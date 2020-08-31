The only hope the company and its investors have is that oil prices will stay stable in the second half of the year.

Back in pre-covid days, Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:GZPFY) was one of my most favorite Russian O&G companies. Unlike the established O&G majors, Gazprom Neft looked promising with its little though consistent production growth. Unlike its traditionally mismanaged bigger brother, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Gazprom Neft is more transparent and more prudent in its capital allocation. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent OPEC+ deal pushed the stock to the bottom where it stays today.

Besides oil prices, a nasty risk recently appeared as the Ministry of Finance plans to collect more taxes from oil producers. Even though all Russian oil companies are united against the initiative of the Ministry of Finance, it's still unclear what are the chances of the Russian oils to avoid additional taxes. Combined with much lower liquidity, Gazprom Neft is a stock for steadfast investors who are ready to tolerate several inconveniences in the medium term patiently waiting for a reward when the company fully recovers from low oil prices.

Q2 Results Highlights

Revenue in Q2 2020 amounted to 398.3 billion rubles, down 36.6% YoY and 22.6% QoQ. Revenue for the six months of 2020 amounted to 913 billion rubles (-24.8% YoY).

Net income for the second quarter amounted to 22 billion rubles, down by -79.4% YoY against a loss of 13.8 billion rubles in the previous quarter. Net income for the first half of the year amounted to 8.2 billion rubles (-96.2% YoY).

Despite a hugely negative FCF in Q2 due to mostly retained capital expenditures, the management still expects to end this year with free cash flow in the positive zone. As for the debt load, the ratio of net debt to EBITDA as of H1 2020 was 1.22x versus 0.88x a quarter earlier.

Overall, Gazprom Neft managed to stay profitable amid the difficult pricing environment in the first half of the year on the oil market. Operating expenses were reduced, which allowed keeping operating and net profit in the positive territory.

The management still commits to increase the dividend payment ratio to 50% of net profit and pay interim dividends. Most likely, Gazprom Neft will pay interim dividends for nine months, not six, because the company earned almost nothing to pay dividends from.

A Right Company In Wrong Conditions

Since March, Gazprom Neft has been the worst-performing Russian O&G stock. Let's find out what are the reasons for this.

First and foremost, the stock still has low liquidity. The company is 95.68% owned by Gazprom, and it doesn't seem that Gazprom wants to share Gazprom Neft's profits with someone else. For Gazprom Neft, this leads to a lack of presence in indexes like MSCI Russia and relatively lower attention from investors.

The second constraining factor is the OPEC+ deal which sent back hydrocarbon production rates to the level of Q4 2019. To be fair, the effect of the deal isn't that dramatic as it could be.

The company even still maintains some YoY production growth through greenfields and increased the share of gas production. A considerable share of gas production is one of the main reasons why the company was less affected by the deal.

However, Gazprom Neft recently faced a serious risk coming from the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance has submitted a bill to the government to change the parameters of the excess profits tax.

For reference, the introduction of excess profits tax (EPT) was a part of long-awaited tax reform in the Russian O&G sector to replace the mineral extraction tax. The fundamental difference between MET and EPT is that under the EPT, oil companies need to pay taxes from a certain oil deposit only when it is profitable. Gazprom Neft and other Russian oil companies reacted positively to this reform because the EPT brings a whole lot more predictability during the long-term development of deposits.

Nonetheless, the tax reform created a conflict of interest between the oil companies that want a predictable and manageable tax regime and the Ministry of Finance which needs to collect as much taxes as possible here and now when the Russian budget, together with Russian oils, has been hit by low oil prices. The recently proposed amendments will allow collecting an additional 200 billion rubles in three years, which is a brutal and totally unexpected tax burden for oil companies. At the moment, all Russian oil majors cooperate to collectively oppose the adoption of these amendments.

The Bottom Line

Fundamentally, Gazprom Neft looks good due to its mix of oil and gas production, which allows it to mitigate the negative effect of the OPEC+ deal. At the same time, it's hard to ignore significantly less liquidity and a major risk of losing 6-8% of EBITDA due to changes in taxation. In this regard, Gazprom Neft remains a niche O&G stock that's hard to recommend compared to peers like Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) or Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY).

