The rest of 2020 is anticipated to be challenging, e.g., a double-digit decline in the GAAP Q3 sales is in the cards.

In my previous note on Xylem Inc. (XYL) published in May, I made a remark that if I were the company’s executive, I would opt for a suspension of the dividend if cash flow does not normalize in Q2. I was also slightly skeptical of the capital appreciation potential given the softness both in the industrial and commercial end-markets, which weighed on revenues, thus I reiterated my neutral rating.

Thankfully, despite revenue decline and poor profits, its H1 cash flow was in the positive territory, and the company even delivered Free Cash Flow to Equity of $84 million that covered 88% of dividends paid; the coverage was almost unchanged vs. 1H19, thanks to a deep reduction in capital expenditures.

Besides, though cash from operations did decline simultaneously with profits, the reduction was much lower, only 13% vs. over 68% in the cases of the H1 accounting net income, which means XYL had undertaken quick measures to reduce funds necessary to finance working capital.

A dividend margin of safety (or amount of FCF left after covering the dividend; the higher, the better) evaporated (e.g., in 2019, the coverage was ~352%), but this is of secondary importance, as the ability to be FCF positive and continue paying the dividend during the crisis that has almost no precedents is already worth appreciating. And besides, as cash flow is strong, now there is no need to ponder the possibility of dividend reduction. The DPS declared on August 13 was unchanged, $0.26 per share, which means the company will need approximately $185 million to cover dividends in 2020 (slide 13). It is targeting the FCF conversion of above 100% (and I highly appreciate that XYL pays attention to this essential metric; PNR has precisely the same target, see page 2), while the Wall Street consensus 2020 EPS estimate is $1.84. That means FCFPS might also reach ~$1.84 and, hence, cover the annual DPS ~1.77x.

Charting the path through uncertainty

Though the sentiment in a few end-markets was pronouncedly depressed, Xylem escaped an over 30% revenue contraction in Q2 which was quite common in the industries most exposed to the crisis (e.g., the automotive as demand had almost gone through the floor) and reported only a 13.75% total revenue decline (an organic decline of 12%), despite its own expectation of a 20% to 30% organic contraction (see slide 13 of the Q1 presentation).

Measurement & Control Solutions was a laggard with a 17% decline in quarterly net sales, while Water Infrastructure and Applied Water were only slightly stronger with an 11% and 14% contraction, respectively.

Competitors also were in quite a precarious position as their sales shrank.

Franklin Electric (FELE), a much bigger and more versatile player, reported the GAAP net revenues of the Water segment down 13% . The most significant contraction was noticed in the net sales of dewatering equipment, partly because of the oil market slump and the subsequent sharp capex reduction trend in the industry.

. The most significant contraction was noticed in the net sales of dewatering equipment, partly because of the oil market slump and the subsequent sharp capex reduction trend in the industry. Pentair plc (PNR) achieved 2Q20 revenues that were 10.8% below 1Q19.

KSB AG (OTC:KSBBF), a pump and valve manufacturer from Frankenthal, Germany, reported an 8.1% drop in H1 sales revenue and double-digit declines in the order intake of both the Pumps and Valves segments (14.3% and 16%, respectively).

But the genuinely disappointing issue is that though Xylem had slimmed down its opex, the EBIT shrinkage was much deeper than the sales decline (a specific definition for this, "a decremental margin," became popular during the Great Recession). So, an over 47% reduction in GAAP operating income was clearly not an inspiring development. However, such catastrophic decline in EBIT, in many cases, has no influence on actual cash inflows and outflows, as the crisis times force companies to re-evaluate their assets and impair them if they are no longer as valuable as they were estimated to be when the economic growth was in full throttle. And this was precisely the case of XYL in Q2, as it had to factor in $48 million in impairment charges in operating earnings, but the amount was added back to net earnings in full to arrive at net operating cash flow. So, despite a horrible shrinkage of operating income, XYL remained FCF positive and even covered the dividend almost fully.

Source: Form 10-Q, page 6. The figures highlighted by the author.

Returning to normalcy

There are a few signs that point to the fact that return to growth will take some time. For example, XYL itself is anticipating its Q3 GAAP revenues to be 10%-14% lower than in 3Q19 (slide 13). The Wall Street consensus forecast for the current quarter is $1.16 billion (10.7% lower than in 3Q19). In this sense, I am not confident the company will consider meaningful DPS increases in the short term.

Financial position: good but might be better

XYL has a resilient financial position. I would not say it is entirely invulnerable, but the possibility that the firm will eliminate shareholder rewards to prop up the balance sheet is close to zero now. XYL is not an impecunious player that has to figure out where to find money to cover urgent operating needs. We see a healthy level of cash & cash equivalents, $1.58 billion, which is above the highest level of the 2010s, $1.19 billion.

Yes, a sharp increase in cash on the balance sheet was bolstered by the proceeds from the Green Bond offering, and yes, total debt is overstretched, and I am still not a proponent of capital structures where the debt exceeds shareholder equity, but the silver lining is that Xylem’s LTM EBITDA covers 48% of its net borrowings, and the net debt/net CFFO multiple is only marginally above 2x.

Most importantly, the interest rates of the $1 billion Green Bond were ultra-low, 1.95% and 2.25% (slide 9), which hints that the risk premium factored in was meager. Lower interest rates mean lower interest payments and higher cash flows available to shareholders.

Final thoughts

In Q2, cash flow improvement mitigated risks of the dividend reduction. However, I understand that investors who own XYL likely hold the stock to reap the capital gains, not to receive slightly above 1% a year in dividends.

The coronavirus crisis stymied XYL from achieving growth in 2020, but it clearly does not mean the sluggishness in the global economy had totally impaired its ability to expand in the medium and long term. Clean water is one of the staples of human life, and as the global population is growing, water technology solutions will enjoy healthy demand going forward.

For the long term, Wall Street is anticipating a material sales upside, forecasting $6.01 billion in revenues to be delivered in 2024. If achieved, it can be easily translated into meaningful cash flow growth and, perhaps, dividend increases.

In June, XYL was close to my target valuation point (~14x EV/EBITDA I highlighted in May), but since then, the stock price has been propelled by bullish forces, and now the multiple is teetering above an all-time high. I would not recommend considering buying the stock now, as too-inflated valuation boosted by reckless bullish short-term sentiment is the principal foe of a long-term investor.

In sum, the bumpy first half of 2020 did not undermine the long-term potential of XYL, but, frankly, I am not confident the share price will still be that strong, as the last time the valuation was close to 20x EV/EBITDA, it quickly corrected to a more reasonable level (see the chart above).

