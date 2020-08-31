We also discuss issuing debt and the salient lesson that capital markets aren't always available so can't rely on them to run your business.

Hi, everybody, and welcome to a special episode of the Cannabis Investing Podcast. We had our regularly scheduled episode published on our regularly scheduled day Wednesday. And today, we bring you a Trulieve Thursday special, a special conversation with Kim Rivers, the CEO of Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF).

As listeners of the show know, I love to talk about Trulieve, a lot of guests love to talk about Trulieve. And Trulieve is really at the top of the cannabis game right now, getting a lot of love from investors and analysts, obviously reflected in the share price, just was announced this week that edibles is now on tap for Florida, which Kim talked about in our recent - in our previous conversation with her last month about what an incredible catalyst that's going to be in Florida.

In general, the Florida market is really Trulieve's right now and everybody else is playing catch-up. And there's a reason why we love to talk about Trulieve. And there's a reason why so many guests love to talk about Trulieve and why so many experienced investors have it in their portfolio right now.

But honestly, I've heard from and I have talked to a number of experienced investors that are just finding out about Trulieve from our show or from other analysts that are talking about it right now, because they've been scared to get into the cannabis space.

But what I really love to encourage on the show and to - is to broaden people's horizons of what's in the cannabis space. And there's a lot of well-managed, fiscally responsible companies and that's one reason why I love to highlight Trulieve, because I think they're doing good work. And Kim talks today about getting to that place in the food chain - in the cannabis food chain and what it feels like to be there right now, but how they're not staying complacent and where they're pushing forward.

I asked her some questions about where they're moving forward. We also get into a continuation of the talk from our last episode, which we discussed, the SAFE Banking Act and better regulations more beneficial to cannabis companies, which right now have to deal with a capital crunch, super onerous regulations, the 280E Tax Code, which we also talk about with Kim. And there have been many smart people writing about one of the reasons to be hesitant on the MSO space is this issue of the 280E and some of the owners banking regulations.

We get into that with Kim, also about Trulieve upping their financial reporting to report for GAAP and why they're doing that. I asked Kim for an update on their libel suit against Grizzly reports from a few months. ago, about their model going forward as they move beyond Florida, start getting into Massachusetts, maybe even beyond, and what it takes to build a great company in general and in the cannabis space.

And just really happy to have Kim on, again. And in general, I think, it's a really exciting time for MSOs. We're seeing it reflected in the share prices. Two of the top MSOs that I like to talk about that are in our hashtag model cannabis portfolio are Trulieve and Ayr Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF). And it's really exciting that we're having Kim on today.

Next month, I'm going to be talking to Jon, the CEO of Ayr Strategies. They just announced earnings, will be great to get his take and bring it to you, our loyal Cannabis Investing Podcast listeners. I think, there's a lot of value in this conversation. I really love hearing from all of you, your feedback, your questions, your comments, keep pushing us forward. We're still wanting to make this better and better every day. We hope you enjoy this special post-earnings rundown from Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve.

And in my model cannabis portfolio, I'm long Trulieve, Khiron, GrowGeneration, Curaleaf, Vireo Health and Isracann BioSciences.

All right. Kim, welcome back to the Cannabis Investing Podcast. Always happy to have you on the show. Thanks for joining us.

Kim Rivers: Thanks so much for having me again.

RS: So since we last talked, you guys announced earnings, a lot of people are loving what you came out with and a lot of congratulations for a great quarter. So at the risk of sounding like an analyst, which I'm not, congrats on a great quarter.

KR: Thanks. Thank you, Rena.

RS: Yes. So last time that we talked something that we focused on was this issue of SAFE Banking. And people, I think, are looking at Trulieve as the leader of the MSO group, one of the leaders in the cannabis industry. You guys, as I said, like, had great numbers this quarter.

I think what people are worried about and what investors are worried about are the more like onerous and something that you talked about last time, the onerous regulations that come from lack of cannabis being legalized, and also the 280E Tax Code, which means that you guys pay extremely onerous tax rates. What's your feeling on the progress? Or do you feel like there's progress being made in allowing cannabis companies, Trulieve included in that, to get out from under that kind of onerous regulatory challenge?

