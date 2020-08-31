Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 2 Building Material Companies Combine

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced and one deal completed.

In spite of just a single deal announced last week, the month of August has been the most active month with respect to M&A activity this year.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) has a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions consisting of building materials. On August 27, the company agreed to combine with Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in an all-stock deal worth $2.43 billion, creating one of the premier suppliers of building materials and services in the country. This deal comes at a time when lumber prices and home improvement retailers like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are at all-time highs. Low interest rates and the need for space as more people work from home for extended periods of time are driving a surge in home buying and, as a result, higher demand for home building and remodeling products.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 21, 2020, and August 28, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type GNW 2.37 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 129.11% 108.05% 21.06% All Cash TAT 0.2347 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) 0.00 -44.61% -49.61% 5.00% All Cash GILT 5.35 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL 17 60.98% 57.51% 3.47% Cash Plus Stock GRUB 73 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. OTCPK:TKAYY) 11.3 3.87% 1.62% 2.25% All Stock TIF 123.88 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) 94.57 8.98% 7.13% 1.85% All Cash ONDK 1.7 Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA 17.93 4.09% 6.71% -2.62% Cash Plus Stock CXDC 1.18 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 1.69% 4.35% -2.66% All Cash MVC 8.2 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC 8.35 0.56% 3.38% -2.82% Cash Plus Stock LINX 6.6 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE 51.87 -5.00% -1.10% -3.90% Special Conditions SUNW 0.7355 The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK 3.21 -19.18% -11.43% -7.75% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 92 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 28 Stock Deals 14 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 49 Aggregate Deal Consideration $634.86 billion

New Deals:

The merger of BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR) in an all-stock deal for $2.43 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, BMC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of GlobalSCAPE (GSB) by HelpSystems on August 28, 2020. It took 39 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $4.42 09/30/2020 151.13% 1779.45% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.37 09/30/2020 129.11% 1520.21% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) $8.61 $5.35 10/31/2021 60.98% 52.12% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL $7.35 $6.43 12/31/2020 14.31% 42.46% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $4.16 10/27/2020 10.10% 63.54% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $123.88 12/31/2020 8.98% 26.64% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) $75.34 $70.22 06/30/2021 7.28% 8.75% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.79 12/31/2020 5.11% 15.16% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (AON) $216.12 $205.66 06/30/2021 5.09% 6.11% INWK 07/16/2020 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) $3.00 $2.86 12/31/2020 4.90% 14.53%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $634.86 billion last week.

