At 32x FY22 earnings, the market has priced the stock for beyond perfection without factoring in any risks to App Store revenues.

Some analysts are starting to value the Services division of Apple (AAPL) on a standalone basis as one of the largest companies in the world. While the tech giant has successfully grown this division into a substantial revenue stream, the blind faith in the execution of the management team leaves the stock in a precarious position. My investment thesis remains negative on the stock following the major 4-for-1 split before the market opens on August 31 and the potential headwinds on the App Store fees with Epic Games add another risk factor.

Source: MacRumors

Services Boost

The rally in the stock to a $2 trillion valuation is mostly due to the boost in Services revenues. While iPhone net sales still account for the vast majority of revenues and additional Products such as the Mac and iPad contribute significant revenues, all of those categories are very volatile.

The key to value creation is the consistent growth of the Services category. In the latest quarter, sales topped $13 billion for an annual run rate topping $52 billion. Services are now 20% of total revenues and growing with a 15% growth rate in the last quarter.

Source: MacRumors

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives valued the Services business worth up to $750 billion alone based on $60 billion in sales next year. The division collects license revenues from Google (GOOG), App Store fees, AppleCare, Apple Music, and now TV+ subscriptions.

The recurring revenue base is always more attractive to Wall St. Sure, the iPhone sales boost in FQ3 and the upcoming boom expected for the 5G cycle help, but these recurring revenues ensure Apple will maintain an ecosystem that keeps consumers stuck on iPhones. The tech giant will generate revenues with or without consumers upgrading phones in the future due to over 550 million paid subscriptions now.

The stock has gone from trading at a forward P/E multiple of 10x to over 30x due to these attractive dynamics.

App Store Fees Battle

The problem here is that some of the fees could be under pressure. Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, is increasingly in a legal battle over the 30% fees charged by the App Store platform from Apple. Worth noting, Epic Games has the same issue with Android owned by Google.

Apple just terminated the developer account of Epic Games due to violating their terms of service for the alternate-payment system within Fortnite in an attempt to avoid these fees. Gamers can no longer get updates to the game.

As a top-grossing game on the iPhone, Think Gaming had Fortnite generating $1.8 million per day in the U.S. alone. This amount for a top-grossing game is only $550K per day for a total business for Apple generating nearly $1 billion in daily sales.

Source: Think Gaming

No game accounts for any material amount of App Store revenues, so terminating a hot game like Fortnite doesn't impact revenues materially. The legal battle has at issue the ability to impact the whole fee structure. Any indication Apple will be forced to cut these fees damages the valuation of the Services business.

Apple is estimated to have earned $15 billion in fees during 2019 on $50 billion in App Store sales. Considering the company only charges 15% on the second year of subscriptions, one wouldn't expect the numbers to perfectly match the 30% cut for Apple.

The company appears to have a defensible legal moat considering a tradition of platforms charging 30% fees for the security and marketing of the apps that attract so many consumers to the platform. Users trust apps on the App Store due to Apple vetting all apps and not allowing alternative payment sources.

Facebook (FB) has joined the fight claiming this allows the company to charge "monopoly rents". One can easily argue that Facebook would have the trust of users if an alternative payment source was allowed within Facebook Gaming or Online Events.

The risk here is that a group of customers could force changes in the payment structure. The App Store accounts for ~30% of the Services revenues and any reduction in these revenues eliminates the revenue growth in the key Services category. So far, no company has a claim backed up by any legal precedent.

Regardless, the stock isn't valued for hiccups like this. The whole problem with paying 32x forward EPS estimates is that investors are now expecting smooth sailing and near perfection for business only growing at a 5% annual clip.

For comparisons, the other tech giants such as Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft (MSFT) are all growing revenue clips in excess of 10%. A couple of those tech giants have revenue growth rates in 2021 and 2022 approaching 20%.

Apple doesn't have any indications that their mostly Product revenues will generate double-digit sales growth while the stock trades at similar if not higher forward P/E ratios. In fact, the risk appears that Apple will run into issues preventing the company from reaching the 5% revenue threshold. Even under aggressive 10% EPS growth scenarios, the stock shouldn't top $500 until FY25 when the forward EPS would approach $25.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple remains priced for perfection while the stock faces plenty of risks whether via a cut to App Store fees or China sales due to a potential WeChat ban. Investors should use any further spike in the stock on the split before the open on Monday to exit the tech giant priced for perfection. The market is no longer correctly pricing in any downside risk in the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.