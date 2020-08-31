Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the best-of-breed when it comes to the defense industry. Lockheed is a leader in the development and manufacture of missiles, helicopters, and jets for the defense industry.

Lockheed Martin is one of the companies that I estimated was undervalued back in late 2012. While it appears to have been the case, I, unfortunately, didn't follow through on that decision by trying to get too cute with the valuation. Since then, the share price has outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 2.3x.

Dividend History

When I began investing, the dividend growth strategy appealed most to me. Part of that was due to its simplicity: focus on quality businesses, buy at reasonable valuations, and ignore the noise in the day-to-day stock price movements. I've had some duds following this strategy, but I've had plenty of big winners over time as well. A history of growing dividends isn't fool-proof in preventing you from picking losers; however, I do think it helps to weed out some of the potential missteps that can occur when picking less established businesses.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, Lockheed Martin is a Dividend Contender with 17 consecutive years of dividend growth.

During Lockheed Martin's dividend growth streak, year over year raises have ranged from 6.7% to 56.9% with an average of 18.5% and a median of 15.2%.

Expanding that out to the 13 rolling 5-year periods and annualized dividend growth has ranged from 9.3% to 25.8% with an average of 17.6% and a median of 18.6%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling period dividend growth rates since 2002 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2002 $0.440 2003 $0.580 31.82% 2004 $0.910 56.90% 2005 $1.050 15.38% 33.63% 2006 $1.250 19.05% 29.17% 2007 $1.470 17.60% 17.33% 27.28% 2008 $1.830 24.49% 20.34% 25.84% 2009 $2.340 27.87% 23.24% 20.79% 2010 $2.640 12.82% 21.55% 20.25% 2011 $3.250 23.11% 21.10% 21.06% 2012 $4.150 27.69% 21.04% 23.07% 25.16% 2013 $4.780 15.18% 21.88% 21.17% 23.48% 2014 $5.490 14.85% 19.10% 18.60% 19.69% 2015 $6.150 12.02% 14.01% 18.43% 19.34% 2016 $6.770 10.08% 12.30% 15.81% 18.40% 2017 $7.460 10.19% 10.76% 12.44% 17.64% 2018 $8.200 9.92% 10.06% 11.40% 16.18% 2019 $9.000 9.76% 9.96% 10.39% 14.42% 2020 $9.600 6.67% 8.77% 9.31% 13.78%

Table and calculations by author; data source Lockheed Martin Investor Relations

The payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of the dividend which is of upmost importance for a dividend growth strategy because inevitably mishaps will occur that cause temporary issues with the short-term earnings and cash flows of a business.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

Lockheed's payout ratios have seen massive fluctuations over the last decade. Based on net income, the payout ratio has ranged from 33% up to 108% with free cash flow payout ratios ranging from 33% to 218%. I'm not concerned about it, although it is something to note before investing in Lockheed Martin. Excluding the outlier years, the average payout ratio is 45% based on net income and 44% based on free cash flow.

Quantitative Quality

When looking at businesses to invest my savings into, I first want to look at how the business has performed over time across a variety of metrics.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

The first thing that I want to look at when digging into a business is the trend in revenues. The reason revenue growth is at the top of the list is because cost cutting, while valid, typically has a limit in terms of increasing profits and cash flows, whereas sales are the real driver in the long-term growth of the business.

From FY 2010 through FY 2016, sales growth was pretty stagnant showing just 3.2% total growth over that time. Since then, revenue growth has accelerated with year over year change of 8%, 5%, and 11%. In total, Lockheed has grown revenues 30.6% or ~3.0% annualized over the last decade.

Gross profits increased substantially rising 105.9% in total or 8.4% annualized. Likewise, operating income has grown 118.1% in total or ~9.1% annualized. That's quite impressive considering the meager revenue growth over that time.

Operating and free cash flow have seen similar increases rising 106.1% and 113.7% in total and 8.4% and 8.8% annualized, respectively.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

Lockheed's gross margins have risen nicely over the last decade from 8.9% in FY 2010 to 14.0% for FY 2019. The 10-year average sits at 10.8% while the 5-year average is up to 12.3%.

My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% which Lockheed has failed to meet except for in FY 2017. The general trend is towards rising free cash flow margins although I question whether much further improvement will be achievable. The 10-year average sits at 7.0% with the 5-year average at 8.3%.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my profitability metric of choice. The FCF ROIC represents the annual return of cash that is theoretically available to distribute to owners based on the capital invested in the business.

Lockheed's FCF ROIC has fluctuated significantly over the last decade; although the trend over time has been fairly consistent with FCF ROIC's averaging 28.5% over the last decade. The 5-year average is a still strong 26.9%.

I consider myself a part owner in the businesses that I invest in and as such I want to see capital and free cash flow allocations that make sense. That means I want to see cash flow spent on reinvesting in the business through capital expenditures first and foremost. With sustainable cash flow above the capex needs of the business, I want to see a management return that cash to owners through a rising dividend. Excess cash flow above that should then be used for strategic acquisitions, reducing debt, share buybacks or building up a cash buffer.

To understand how Lockheed Martin has used its cash flow, I examine 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally, the investment candidate would show positive FCFaDB more often than not as that would mean the business generates enough cash flow through operations to fund the capital allocation decisions of management. I'm not worried about a negative FCFaDB in any particular year as opportunities can sometimes be fleeting. Instead, I focus on the trend over the longer term.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Lockheed Martin has generated positive and generally increasing FCF over the last decade. In total, Lockheed has generated $34.62 B in FCF over the last ten years. That FCF has allowed management to grow their dividend payment every year and pay out a total of $17.76 B in dividend payments over that time. That puts the 10-year cumulative FCFaD at $16.86 B.

