Workday (WDAY) is one of several large-cap tech companies that have benefited from a surge in investor interest after Q2 results turned out to be far better than feared. Salesforce.com (CRM), the original and leading cloud company, soared >30% after the company reported a blowout Q2 and announced that it would focus a little more on profitability and cut out jobs. Workday in turn followed suit with its own blowout quarter, and shares of the cloud HCM provider have jumped to new all-time highs following the print.

Data by YCharts

While it's difficult to disagree with the strength (or rather, the better-than-feared numbers) coming out of Q2, I turned from very bullish on Workday to neutral last quarter and am holding my ground with that stance. The reason is that, despite Workday's best-in-class offerings across both HCM and finance software, the company is competing in very competitive and potentially saturated markets, and the deceleration we're seeing in Q2 won't subside even when the coronavirus is in the rearview mirror.

Meanwhile, Workday's valuation has climbed up to very optimistic levels. At Workday's current post-earnings, all-time high share prices of $244, the company has a $57.31 billion market cap. After netting off the $2.75 billion of cash and $1.79 billion of debt on Workday's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $56.35 billion. For the following fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $4.91 billion, representing 17% y/y growth (per Yahoo Finance). That puts Workday's valuation multiple at 11.5x EV/FY20 revenue.

That multiple, unfortunately, is out of line with where other software companies expected to grow in the mid-teens are currently trading. Here's a representative list of other mid-teens growth SaaS comps:

Data by YCharts

To me, this represents substantial risk should the market decide to enter a risk-off mode and devalue expensive tech stocks. In my view, if and when the broader macroeconomy/coronavirus conditions ease in the back half of this year, we'll begin to see more funds rotate out of richly valued tech names and back into some of the beaten-down sectors like energy and banks. Workday's optimistic multiple leaves it exposed, and in my view there's too little reward with Workday already trading at record levels to take on this risk.

Keep watching this name from the sidelines.

Q2 download

Let's now review Workday's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Workday 2Q21 results Source: Workday Q2 earnings release

Now, there are plenty of strengths in this quarter to acknowledge - and that's why I'm neutral rather than outright bearish on Workday. My position is simply that Workday's current stock price already compensates for this strength, not that the company's fundamentals itself is weak.

Investors in particularly cheered the better-than-expected growth. Heading into Q2, expectations were not high for Workday given that its leading product - human capital management (NASDAQ:HCM) software - is priced per employee. With overall headcount at many companies going down, that doesn't bode well for Workday's revenue expansion within existing clients. And due to the fact that Workday administrators tend to sit in HR departments (a big area for cutting among most companies looking to conserve cash), Workday HCM was slated to have a bad quarter.

But while some of this impact certainly came into play, the results were far more benign than feared. Workday grew revenues at 20% y/y to $1.06 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.04 billion (+17% y/y) by a healthy three-point margin. We do note, however, that Workday's revenue, as expected, did decelerate three points versus Q1's growth rate (and note that as recently as last year, Workday's growth had clung closer to the ~30% mark. At that time, Workday shares had also traded at a low-teens/high single digit multiple - so we have to ask ourselves, given that Workday's growth has come down from those levels, shouldn't its valuation multiple also compress to compensate?) Another point to consider: Workday also commented that the company benefited from a $6 million pull-forward of revenue from a specific customer contract. After stripping that out, actual revenue growth in the quarter would have come in at 19% y/y.

However, perhaps even more important than the raw numbers was management's commentary that hinted at a near-term recovery after the impact of the pandemic hit hard in Q2. Chano Fernandez, who Workday recently elevated from co-president to serve as co-CEO alongside founder Aneel Bhusri, noted as follows on the Q2 earnings call:

The medium enterprise also had another solid quarter, continuing a multi-quarter trend. From a regional perspective, North America and APAC were standouts, and we had improving performance in Europe. The back-to-base team delivered another solid quarter with over 50% growth again this quarter, driven by strength across products, including FINS, workforce and financial planning, Prism Analytics, learning, Scout RFP and newly launched Accounting Center. It's early, but we're also encouraged by pipeline creation from some of our newest products, including health, Workday Extend, people analytics. Going forward, we remain cautiously optimistic that market dynamics will slowly improve as we approach year-end and head into FY '22. More importantly, we are extremely optimistic on the longer-term opportunity that will come from this environment, as businesses increasingly realize the importance of Workday in navigating and driving times of change."

It's important to realize that many other software companies have not echoed Workday's comments in hoping for an improvement in market conditions by year-end. It's also encouraging to hear Workday speak of the pandemic as a catalyst in triggering more cloud software adoption among its customers. And in accordance with this bullish commentary, Workday has also posted strong Q3 guidance calling for 19% y/y subscription revenue growth - though considering Workday's history of achieving above guidance and its 23% y/y subscription growth this quarter during a very pandemic-impacted period, I think there is room for upside on top of that.

Like Salesforce, however, one of the real main draws of Workday's quarter was its improvements in profitability. Thanks to reductions in sales and marketing spend and the stoppage of travel, Workday was able to lift its pro forma operating margins in Q2 to 24.3%, up eleven points relative to just 13.2% in the year-ago quarter. We note that this positions Workday very favorably from a so-called "Rule of 40" perspective - adding up Workday's revenue growth percentage to its pro forma operating margins yields a score of 44. We are cautious of the fact, however, that many of the cost savings achieved this quarter may not be fully sustainable, given that a one-time "credits related to cancelled events" helped boost the margins this quarter. Indeed, the company has called for its Q3 margins to fall to 19% (five points down sequentially from Q2), and for full-year margins to clock in the 18% range (which is two points stronger than its prior view of 16%).

Key takeaways

There's certainly a lot to like about Workday with the company performing far better than expected amid the pandemic. Workday's bet of expanding its suite of products beyond HCM and into tools like finance and supply chain are also paying off. With that being said, it seems many investors have forgotten the critical role that valuation should play in an investment decision. In my view, Workday has a strong potential to unwind some of its gains - investors don't want to get caught holding a hot potato.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.