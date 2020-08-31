Natural Grocers looks a little undervalued here, largely on the potential of new store growth, but without a core concept that can reliably drive traffic and/or margins, I want a bigger discount before buying.

Standing out in an increasingly crowded field of natural/organic food retailers is challenging, and neither comp-store growth nor margins have been historically all that impressive.

It's unclear if Natural Grocers is bringing in new customers, nor whether the company can hang on to its incremental share growth once the pandemic fades.

It is perhaps in poor taste to talk about companies or industries benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the reality is the shift in consumer behavior patterns has meant considerably higher volumes for grocery retailers, and with that, better margins as well. In the case of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) (“Natural Grocers”), that has sent comps from the low single-digits into the double-digits, while boosting gross and operating margins.

The COVID-19 boost won’t last, though, and when it fades, Natural Grocers will still face the same challenges as before – an increasingly crowded space where it’s hard to stand out, and a relatively weak core profitability versus its peers. I wasn’t very bullish on Natural Grocers a year ago, and the shares fell another 15% or so before the COVID-19 pandemic sent shoppers and investors toward the grocery stores. I don’t think the shares are particularly expensive now, but I do think this is a difficult place to generate long-term alpha.

COVID-19 Continues To Fill The Sails … And The Shopping Carts

With consumers spending far more time at home now, and spending noticeably less on dining outside the home, Natural Grocers is seeing the benefits in its results. Fiscal third quarter (June calendar quarter) revenue rose 18% on a better than 15% improvement in same-store comps. While COVID-19 has shifted consumer behavior toward fewer trips (traffic was down more than 12%), people are stocking up when they do go out, driving more than 31% ticket growth. Mature store comps rose more than 12%, indicating to me that this is a broad-based trend.

With healthy same-store trends, Natural Grocers is benefiting from greater volume leverage, a solid mix, and less need to engage in promotional pricing. With that, gross margin improved 130bp from the year-ago period (though falling 70bp qoq). Operating income jumped 74% as the company was better able to leverage relatively fixed (or at least consistent) store operating expenses, pushing operating margin up 80bp to 2.5%.

During the quarter the company opened another two new stores, bringing the total to 159 across 20 states.

Familiar Issues Aren’t Going To Go Away

I would note that Natural Grocers is already seeing a slight fade in the COVID-19 tailwinds. Same-store sales growth decelerated from the 17% growth in the fiscal second quarter, and gross margin and operating margin both declined sequentially, underlying the rather large operating leverage inherent in the company’s model – this really is a business that requires a strong flow of sales activity to generate attractive margins and cash flows.

That said, Natural Grocers is doing well during this period. Sprouts (SFM) posted 9% comp-store growth in the June quarter, and United Natural Foods (UNFI), a leading distributor of organic and natural foods to both Natural Grocers and many of its rivals, posted 11% top-line growth. Getting good current market information for the organic/natural category can be tricky, but it does look like Natural Grocers at least kept pace with double-digit growth in the category during the quarter, and may have modestly outperformed.

What’s harder to ascertain, but very relevant to the outlook, is whether Natural Grocers is bringing in new customers and/or bringing back lapsed customers – FQ3 traffic was down after a small improvement in FQ2, but you can’t really tell if that’s new customers or existing customers making fewer trips (not without detailed info from rewards programs and so on). Consumers don’t tend to change their habits any more than necessary during challenging times, they tend to stick with what they know, but I do wonder if some of Natural Grocers’ ticket growth is being driven by the fact that the store’s prices are typically below those of other natural/organic alternatives like Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods, Sprouts, and so on.

In any case, I do note that Natural Grocers’ same-store comps were not trending very strong prior to COVID-19, with comps around 2% on weak traffic. I’d worried previously that Natural Grocers’ efforts to trade gross margin for traffic could create some longer-term challenges, and that still seems to be a relevant concern – can the company generate sustained organic store traffic growth without having to compete aggressively on price?

Opportunities To Grow, But Differentiation Is Crucial

Natural Grocers is still a relatively small player, with 159 stores in 20 states. While the company does have a large presence in Texas and a toehold in growing states like Arizona, the company has not yet entered California and has no presence east of the Mississippi yet. At the same time, consumption of natural and organic food continues to outgrow conventional categories.

That sets the stage for what should be no worse than decent growth potential, particularly given the company’s lower prices and its stringent commitment to product quality traits consistent with that natural/organic focus. Natural Grocers also tries to differentiate itself on the basis of its wide in-store selection of supplements and the availability of in-store nutritional advice (though I don’t believe the company has ever provided information on how many shoppers make use of that).

On the other hand, this is an increasingly crowded market, with mainline retailers growing their natural and organic assortments. Likewise, the COVID-19 pandemic has led many shoppers to at least try home delivery options for their shopping needs, and this is an area where Amazon will always have an edge. Pre-COVID-19, Natural Grocers was already struggling to drive consistent in-store traffic growth, and its EBITDA/sq ft was below its peers, and I see that as an ongoing challenge.

The Outlook

I value the company on the basis of a controlled new store expansion program and comp-store sales growth. I’m cautiously bullish that Natural Grocers will hang on to some of the business it has gained, but I still believe that better than low-single-digit comp growth will be challenging given the competitive factors in play.

I’m not particularly bullish on the likelihood of the company generating a sustained uplift in gross margins. Again, I just see too much competition in the market to allow for meaningful uplift, though I do believe the company’s growing scale over time should give it more bargaining power with suppliers like UNFI – a key question, though, is how much of that will have to be “shared” with customers (in the form of lower prices) to maintain same-store comps. I do also expect scale benefits in areas like store operating expenses.

With all of that, I expect high single-digit long-term revenue growth, driven in large part by new store openings. I expect improving FCF margins to drive double-digit FCF growth, but I don’t expect that FCF margins will ever exceed the low single-digits on a sustained basis.

The Bottom Line

Considering the cash flows I expect the company to generate, I do see the shares as modestly undervalued, but not to an extent that I’m interested in acquiring them. While I think Natural Grocers is no worse than a decent, competent, and competitive market participant, they’re in a brutally competitive market where long-term edges are very difficult to sustain. Without more evidence that there’s something special to the Natural Grocers concept that can drive a sustained edge in comp growth and/or margins, I need a wider discount to a low-teens fair value to buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.