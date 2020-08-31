Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 2 Building Material Companies Combine

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced.
The merger of BMC Stock Holdings and Builders FirstSource.
HelpSystems completes the acquisition of GlobalSCAPE.
Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced and one deal completed.
In spite of just a single deal announced last week, the month of August has been the most active month with respect to M&A activity this year.
Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) has a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions consisting of building materials. On August 27, the company agreed to combine with Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in an all-stock deal worth $2.43 billion, creating one of the premier suppliers of building materials and services in the country. This deal comes at a time when lumber prices and home improvement retailers like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are at all-time highs. Low interest rates and the need for space as more people work from home for extended periods of time are driving a surge in home buying and, as a result, higher demand for home building and remodeling products.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between August 21, 2020, and August 28, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|GNW
|2.37
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|129.11%
|108.05%
|21.06%
|All Cash
|TAT
|0.2347
|TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A)
|0.00
|-44.61%
|-49.61%
|5.00%
|All Cash
|GILT
|5.35
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)
|17
|60.98%
|57.51%
|3.47%
|Cash Plus Stock
|GRUB
|73
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYY)
|11.3
|3.87%
|1.62%
|2.25%
|All Stock
|TIF
|123.88
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY)
|94.57
|8.98%
|7.13%
|1.85%
|All Cash
|ONDK
|1.7
|Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
|17.93
|4.09%
|6.71%
|-2.62%
|Cash Plus Stock
|CXDC
|1.18
|Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A)
|1.69%
|4.35%
|-2.66%
|All Cash
|MVC
|8.2
|Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)
|8.35
|0.56%
|3.38%
|-2.82%
|Cash Plus Stock
|LINX
|6.6
|StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)
|51.87
|-5.00%
|-1.10%
|-3.90%
|Special Conditions
|SUNW
|0.7355
|The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)
|3.21
|-19.18%
|-11.43%
|-7.75%
|All Stock
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|92
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|14
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|28
|Stock Deals
|14
|Stock & Cash Deals
|4
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|49
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$634.86 billion
New Deals:
- The merger of BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR) in an all-stock deal for $2.43 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, BMC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock.
Deal Updates:
- On August 24, 2020, GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB) announced the expiration of the 35-day "go-shop" period provided for under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which HelpSystems will acquire all outstanding shares of GlobalSCAPE.
- On August 24, 2020, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) voluntarily withdrew its pre-merger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended relating to ADI’s proposed acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), in order to provide the Federal Trade Commission with additional time to review the proposed acquisition.
- On August 24, 2020, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) announced that they will give themselves another three months to complete their tie-up after the deal did not close on the August 24 date set out in the deal documents. Tiffany has extended the Outside Date to November 24, 2020.
- On August 25, 2020, Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) announced that, at a virtual special meeting of stockholders, the Company’s stockholders voted to adopt the amended merger agreement, pursuant to which the Company would be acquired by an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2020.
- On August 26, 2020, Aon (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced that their respective shareholders approved all of the proposals necessary to complete the previously announced combination of Aon and Willis Towers Watson. The combination, which remains subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of GlobalSCAPE (GSB) by HelpSystems on August 28, 2020. It took 39 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|CDOR
|07/22/2019
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|$11.10
|$4.42
|09/30/2020
|151.13%
|1779.45%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$2.37
|09/30/2020
|129.11%
|1520.21%
|GILT
|01/29/2020
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)
|$8.61
|$5.35
|10/31/2021
|60.98%
|52.12%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|$7.35
|$6.43
|12/31/2020
|14.31%
|42.46%
|CETV
|10/27/2019
|PPF Group N.V. (N/A)
|$4.58
|$4.16
|10/27/2020
|10.10%
|63.54%
|TIF
|11/25/2019
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY)
|$135.00
|$123.88
|12/31/2020
|8.98%
|26.64%
|MXIM
|07/13/2020
|Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)
|$75.34
|$70.22
|06/30/2021
|7.28%
|8.75%
|CBMG
|08/12/2020
|CBMG management (N/A)
|$19.75
|$18.79
|12/31/2020
|5.11%
|15.16%
|WLTW
|03/09/2020
|Aon plc (AON)
|$216.12
|$205.66
|06/30/2021
|5.09%
|6.11%
|INWK
|07/16/2020
|HH Global Group Limited (N/A)
|$3.00
|$2.86
|12/31/2020
|4.90%
|14.53%
The aggregate deal consideration increased to $634.86 billion last week.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.