KR: Yes. So I think that that's really, it gets very nuanced very quickly. And when you're talking about the different regulatory frameworks that impacts cannabis businesses, clearly, we are and continue to be focused on SAFE Banking, as that has been making positive progress and has been included in the house version of the stimulus package that, of course, there is a lot of back and forth on a lot of unknown questions around when and whether or not there will be a compromise bill related to the stimulus.

And, of course, we're hopeful and continue to advocate for SAFE Banking being included in that bill. What that would do is, it would basically let the banking industry freely bank cannabis businesses. And so currently, in our current existence, we have a hard time finding institutions, particularly large institutions that are willing to bank our businesses.

And so as a result, cannabis operators and Trulieve included are either using a state chartered banks or credit unions, because when you go up a level to an FDIC-insured or larger-scale banks, there simply is not the appetite. Because there is some confusion at the federal level as to whether or not, because cannabis is an illegal substance federally, whether or not they can bank cannabis businesses without running afoul of some very specific federal requirements for them to operate.

So, we're hopeful of this that by getting SAFE Banking pass, that removes that uncertainty. And banks will then be able to bank our businesses, which will then allow for banks to not only, of course, accept our deposits, but also will be able to offer potential tools available to other businesses, such as mortgages and loans and lines of credit at normalized rates.

So right now, this - that's not available to our industry, by far and large. And so we're forced into either looking to the public market for a solution. Trulieve, for example, did a debt raise over the last 12 months that were at "great cannabis rates."

But that being said, they were still in excess of a 9% interest rate. And whereby, many smaller businesses that are - that don't have as healthy of a balance sheet or financial statements as we do, are able to get much more attractive rates through the traditional banking tools available.

So that's really SAFE Banking in a nutshell, and we're hoping for in terms of an outcome there. When you talk about 280E, 280E is in reference to the tax code. And so that's a very specific and distinct piece of law that would need to be changed in a very specific way. So, basically, cannabis right now is taxed at a rate. I jokingly say, it would be as if we were selling heroin. That's really how we're taxed.

So we get no tax breaks at all and are not treated as a legitimate business. And so as such, our tax burden is very onerous and it is very difficult for businesses, particularly if you are operating in only a single portion of the supply chain to be profitable, because the capital or the cash that you are generating is being taxed at an extremely high rate without the opportunity to take normal business deductions, again, that every other industry enjoys.

And so, it just all goes straight to the line item that is - that isn't taxed. And so when really, if those two things could combine, you're really going to see some significant financial improvements across the Board, I mean, obviously, Trulieve is included there, and how our companies are able to provide free cash flow, how we're able to reduce our cost of capital, and therefore, again, have a much more healthy and financial statements and balance sheet.

And it's amazing to me really, when you think about it, that even with all of these regulatory hurdles and burdens that are placed, in my opinion, barley on our industry, that some of us have been able to be profitable and have been able to generate free cash flow.

So I think it just speaks to the fact that we all have to be so financially disciplined. And when those particular roadblocks are removed, it really is going to be a game changer for our industry and certainly for Trulieve as well.

RS: Yes, I think that's absolutely right. I mean, when you talk about - and it's a good distinction that you made in the different regulations. But if you guys are doing well within this environment, imagine what the opportunity is once those regulations, hopefully, when they get removed.

You mentioned the issue of debt. And I liken it to kind of like the debt in the cannabis industry is like dog years. It's like seven times what it would be in like a different industry. So, some people ask, why not issue stock instead of issuing more debt? What would your answer to that be?

KR: Yes. I mean, so when we were looking at what are our opportunities, we're at that time, I mean, one, I would say that we have been really motivated to make sure that we're a good steward of shareholder investment and that we are positioning for adding value to our shareholders, in particular, to our long-term shareholders. So that's something that we take very, very seriously.

For us, the fact that we had the ability to negotiate actual and secure actual "real public debt." And what I mean by that is that it didn't have this onerous convert feature, which we've seen, unfortunately, companies have to rely on nor did it have, I would say, really early payback terms, where we felt like we were - our back was going to be up against the law, and there was going to be potentially an issue there that again, some of our peers have had to do that as well.

And then, so for us, the fact that we were able to secure a five-year term. We can begin paying back the debt as early as year three. And then, again, it was on some of the best rates that we've seen for the industry. For us, we thought that it was a good - is the best - it was the best use of our resources at the time.

