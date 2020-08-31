Investment Thesis

While social restrictions limited the dine-in services, the off-premise-focused QSR chains minimized their top-line impact thanks to the federal stimulus measures. Targeting value-focused customers, Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) has reversed the comp decline faster than its multinational peers even through a leadership transition. With sales momentum continuing and no heavy debt repayment due in the near term, the dividend suspension has ended, indicating healthy cash flows.

The forward earnings multiple trading near historical average has likely priced in the short-term prospects. Despite optimism in the consensus forecasts, the company's mid-term outlook, however, looks uncertain. As the federal stimulus comes to an end with no political agreement on its extension, the joblessness is likely to soar, pressuring the consumer spending. The severity of the pandemic is tapering off amid better therapeutic options and vaccine hopes. With the relaxation of social restrictions, the dine-in services reopen to reclaim the market share lost to QSR chains. Trading at a discount to the historical average, next year's multiple reflects the uncertainty prompting us to form a neutral view on the stock.

Source: The Company Presentation

A Swift Reversal from Negative Comps

Suffered from franchisee discontent and burdened by heavy debt repayments in the past, JACK was supposed to turn a corner heading into FY20 (fiscal 2020). The previous CEO had decided to step down, meeting one of the major demands of franchisees, and a refinancing deal had pushed back the heavy debt repayments due for FY20. A value-focused strategy was employed in early FY19 to resurrect the declining transaction growth. When the COVID-19-induced lockdowns swept across the U.S. in March, forcing the closure of dining rooms, the same-store sales of the company serving the home market were up 5.2% in the first seven weeks of Q2 FY20 (first quarter of FY20) putting it on course for the best quarterly performance since 2015. As diners curtailed their spending amid rising unemployment, the comp growth of QSR chains swung to negative territory prompting Wall Street to slash their consensus EPS estimates resulting in a sharp spike in the forward PE multiples.

Source: Koyfin

The government stimulus package enacted in late March kept the consumer spending intact amid the soaring unemployment. The virus fears kept patrons away from the reopened dining rooms, benefiting the off-premise-led QSR chains such as JACK. However, by mid-May, the comparable sales of the company, swung back to positive territory, while its multinational peers continued to post negative comps as the pandemic wreaked havoc across much of the U.S. The double-digit comp growth in Q3 FY20 turned out to be the best in five years, and the shares, which sank nearly three quarters during the market meltdown in March, have more than tripled in value in the subsequent recovery well-outperforming the ~52.7% gain in the DJUSRU (Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index). As the worst of the pandemic appears to subside emboldening the patrons to venture out for dine-in options, how sustainable is JACK's sudden spike in comp growth attributed to its recent share price performance?

Source: Koyfin

Sales Momentum Continues

In company-owned outlets, the transaction growth fell for the second consecutive quarter, with a 16.1% decline from the previous year. However, supported by JACK's off-premise-friendly menu innovations, the average check growth of 20.2% has offset the impact as home-bound customers placed large family size orders, albeit with less frequency due to social restrictions. Thanks to record-high system-wide comparable sales growth of ~6.6%, the quarterly revenue growth has risen ~9.0% YoY in Q3 FY20 from flat growth in the previous quarter, while leading peers suffered contractions.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials and Earnings Call Transcripts

Coming at a time when the company was in leadership transition for much of the third quarter, the comp performance is noteworthy even as dine-in restrictions started to ease in California and Texas, home to ~70% of JACK's outlets. 95% of the JACK's restaurant network is now covered by major delivery operators, and at least three major operators serve 80% of the restaurants. Therefore, amid the ongoing infection risk, the company is well-positioned to benefit from a permanent shift in consumer behavior away from dine-in services. Due to a resurgence of virus cases, the restrictions have been reimposed in California and Texas and the surging demand for JACK's off-premise business, which made up 90% of the company's pre-pandemic business, is likely to persist. Therefore, the management's disclosure of the continuing comp momentum into the current quarter comes as no surprise, and now the new CEO Darin Harris can focus on long-term plans. Having served senior leadership roles in the restaurant industry and as a former franchise operator of Qdoba Mexican Grill - the fast-casual Mexican diner divested by JACK in 2018 - Darin is likely to be best candidate to address the franchisee grievances and navigate the company through the pandemic crisis.

