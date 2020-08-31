Introduction

As a North Easterner I've been a lifelong consumer of Dunkin' coffee and donuts due to the fact that there is a Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) store located every block. What I never realized is that Dunkin' also is the owner of the delicious ice cream outlet Baskin-Robbins. The company is the sole franchiser of these two famous brands that provide many around the world with hot/cold coffee, baked goods, and hard served ice cream. Dunkin' operates under a 100% franchised business model, therefore the parent company owns no stores and makes money on royalties and franchise fees. In 2018 Dunkin' presented the "Blueprint For Growth" plan in which the company laid out specific metrics and strategies to increase sales. This article will explore this blueprint along with past financial results to show that Dunkin' has not lived up to the goals set in 2018 but still has very solid underlying performance that can set it up for success past 2020.

The Blueprint

In 2018 Dunkin' put out the "Blueprint For Growth", a plan that had five main areas to grow the top and bottom line. These areas of focus consisted of menu innovation, convenience/digital leadership, restaurant and packaged goods growth, restaurant excellence, and brand evolution. Dunkin' stated that the long-term goal (end of FY 2020) was to have 3% Dunkin' U.S. restaurant growth, over 1000 new Dunkin' U.S. stores with 90% out of Northeast, and high single digit other revenue growth powered by packaged goods. These main goals among others set out by the company are what I will be using to evaluate this company, taking a specific look into the main segment, Dunkin' U.S.

Five Year Financials

Source: SEC 10-K's

Dunkin' over the past five years has seen solid growth. Revenue since 2015 has grown at a CAGR of 11.06% while net income has outpaced with a growth rate of 18.13%. This is on the back of an increase in royalty and franchise fees of 3.33% per year. As can be seen above the systemwide sales growth has been positive each and every year, meaning that sales have grown in comparable and new stores combined, much of which is attributable to an increase in average ticket price showing good menu results. With a total increase in points of distribution of 10.02% over the five years this is quite impressive. Looking at 2019 alone Dunkin' revenues grew 3.68% with comparable store growth of 2.1% in Dunkin' U.S., 5.7% in Dunkin' International, 0.8% in Baskin-Robbins U.S., and 1.9% in Baskin-Robbins International. Not one single segment saw a decrease in same store sales which is incredible and speaks to the demand of coffee and ice cream. When comparing these results to the overall goal Dunkin' has set out, it seems that it is succeeding as the company was looking for low to mid digit revenue growth but a further look at the main segment is needed.

Dunkin' U.S. Segment

Source: SEC 10-K's

With the Dunkin' U.S. segment making up 47% of revenue in 2019 and 45.22% of total points of distribution it is what powers this company and is what the growth plan is centered around. Of royalty and franchise fees alone Dunkin' U.S. make up a whopping 86.7%. As can be seen above the points of distribution have increased each year and are up 14.22% since 2015, adding close to 1,200 points. The goal set out in 2018 was for 275 new stores while the 2020 goal was over 1000, and as can be seen Dunkin' added 278 in 2018 and 489 since 2017. This has resulted in solid growth of royalty revenue with a CAGR of 4.29%. Again, comparable store sales have remained positive every year which is great, but company is not meeting its long-term goal of 3%. Along with this total revenue has grown every year but 2018 when a decline of 5.47% occurred. Taken all together the large growth of new points of distribution with overall revenue increases and comparable sales increase shows good underlying operations but the company is not meeting the comparable sales goal and still needs to open over 500 points of distribution.

Packaged Goods

The only good way to look for packaged good growth is by other revenues listed on the income statement. The other revenues generally consist of licensing fees for K-Cups, retail packaged coffee, ready to drink coffee, etc. Since 2017 Dunkin' has seen this source of revenue increase by a CAGR of 2.77%. In 2018 the growth came in at 3.6% and in 2019 at 4.8%. Therefore, while the CAGR of 2.77% is not meeting the goal of high single digit growth the growth rate has increased every year which gives me hope.