Also taking into account the fact that, really, we have felt that Trulieve, as a stock, has been undervalued these of your peers. And so we also have sensitivity around issuing shares at price points that, quite frankly, we felt were undervalued relative to the market.

And so, I think, all of those things come into play when we're considering right how to access and how to utilize the public markets. And we also - it was very specific in terms of those terms. And the reason I mentioned that is, because as we think about the opportunity for SAFE Banking to come into play, right, the hope is and certainly, I would think that this would be somewhat realistic at this point in time that at some point over the next five years, SAFE Banking will be enacted and that will give us access to a number of other tools.

And so from a refinancing perspective, we think that we're going to have a lot, some really great options, again, given the strength of our financial statements and the strength of our balance sheet. So we would expect that, that would be the high point in terms of cost of capital, at least, that would be the goal, and that we would be able to ratchet that down over time.

RS: That makes a lot of sense. Sticking for one more second with the difference between 280E and the SAFE Banking Act. Are you confident that the SAFE Banking Act passing will get rid of the challenges of - well, I know that they're distinctive, but do you think that they're going to be folded into any SAFE Banking Act law? Or do you think it's separate and something that you have to, as an industry, keep pursuing kind of in a slightly different lane?

KR: Yes. I mean, I would love to be able to tell you that SAFE Banking with 280E - that simply at least where it currently stands in the version, and that has been incorporated into the House Bill, that is not the case. So that would require - and there are two different pieces of the code basically or the law. So that's currently not contemplated.

And I do think that there really could be momentum for 280E, but, again, I think it's incremental, right? So I mean, I think, first, certainly, SAFE Banking as much as it's a great tool for cannabis businesses, it really is also a - really, it's a stimulus tool for banks, right?

I mean, we've got, particularly when you think about mid-sized lenders, who are FDIC-insured, who, given the current landscape with COVID, have - are looking kind of down the road at maybe increased rates of default, and not as many folks who are able to perhaps secure particular lines of credit or maintain lines of credit.

And so I think that we're, as an industry, able to really serve as a catalyst for those particular institutions, which is certainly helpful, right, when we think about how we're positioning this with the legislature. So, now when we kind of sort of fast forward into, if you think about, okay, this is great, all these banks, they have these thriving businesses that they're banking.

We've been created allies, right, that are fairly powerful allies within the legislature that then it's a stronger chorus of voices that are having conversations around what it would mean to change 280E and it's applicability to cannabis and - to cannabis businesses. So, I do think that it's likely a stepped process. Although, of course, would be fully supportive if there was appetite to include them simultaneously.

RS: Yes. One of the reasons why I like having you on the show and why I like talking about Trulieve is, I feel like a lot of people are looking at the cannabis industry and seeing some of these stocks doing well and wondering, well, how do I get in on that? But I think a lot of people don't understand how the leaders got to this point. And I think what you're describing is, and also what we've seen from Trulieve is kind of been one step ahead of the game.

And I think something that came up on the earnings call is you guys switching to GAAP reporting? Would you say that that's to get ahead of the game and to be closer to the - what the SEC requires from you and just sort of planning for the next step?

KR: Yes. So it's been on our goal - our list of goals for quite sometime. We definitely think that it's a twofold answer. So one, it is because we have foreign private issuer status when we executed on our RTO, which basically means that you - when you have foreign private issuer status, it means that more than 50% of your shareholders are not U.S. shareholders. So they're not U.S. folks.

And so, when we tested, again, this year, that actually was no longer true, meaning that more than 50% are U.S. residents. And so therefore, there is a requirement that we register with the SEC. And that makes sense, right, to kind of protect or they want to regulate businesses that are affecting or that are - their investor base is primarily U.S.-based.

And so we have a timeline. However, we began working on this, certainly before that trigger event happened. And really, one of the things that's been important to us is to make sure that we're giving folks as much transparency as possible around our financial statements.

And certainly, as we've seen our shareholder base kind of morph and change over time, we certainly have been getting more and more questions around and the comparison between IFRS and GAAP. And so we do think that by reporting in GAAP, we'll, in some areas, be able to provide a level of clarity that we think will be important.