Source: Koyfin

Off-Premise Business to Support Margins

But credit goes to ex-CEO, Lenny Comma, for spearheading the company's re-franchising drive, which limited the company-owned restaurant percentage from ~21% in FY13 to current ~6%. With lower operating leverage, the bottom-line impact from a major hit to the top-line will be less severe now. In addition to franchise relief measures, the sliding royalties and rental income from falling comps contributed to narrower margins in the year so far. However, with a leaner off-premise-led operating model in the pandemic era, the trend is unlikely to continue, and EBITDA margins were already up in the previous quarter as the company rolled back the additional relief measures amid a recovery of franchisee comps.

Source: Koyfin

Near-term Prospects Are Priced In

Over the three years before 2020, JACK on average has traded at ~20.2x its NTM (next-twelve-month) earnings, most often with a discount to larger peers. Currently, the Street forecasts indicate JACK's FY20E EPS could reach $4.08, a slight drop from the previous year. The shares, up ~8.3% in the year so far, compared to ~3.5% gain in the DJUSRU, appear to have already priced in the peer-leading prospects. Likely reflecting the near-term momentum, the forward PE multiple for FY20E also stands at ~20.6x roughly in-line with the historical average. With EPS for FY21E at $4.94 above that in FY19, the consensus forecasts look to have incorporated the ongoing momentum well into the next fiscal year. The market doesn't appear to agree with the projection as the stock yet trades at ~17.1x of FY21E earnings, with a discount to the historical average.

Source: Koyfin

Source: TIKR.com

A Return to Normalcy Could Pressure Sales

The investor concerns for mid-term prospects are understandable. Amid the ongoing uncertainty due to pandemic, the company's long-term guidance remains withdrawn. The consumer spending is likely to sputter as unemployment benefits get slashed despite soaring joblessness. Declining slightly from June, the jobless rate remained above 10% last month. The supplementary unemployment benefits passed as part of the CARES Act in March expired last month, and the political stalemate continues over its extension. However, thirty-two states, including California and Texas, are eligible to receive federally-funded extra unemployment benefits for a few more weeks at half the size of the previous boost. Meanwhile, with businesses feeling the impact of the ongoing recession, the unemployed workers far outnumber the job openings available, and more layoffs will be on the horizon when PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) program expires this month, forcing the struggling small businesses to cut back staff. However, JACK is financially sound to resist a slowdown, with cash and equivalents as of Q3 FY19 standing at ~$196.9 million, ~81.0% of the amount being unrestricted cash. After a pause in the previous quarter, the quarterly dividends have been reinstated, indicating the healthy cash flow amid rising comps.

Fortunately, for the U.S., the worst of the pandemic seems to be over, and the dine-in restaurants are reopening, albeit with restrictions. With better therapeutics and vaccine hopes addressing the virus fears, the dine-in scene is likely to take off to take back the market share lost to QSR chains. The upcoming U.S. election is adding another dimension of risk as Democrats propose to hike wages and raise the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 28%. The bottom-line impact for a tax hike will be more severe for U.S.-based companies like JACK, even though its franchisee-led operating model is likely to minimize the effects of a possible wage hike.

Conclusion

The pandemic-driven social restrictions have powered JACK's comparable sales to a record high. With comps uptrend continuing, the dividends are back, indicating healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. The shares are already outperforming the sector, and the forward earnings multiple looks to have already priced in the near-term prospects. However, JACK's mid-term outlook is cloudy though consensus estimates suggest otherwise. An end to federal stimulus despite soaring joblessness is likely to hurt consumer spending, while the reopening full-service sector is gearing up to reclaim the lost market share. Trading at a discount to past average, the next year's forward multiple captures the uncertainty forming our 'Neutral' view on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.