Q1 & Q2 2020

In Q1 of 2020 Dunkin' saw revenue growth of 1.27% compared to prior year. Not much of this was due to a growth in royalty and franchise fees as this source only grew 0.11%. Q1 saw a weakening in demand due to less foot traffic and systemwide sales declined 0.2%. Comparable sales for Dunkin' U.S. were down 2%, Dunkin' International up 1.8%, Baskin-Robbins U.S. down 7.1%, and Baskin-Robbins International up 2.5%. Net income for the quarter was basically flat at $52.11 Million or $0.63 per share.

In Q2 foot traffic was even worse contributing to a decline in revenue of 20% on the back of a 26.7% drop in royalty and franchise fees. Systemwide sales declined an amazing 20.8%. Comparable store sales were down 18.7%, 6%, 34.9%, and 5.3% for Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and Baskin-Robbins International, respectively. Net income for the quarter was down 38.86% at $36.45 Million or $0.44 per share.

Overall, for the full 6 months revenue declined by 10% with a systemwide sales decrease of 11.1%. This resulted in Dunkin' posting an EPS of $1.07. For the long-term growth plan this fiscal year will definitely throw it off. Total revenue most likely won't show mid single digit growth and might not be positive at all. Along with this, over the past 6 months, Dunkin' has closed 33 Dunkin' U.S. stores meaning that the company will certainly not meet the 1000 store increase in FY 2020. On the bright side other revenue has grown 4.64% compared to last years' 6 months.

The Future

Source: Dunkin' Q3 2019 Presentation

The future growth of Dunkin' to me really relies on one major thing; can the company successfully penetrate markets out of the Northeast. The above graphic from 2019 shows that 49.8% of all stores are located in the Northeast and 93.7% in the East. It is imperative that the company move into the Western regions to support growth. This is the company's plan and I believe that despite not fully meeting the goals laid out in 2018 Dunkin' is still operating successfully and has room for growth. Strong systemwide sales numbers and over the past 3 years show that Dunkin' is doing well within current and new regions. I believe this can carry forward but because Dunkin' is 100% franchised it may take a while longer than what was put forth in 2018, especially with the current economic climate of 2020.

Financial Health

Looking now to the balance sheet, Dunkin' has a current ratio of 1.60x, good liquidity to last throughout this pandemic. The debt to equity is -7.52x, meaning that Dunkin' carries a negative stockholder equity of the books along with lots of debt. That being said the times interest earned in 2019 was 3.51x. Along with that the 5 year average return on assets has been 6.75%. Looking at everything as a whole Dunkin' is in decent financial standing. I would like to see the accumulation of retained earnings to lower the leverage.

Valuation

As of writing the price per share of Dunkin' is around $75. This means that the company is trading at a P/E of 25.95x using 2019 EPS of $2.89. Although the company has now book value if I use net tangible assets per share of $19.95 the company is trading at 3.76x. Along with that the PEG using a conservative growth rate of 10% is 2.6x. Dunkin' does pay a dividend at around a 2% yield.

Conclusion

Dunkin' has seen solid growth over the past five years due to the solid sales in current stores as well as new stores. The company's main segment Dunkin' U.S. has seen points of distribution increase 14% but still has positive systemwide sales growth in all but one year. This means that the underlying demand for the products Dunkin' sells is strong. When looking at the goals set out in 2018 under the "Blueprint For Growth" Dunkin' is not living up to the mark. Although you don't like to see management not meet stated goals, the underlying metrics are still good. 2.1% comparable store growth in 2019 Dunkin' U.S., 4.8% growth in other revenues in 2019, close to 500 new stores opened since 2018, and an average of 3.93% systemwide sales growth are all very strong. I believe the company to be fairly valued as the growth rate to me seems to be obtainable in the future with growth in the western United States very likely. That being said I would only invest on a dip in the price to gain a margin of safety that allows for the possibility that these goals are achieved over the longer term.