Management at Lockheed has spent a total of $19.40 B on share buybacks over the last decade or $2.54 B more than was available through FCFaD.

The $19.40 B spent on share repurchases reduced the shares outstanding from 368.3 M in FY 2010 to 283.8 M at the end of FY 2019. That's good for a total reduction of 22.9% or ~2.9% annualized. Although we do need to keep in mind that Lockheed spent ~13% more on share buybacks than was available through FCFaD.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

As an investor in the equity of a business, my preference is for less debt than more although I realize that given the low interest rates available in the market over the last decade it also makes sense to lever the balance sheet some. Lockheed Martin has routinely kept a levered capital structure with an average debt to capitalization ratio over the last decade of 82%.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

While the absolute levels of debt in terms of capital structure are high, the debt appears to be quite manageable. The 10-year average debt-to-EBITDA, debt-to-operating income, and debt-to-free cash flow ratios are 1.2, 1.9, and 3.7, respectively. For FY 2019, those levels are 1.3x, 1.5x, and 1.8x, respectively.

Image by author; data source Lockheed Martin SEC filings

Valuation

For valuing a potential investment, I like to take a multi-pronged approach using dividend yield theory, minimum acceptable rate of return (MARR), and a reverse DCF as a reality check.

The MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will provide, apply a reasonable expected multiple on those earnings for a terminal value and then determining whether the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

Analysts, currently, expect Lockheed Martin to report FY 2020 EPS of $24.17 and FY 2021 EPS of $26.65. They also expect Lockheed Martin to manage EPS growth of 9.1% per year over the next 5 years. I, then, assumed that Lockheed Martin would be able to grow earnings at 5% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 40% payout ratio.

For reasonable future multiple, I let history be my guide. Looking back at the last 10 years of data, the TTM P/E ratio that Lockheed Martin has obtained in the market has ranged from ~8x to ~25x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Lockheed Martin could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to what actually occurs. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated with a purchase price of $395.59, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5 Year", and calendar year 2030, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 25 20.1% 13.8% 22.5 17.9% 12.8% 20 15.5% 11.7% 17.5 12.8% 10.4% 15 9.8% 9.0% 10 2.4% 5.5%

Additionally, I've calculated at what price I could purchase shares in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is 10% and for Lockheed Martin, I'll also examine 12% and 8% return targets.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 12% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 25 $634 $557 $580 $473 $693 $660 22.5 $576 $511 $527 $434 $629 $604 20 $517 $465 $474 $396 $565 $549 17.5 $459 $419 $421 $357 $502 $493 15 $401 $373 $368 $319 $438 $438 10 $285 $281 $262 $242 $310 $327

Dividend yield theory is another valuation method that I like to use. Dividend yield theory operates under the idea of reversion to the mean with the 5-year average dividend yield as a rough proxy for the fair value of the business.

Image by author; data source: Lockheed Martin Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Lockheed Martin, currently, offers an initial dividend yield of 2.43% compared to the 5-year average forward yield of 2.67%.

I also like to use a reverse DCF as a reality check to see what the current market price implies regarding the future of the business. I use a simplified version of the DCF built on the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT margin, a tax rate of 20%, with 0% and 10% EBIT margin improvement and using both 8% and 10% hurdle rates.

For the 8% hurdle rate scenario with no margin improvement, revenue growth needs to be 3.6% annualized over the next 20 years to justify the current price. With an 8% hurdle rate and 10% EBIT margin gains, the required revenue growth drops to 3.2%. Additionally, the 10% hurdle rate scenarios require revenue growth of 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively, to support the current share price.

Conclusion

One of the pretty amazing things about the defense industry is just how long some of the contracts go. Lockheed's F-35 contract is scheduled to go through 2070 which is truly remarkable. Of course, that also comes with the caveat that margins are going to be fairly regulated compared to a true free market. It's a trade-off that's served Lockheed Martin and its shareholders well.

In my opinion, the biggest risk to Lockheed Martin would be defense budget cuts specifically from the United States which wouldn't be unreasonable considering the massive spending by the United States compared to the rest of the world.

While that's a real possibility, it's not one that I'm too concerned with due to the fact that it requires the different parties to actually agree on something, which is highly unlikely, and for the entire system of the last 50+ years to be bucked. Lockheed Martin also had roughly 28% of FY 2019's revenues from international customers which should help insulate any cuts from domestic defense spending although geopolitical risks are there as international sales have to be approved by the U.S. government.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range of $326 to $400. While the MARR analysis suggests a fair value between $370 to $460 based on a 10% hurdle rate.

One thing to note is that Lockheed Martin should announce a dividend increase in September, if they keep with recent history, which would boost up the dividend yield theory fair value range. Assuming ~8% increase to $2.59 per quarter pushes the fair value to $352 to $432.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation for the business compounding rate of Lockheed Martin over the last decade based on reinvestment rate and ROIC puts the compounding rate just under 9%.

Ideally, I'd like to purchase shares lower than the current level although I do believe that shares are in the fair value range and represent so good value here with a high likelihood of producing ~10% IRRs over the next decade. I will be looking to purchase additional shares for my portfolio this coming week.

