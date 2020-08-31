Source: Lukoil

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) unpleasantly surprised in Q2 with its miserably low FCF. As you can guess, the main negative impact on Lukoil's financials was caused by a decrease in oil prices and production cuts. In the first quarter, the main blow was caused by the currency revaluation due to the sharp decline in the ruble, and this quarter was affected by the depreciation of Uzbek assets by 36 billion rubles.

This should not bother investors too much though, because the company pays dividends from its free cash flow. With very little interim dividends, all eyes are now on Lukoil's performance in the second half of the year, which will contribute the major share of FCF to dividends.

Q2 Results Highlights

In Q2 2020, revenue is down 53.6% YoY to 986.4 billion rubles, which is 40.8% less than the Q1 2020 revenue. Revenue for six months decreased by 33.3% YoY to 2,652.4 billion rubles.

Net loss amounted to 18.7 billion in Q2. As a result, the total net loss for six months of 2020 amounted to 64.7 billion rubles compared to a net profit of 330.5 billion rubles in H1 2019.

Lukoil's free cash flow in Q2 2020 remained positive, but with a strong decline - by 50% QoQ to 25.5 billion rubles. Operating cash flow declined 23% QoQ to 142.8 billion rubles, including the effect of changes in working capital of -12.9 billion rubles (versus 45.5 billion rubles in Q1 2020). Capital expenditures decreased by only 10% QoQ to 117.3 billion rubles. The company reiterated its guidance of 450-500 billion rubles of capex instead of the initially planned 550 billion rubles before the March crash.

In 2020, the company attracted more than 150 billion rubles of borrowed funds, which almost weren't spent at the end of the quarter. Lukoil's debt burden slightly increased and amounted to just 0.2x Net Debt/LTM EBITDA.

Dividends

According to Pavel Zhdanov, Vice President of Lukoil for Finance, the dividend for the first six months of this year is estimated at 46 rubles per share, and the company will continue to stick to its dividend policy. Now investors should wait for October when the Board of Directors will make a decision on this matter. The dividend yield for the interim payment isn't encouraging, to put it mildly - just 0.9%.

The revised estimates of analysts imply 180-280 rubles per share of final dividends for 2020 in the worst-case scenario (a 3.5-4.5% dividend yield for this payment), and up to 380 rubles in the best-case scenario (over 7% of DY).

Sanction Risks Hinder Global Expansion

To avoid dealing with the US sanctions, the Australian oil company Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) used its preemptive right to purchase a 40 percent stake in the RSSD project (Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep) in Senegal, which was initially claimed by Lukoil. For reference, Lukoil is on the list of US sanctions, which includes deals on deep-water projects.

According to Reuters citing Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman, the acquisition would remove "the potential uncertainty of U.S. sanctions applying to the Sangomar Field development."

This smells like pure discrimination of Russian business abroad, though it's understandable that Western companies want to avoid the headache of dealing with the US government and its aggressive stance towards Russian companies. For Lukoil, it means that outside Russia, finding a valuable asset is not enough - all owners of an asset also need to be immune to the US sanctions or at least accept the risk of being sanctioned.

Final Thoughts

In the second half of the year, Lukoil's financial performance should improve significantly amid the stabilization of oil prices. Therefore, there is still hope for relatively generous final dividends. Lukoil once again confirms its strategy to live within its means and doesn't seem to be willing to borrow additional money to treat investors with dividends. In my opinion, this approach is saner than the traditional way of increasing dividends every year practiced by many Western O&G companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.