I mean, obviously, the big ones are around biological assets and fair value of inventory. And IFRS treats those items pretty differently than they will be under GAAP. And so our plan is to really begin providing some of those more material comparisons in a really in a side-by-side way, beginning, and you'll hear me talk about that as we release next quarter earnings and then, which is Q3. And then at the end of the year, we'll be doing a full side-by-side.

And so I think that'll be a really great transition point for folks. And also, probably a great education point for folks who are looking at cannabis companies and trying to understand how the two systems kind of interrelate. So I'm excited about that, actually, and we are targeting, like I said, registration in the fourth quarter. Obviously, a big part of that is also becoming SOX compliant.

And so we've already engaged a firm who is assisting us with our SOX readiness. And I think that will give another layer of professionalism and integrity to our reporting that I think will be very well received by our shareholders.

RS: As a question just kind of like maybe not on a personal level, but a personal professional level in terms of you as a person in the profession that you're in. How exciting is it to see right now, kind of what's happening to Trulieve, in particular, and the cannabis industry that it's getting some love? Or do you guys have your heads down concentrating on like the further goal?

KR: Oh, my gosh, that's great, right? I mean, I think that this is - yes, I mean, this is my baby, right? I mean - so I think it's - you always - it's part - I'm excited. I think it's very energizing for the team because for so long, right, there's - we've constantly been questioned in terms of a - from a strategy perspective, particularly early in terms of why are you doing what these other companies are doing? And in terms of going really, really broad and shallow.

And we really had the discipline to stick to the plan and stick to our execution strategy to see folks really embracing that. And then honestly, for the folks that were early adopters who believed in us, from the beginning, to really be able to experience the rise with us is equally invigorating. I mean, I love nothing more than going into a shareholder meeting or investor meeting and being met with high fives.

So it's great. And I mean, I think that we've got so much growth still ahead of us. But it's it's really been, I encourage the team, "Look, you've got to celebrate the wins and savor the moment. And before we put our head down and move on to the next step, move on to the next goals into the next phase."

So it's a great, I think, demarcation of being rewarded for our strategy up to this point, and kind of energizes us in terms of being able to have the confidence to sort of look ahead and start begin - as we begin to execute the next phase.

RS: Yes, yes. And it must feel great when people - I mean, people are still trying to say, why aren't you trying to do this? Why aren't you trying to do that when you've kind of shown that your model is working? It must be like intensely gratifying to kind of keep seeing that. And how much does that play into your future plans for growth, like the fact that you've been proven right in this? How much does that lead into future planning?

KR: Well, I mean, I think that, look, I mean, there's always - so first, I'll say that, I think that there are - and I've often said, I think that there are multiple ways to win in cannabis. And so I think that - and I think that we are an example of that, right? There are multiple ways to be successful. And - but I think for us, right, what's important is that, it definitely has provided us, I mean, not only the confidence, but also the returns that are needed to then be able to be very secure in terms of being able to run our business, right? And while then exploring and being able to kind of move into a more aggressive expansion mode.

And that's important, because what if - in terms of a hard lesson learned over the last year or many is that, the capital markets aren't always available. And we can't be a business that relies on those capital markets to run our business and to run operations. And that we need to have a growth plan that whereby we're able to live kind of within our means, and we're able to support it. And we're able to move again and apply that discipline and focus to any of the markets that we're in, while also, of course, we continue to expand our existing footprint in the states that we currently operate in.

So it's - I think that for us, it's been a reminder that, hey, discipline matters and making sure that you have a very clear set of strategic objectives and you're planning around that in a very real way. And those plans are as self contained as possible. I think it's really - has been really a lesson for the team.

RS: Yes. Along with the great revenue numbers and the profitability that came out this quarter, something else that I really liked to hear was the employee insurance upgrades that you guys provided. You had free rapid COVID testing. You had some other initiatives.

As a CEO and as a Founder of a company, how do you kind of set the tone for a company? Is it something that you establish over time? Is it something that you bring in other people, and you kind of have this more of a chorus of voices that you filter out and decide, okay, this is how I want to lead it? Or is that something that you came in knowing this is how you wanted to lead the company?

KR: Yes. I mean, I think that it's right. I mean, it's got to be a team effort in order for it to be scalable. I don't think that, while I would say that it's important for employees to know that - and to see me on somewhat of a regular basis and to hear communications from me. At the same time having that chorus, as you mentioned, is equally important, because that's the day in and day out of the reinforcing.

