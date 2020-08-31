FCF was positive as the company pared inventory without having to to resort to deep discounts.

URBN delivered a revenue and earnings beat. Revenue fell much less than it did in the April quarter.

Source: Barron's

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported quarterly revenue of $803.27 million and GAAP EPS of $0.35. The company beat on revenue and earnings. Revenue actually fell 17% Y/Y, yet the revenue beat assuaged bulls. The stock is up over 10% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Free Falling Revenue

Shelter-in-place policies have left millions of Americans stuck at home. The majority of shopping is occurring online, if at all. Temporary store closures hurt sales last quarter. Urban Outfitters finished the most-recent quarter with nearly all of its stores up and running. Total revenue fell 17% Y/Y, yet it was markedly better than the 32% decline in the April quarter. Revenue from the retail operations fell 14% Y/Y, while the wholesale segment fell 51%.

Revenue from the Urban Outfitters brand, Anthropologie and Free People fell 9%, 25%, and 14%, respectively. The company may have captured pent-up demand. Not debatable is that the digital platform was on fire:

Conversely, the digital channel delivered phenomenal growth throughout the quarter, which drove positive total Retail segment comps. Most exciting was the triple-digit gain of new customers to the brand. All categories apparel, intimates, movement shoes and accessories recorded positive regular price comps within digital.

Retailers with strong digital platforms have done extremely well during the pandemic. Those lacking a strong digital presence have gotten exposed. The strength of the digital sales channel was a key reason the company's sales did not free-fall again. The results suggest the digital channel could drive sales until the economy fully reopens. It could potentially help Urban Outfitters differentiate itself from retailers with weak online platforms.

Margins Held Up Well

I expected gross margin to fall due to the decline in scale. However, margins held up pretty well. Gross margin was 30%, down from 33% in the year-earlier period. As more of the business shifted to digital, blended margins were negatively impacted. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $238 million, down 25% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $169 million, down 29% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 21.0%, down from 24.9% in the year earlier period. It declined more than gross profit, which aided EBITDA margin.

EBITDA was $95 million, down 10% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 11.8%, up 80 basis points versus the year earlier period. The shift to digital sales may have hurt gross margin, yet management was able to make deep cuts to SG&A without hurting service levels. Cost take-outs could help preserve margins in the future.

Liquidity In Focus

Urban Outfitters has cash and equivalents of $663 million, up from $333 million in the year earlier period. The company has working capital of $500 million, which appears robust for now. Inventory was $352 million, down from $441 million in the year earlier period. Paring inventory was a major task, and the company delivered. The fact that the company could move product without heavy discounting is a testament to the strength of its brands. It also helped shore up cash flow.

Free cash flow ("FCF") through the first six months of 2020 was $43 million, up from -$55 million in the year earlier period. This was a big win for the company. If Urban Outfitters continues to deliver positive FCF, then it could convince the marketplace it can sustain itself in a recessionary environment. Urban Outfitters also pared debt by $100 million, showing confidence in its future cash flow generation.

The company has an enterprise value of $1.8 billion and trades at 4.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The recent quarter was strong, considering the fall in revenue. Things should look up once the economy reopens; however, it could be ethereal. Over the long term, I believe the economy will remain in recession territory. That does not bode well for retailers or Urban Outfitters.

Conclusion

URBN has benefited from the rise in broader markets. Until the company can deliver consistent revenue and earnings growth, the stock remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.