financial model for the business.

Where I stopped in my incorporation of new data was the tender offer announced the same day (August 11th) as the VPP transaction. That is because, through today, not all of the specifics have been provided as to how much debt is being tendered. Without that information, we cannot know the impact it will have on the business. This is not to say that we don’t have some information related to the program, though.

For starters, we do know that some of the notes tendered, the 2021 Senior Notes that bear an annual interest rate of 5.375%, have been accepted. According to management, $191.566 million worth of principal of this note issuance has been tendered by investors and accepted by management. The price paid by the firm is 98% of par. This works out to a total principal reduction on a net debt basis of $3.83 million. On its own, this is not all that newsworthy.

What is no longer a mystery is what will come of the firm’s Dutch Auction. That’s the method of tender for two of its other note classes: the 5.125% Senior Notes due in 2022 and the 5.625% Senior Notes due in 2023. In short, management set a range at which they are interested in buying the notes back in. The investors who are willing to part with the notes for the least amount of money will have their tenders honored first, up until $250 million in all (aggregate purchase price, not principal value) has been spoken for.

The 2022 notes have $756.03 million in principal outstanding and management provided a range for its auction prices of between $800 and $860 for each $1,000 in principal. The 2023 notes, meanwhile, have $705.64 million in principal outstanding and the set price range provided by management works out to between $720 and $780 per $1,000 in principal. It’s possible that any amount between $0 and the full principal amounts of the notes could have been tendered. Assuming the company has enough tendered in order to fit their $250 million target, the worst case for them would be repurchasing $290.70 million in exchange for $250 million for aggregate principal reduction of $40.70 million. In the best case, the company would be able to retire $347.22 million, which would reduce total debt for the firm by $97.22 million. In the worst case presented here, annual interest expense (before factoring in interest expense from capital raised to cover this cost) would drop by $14.90 million. In the best case, the amount would be $19.53 million.

On August 24th, management announced early tenders amounting to $88.389 million of principal for its 2022 notes at a price of $860 per $1,000 in principal. They also announced $95.661 million at the $780 per $1,000 in principal amount for their 2023 notes too. In all, this $184.05 million being repurchased will result in $33.4 million in debt reduction for the firm. When combined with their 2021 Senior Notes that were repurchased, the company reduced total debt by $37 million. Seeing as how the Dutch tender doesn't expire until September 8th, it's possible that more notes will be offered up by investors.

To cover the cost associated with some of these repurchases, management is using cash on hand that was generated by its recent divestitures. Based on my math, though, the firm will probably have to put about $276 million on its credit facility. To pay this down, the firm decided to issue, on August 18th, $250 million in Convertible Senior Notes. In addition to the $250 million, the company has also authorized its underwriters to buy $50 million. This will result in net proceeds of between $242 million and $290.4 million. The notes will bear an annual interest rate of 4.25%, so if they allocate $276 million toward the credit facility repayment, the business will effectively be reducing annual interest expense on that portion of the allocation by $3.11 million annually.

In addition to helping reduce interest expense, this move also provides the company with attractive flexibility. You see, prior to May 1st of 2026, the notes can only be redeemed by their holders under certain circumstances (like a change of control). On or after that date, they may redeem the notes at will until the expiration date in September of that year. The notes could be incredibly dilutive for shareholders, working out to between 17.7% and 20.5% of the entire business. However, the price of $4.34 per unit is a premium over the $3.65 that shares are going for today.

An eventual conversion would reduce leverage for the business, but it would also be undesirable if the business is faring well. That’s why management put in some other stipulations to the notes. In particular, upon redemption, irrespective of who redeems them, the company can decide whether to redeem the notes in exchange for cash, shares, or a mix of the two. In addition, there are times where the firm can force an early redemption if shares exceed 130% of the implied conversion rate for a period of 20 trading days or more. This gives Antero the control it wants in deciding whether or not to dilute shareholders.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided by management, it seems clear to me that Antero is making some nice, value-accretive moves for shareholders. The decision by management to issue these convertible securities was a great one. In the worst case, if the company’s financial position is not all that great, it can dilute investors. In the best case, it can redeem the notes for cash and save shareholders the dilution. What’s best about this is that they have until 2026 really to worry about this, and in the meantime, the company is able to reduce its annual interest expense. In all, this is a good position for the firm to find itself in.