And so there's a couple of things that we've done. So on COVID, specifically, there's a cross-functional team that is focused on our internal operations. And that includes, obviously, the health and safety of our employees. And so that team has been meeting since the beginning of March. And they've been - really, the key drivers and a lot of the changes that we've executed and, quite frankly, that includes the insurance, right?

We had an opportunity, because our open enrollment was coming up. And there was a group of folks that came in sort of question and said, "Okay, in light of where we are today, and in light of this crisis is there's something more that we can be doing here." And then it was brought to me and they had my full support, and it was fully vetted and researched.

And without increasing - what was important to me is that, everyone who qualifies for healthcare within our company has the ability and access to healthcare. And so what that really means is that, we needed to have a zero dollar premium policy available to folks.

And so that's what we launched with. And it also gives folks the opportunity to see if - even if you don't qualify for health insurance with us and say, you're a part-time employee, you would still have access to telemedicine with a physician who can prescribe medication to you.

And so, again, just access to healthcare. I mean, we're a healthcare. I mean, we're in the medical cannabis business. So it was important for me that we're taking care of our people in a very real way as well. So, we announced that on a town hall meeting. So every quarter we do kind of live stream town hall meetings to give all of our employees a business update of what's happening.

We do awards, and that reflect our values throughout the company, as well as just any changes that we're making. And so that was just announced, I think, that we've had overwhelmingly - overwhelming participation in the plan, so pretty excited about it.

RS: That's awesome. Well, as an employee, I love to hear employers doing right by their employees. So happy to celebrate that. Speaking of growing, when you guys - you're establishing a presence in Massachusetts, that's been talked about.

Do you plan to stick with the cultivation model that you've been using as you spread to more states? And is there any - are you interested in talking about any more growth in other states like we've heard Georgia and West Virginia thrown around? Is that anything that, that you can talk about now?

KR: Yes. So I mean, in terms of the cultivation model, I mean, I think, I really think that we are a company that, because we were forced to be vertical in Florida, we really believe that we have expertise at scale in really all three primary segments of the business, which is cultivation then production, manufacturing, and then retail and/or delivery or basically distribution to the end customer.

And so, I would say that it's really - our models are driven by the regulatory structure or framework of that particular market. So in Massachusetts, it is a vertical model as well. And so we needed to have all three.

Now what we've done maybe a little differently in Massachusetts and some others is that, early folks in Massachusetts seemed to, at least, based on our research, really kind of undersized the cultivation and then maximized the retail footprint, which we have maybe a little bit different viewpoint.

And then we think it's just as important to scale cultivation and production as it is retail, because it gives you a lot more flexibility in terms of your supply chain. But I mean, there are markets that maybe vertical is not allowed, or maybe there could be an oversupply and a very easy contract relationship that could be established for or specific - for specific requirements in the supply chain on the cultivation side.

So I would say that, it's definitely important for us to have the expertise in all areas. And then our strategy is certainly going to be somewhat dependent on what the market requires us to do at this point.

RS: Gotcha. And any comments on other states that you're looking at?

KR: We're - again, we're very active in applications. And we, of course, Florida is on a little bit of a cannabis Island right now down on the Southeast. And so we're very anxious for some of our neighboring states to launch their programs. In addition, of course, we've been very active in Massachusetts, as you mentioned, also operations in Connecticut.

So that Northeast region is also something that we've been looking. And we are focused, as I said on - as I said before, on building, really a hub model across the U.S. for efficiencies. And so we're looking and are certainly interested in markets that can provide key strategic entrance.

RS: Speaking for a second about the retail picture. You mentioned that you kind of adapt your model according to where you are and what the structure is. If the picture changes in terms of legalization for cannabis, how much do you think that affects the retail picture in the industry? And how much does that affect your thinking going forward?

KR: Yes. No, I mean, I think that if you're talking about broad federal legalization, look, I think that it's - I actually think that retail is going to be extremely important. I mean, one of the things that we've learned - a lesson that we've learned in Florida, is that folks want to come in and they want to have an in-store experience. They want to connect with someone who is educated about the product. Cannabis today is very, very different than cannabis was decades ago in terms of form factors and innovation and how different delivery devices and all of the things, right?

And so, I think that - I think a retail - our retail President will still be desirable. And I also think strong - I strongly believe that I'm not sure that just when - just because federal legalization happens, that it's going to be a situation whereby all the walls simultaneously come down, and we can drop ship cannabis and leave it on your doorstep, like I just - I'm not sold that that's how this roll out is going to happen.

I believe and, again, this is just a crystal ball question. But my prediction is that it's likely going to be similar to alcohol. And when you look at the history of alcohol and the history of ending prohibition, really, the first step was that the federal government really deferred to the states for how they had been or their choice in terms of how they chose to regulate alcohol and particularly on the distribution side.

So I still think that for a while, there's likely going to be some checkerboard regulations out there, that will differ state-to-state. Question will be in terms of on the back of house for cultivation and production, whether or not we will be able to move product across state lines? And so I think that's really the question for me.

And then I think that, as the industry matures, and as folks get more familiar with the product, perhaps brick-and-mortar becomes less and needs to be less, I'll call it, prevalent, right, maybe than it's - it is more of a true e-commerce delivery type model.

And I think that for us, we certainly are - have and are continuing to build expertise in both. Currently, at Trulieve, we have over 200 vehicles that are - that we lease with employees that deliver across the entire state of Florida daily.

So we do understand and certainly have an appreciation for that e-commerce and delivery component. But I mean, really, right now, anyway, we do believe and think that this will be true for a while until this really does become more normalized that retail component is an important customer service and brand also anchor right to really build that relationship and that mind share with the customer.

RS: And would you say that relationship is still in its - in the same form like since COVID has hit? Are people still interested in the physical budtender - asking the physical budtender a question? Or have you found with more e-commerce people are asking questions online? Or is there - are they calling numbers? Is it - has it slightly changed a little bit?

KR: So it's been interesting. And so, before COVID, our business was about 70% walk-in and about 20% pickup, meaning, e-commerce-driven still coming to the store to pick it up and about a little less than 10% delivery. At the height of COVID, it was about 60% pickup, 10% walk-in, and then the rest actually was 65% pickup and then the rest delivery.

So delivery really increased and pickup really increased. And we think that right, some of that has to do with just the mechanics to though of delivery, because remember, this is a product where, again, you can't leave it. So you have to have that face-to-face interaction with the signature at the drop off point, right?

So that is the real, I think, I'll call it a barrier with delivery really being able to be have exponential growth, right? So that's why I'm saying. Like, I think that in and of itself is kind of will be dependent on whether or not it shifts to that model, whereby with a pickup, right, they can come in at their convenience. And so they have actually kind of it's backwards thinking, but more control over the experience from a timing perspective, or convenience perspective with pickup than they would delivery.

Now post - like this is not that it's post-COVID. But post height of COVID, I guess, is what we'll call it. I think, currently, we've got - it started to flip the other way. So walk-ins have increased, so they're at about, I'll call it, almost 40% now. Pickups are at about 60% - 55% to 60%. So those have stayed pretty high, walk-ins have come back up, but that delivery has dropped.

So it's all very fascinating in terms of human behavior. But, yes, we definitely still see it. But keep in mind, right, in Florida, we have so many new patients coming on board every week. I mean, that number has gone through the charts. I mean, we're averaging at like 5,500 patients per week, entering the system. Those people definitely, I would say, have a strong preference to go in and to talk to someone.

RS: That's really interesting. I mean, for numbers, you can really geek out on like society how people are functioning during a pandemic. That's really interesting.

KR: Yes, I do that often.

RS: Do you? Yes, I bet there's a lot that you can learn about sociological factors also. That's interesting.

KR: Yes.

RS: Something else we talked about the last time we talked and you talked about this a little bit on the earnings call was edibles. Hoping - hopeful that they're going to come on Board and what a catalyst that'll be. I'm interested how much you are affected - not affected by - sorry, how much you are in-charge of the products that come out? And what relationship you have to that planning stage?

KR: Yes. So, we have an entire R&D team. And so I would say, R&D and marketing and then retail really are the drivers behind that conversation. And I mean - but I will say also that we encourage new product suggestions from across the company and including our patients, right?

I mean, we often are asking our patients what they would like to see in the Florida market that's not here now, and we have a lot of great feedback that way. So when it comes down specifically to kind of your edibles lineup, it's research-based. It's based on what we see as good high-selling items in other markets, along with what we know about our customers, along with, right, the R&D team and what their best able to formulate.

And so it's really a team, I would say, a cross-functional team effort. I have very little to know. Might - I might say, "Oh, I really - oh, what did you say? It was strawberry." That sounds good. I mean, it's really not. I'm not deeply involved in this conversations, except for just like everyone else.

I have the ability on my travels and whatnot to maybe say, "Hey, have you guys heard about this type of a product or I was here and this seems to be selling well. What is your research you may want to research this particular product." But I try to leave that to our experts.

RS: Gotcha. Before you came to Trulieve, were you like interested or part of the cannabis community at all? Was that something that was a part of your life at all?

KR: So I'm born and raised in Florida. And so, obviously, Florida has not had a legal program prior to Trulieve. And - but I also traveled extensively. So I wouldn't say that I was deep rooted in the cannabis community. But I also wouldn't say that I wasn't - that I had no familiarity with the cannabis community.

And so - but obviously, over the last four years have been just an amazing journey. And just I have such an appreciation for just all - there's just so many different, I would say, folks who have devoted really decades of their lives and just the knowledge that they have and the passion and now all the research and innovation that has been going, I mean, it's just amazing.

And so, like I said, I'm - I don't put myself in that expert category. And certainly, I'm appreciative of the fact that we have a fantastic team that is very, very dedicated and very knowledgeable.

RS: Yes, yes. As I mentioned throughout and at the beginning, there's all these superlatives that investors new and old. I mean, since I last talk to you, I would say, like 10 people that I just know personally have emailed me about Trulieve. And thanks for mentioning them and oh my god, and no, no, no. People are super excited. They're definitely on the train.

I also feel like with all the - I tweet about Trulieve and we publish articles on Seeking Alpha. And there's a lot of commenters that are echoing the love. And I would say, there's one to two people that always invariably say, "Well, what about that Grizzly report from January? And what about the FBI thing? And my answer is this has been addressed. Everything was talked about. But there was a libel suit. I'm wondering where you're at with that, if that's still progressing? Or what you say to the haters, Kim? What do you say to the haters?

KR: Well, first of all, I would say that I love our Truliever Community. And I just think it's awesome. And I appreciate so much all of their support and really, again, passion and enthusiasm around the company and the brand and our products. And certainly, kind of on a personal note, appreciate their support. For me, because I mean, it's - look, I mean, I'm a female CEO in this industry, and it's not always sunshine and rainbows, right? And so it does mean a lot.

And so I would just say, I'd like to just take a moment to say thank you. And then I hear you and I see you and I definitely appreciate it. And then to the haters, I would say this, if nothing has proven true over the last four years, it's been - actions speak louder than words and execution is - execution will win. And I'm a huge believer in that. We obviously took a very strong stance against the Grizzly report by immediately filing a libel suit, which is making its way through the courts.

So COVID, obviously, has slowed some of that down a bit, just in general. But I think it's important - I think it was important to send a message that, "Look, we're going to stand behind everything that we have put out." We are transparent in terms of in everything is what you see is what you get.

And if you're going to write something or say something, it better be true. Because if not, we're going to defend what we've built and we're going to defend shareholder value. And that's really it. And so I'm looking forward to that being resolved, of course. But if I had to do it all over, again, would do it - would do exactly the same.

RS: Well said. Well said. I think in this day and age of so much coming out about different people we thought one way about or different companies or different brands, and it seems like every day there's somebody else to be disappointed in. But I think when people show up and stand up, I think, it really is a real signifier of where the truth lay.

So kudos for you for standing your ground as a boss - as a woman boss, as a boss in general. So do you - anything that you would like to leave listeners Trulievers, non-Trulievers alike before we go?

KR: I would just say, again, that we are just so excited about what we have, what we are going to be leading with kind of in this next phase of our growth and really some major catalysts on the horizon. And I would say, thank you for being Trulievers up to this point, and as I always say onwards.

RS: Nice, nice. Well, Kim, it's always a real pleasure to talk to you and thanks for coming on the podcast. Thanks for staying connected with us, and I really appreciate you taking the time.

KR: All right. Thanks so much.